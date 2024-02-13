Climbing rankings, No. 11 South Carolina set to face No. 13 Auburn
Two weeks ago, South Carolina was unranked.
Now it sits at No. 11 in the AP poll while also holding the top spot in the Southeastern Conference as it prepares for a road meeting with No. 13 Auburn on Wednesday night.
Coach Lamont Paris' Gamecocks (21-3, 9-2 SEC) have authored a seven-game winning streak that includes a 17-point drubbing of then-No. 6 Kentucky on Jan. 23 and a 63-59 victory over then-No. 5 Tennessee a week later. Their latest victory came on Saturday, a 75-60 showing against Vanderbilt where South Carolina outscored the Commodores 47-28 in the second half.
Freshman Collin Murray-Boyles pumped in a career-high 31 points on 14-of-17 shooting while adding seven rebounds. Wofford transfer B.J. Mack added five 3-pointers and 18 points.
"There's a reason it's a 40-minute game and you don't get judged until the clock hits zeroes," Paris said. "We came out in the second half and started doing more kinds of our things that we've done. The main message was that this is your team and I'm along for the ride to push the buttons."
Most of the buttons Paris has pushed have worked perfectly, as South Carolina is among the top 51 teams in the nation in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com metrics.
The Gamecocks have shown the ability to win in different ways, like they did Saturday. Leading scorer Meechie Johnson managed just six points, well under his season average of 14.1 points per game. Ta'Lon Cooper, who is averaging 10.2 points, was limited to five against Vanderbilt.
But Murray-Boyles (8.9 points per game this season) came up with a career game that earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
"I just play to play," Murray-Boyles said. "I was in the right spots. My teammates got me the ball. That wasn't just me. That was my teammates making reads and then coach Paris and them calling out plays for me to get open sometimes."
While South Carolina kept rolling, Auburn (19-5, 8-3) saw its three-game winning streak end with barely a whimper on Saturday as Florida drilled the Tigers 81-65 in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators jumped out to a 13-2 lead and were up by as many as 29 in the second half before the Tigers made things somewhat respectable at the end.
But Auburn coach Bruce Pearl knew better than to slap a happy face on the effort.
"There were a lot of things that we really talked about doing that we just did not get done," Pearl said. "Like, holy cow. What have we been doing the last day and a half?"
It was another reminder of how tough SEC life can be.
The Tigers were coming off a 99-81 rout of then-No. 16 Alabama at home on Feb. 7, but they simply couldn't replicate that kind of offensive efficiency at Florida. Auburn got 14 points from Johni Broome but just 20 from the rest of its starters combined.
Broome leads the Tigers with 16.0 points per game this season. He is shooting 55.5 percent from the field.
Wednesday marks the only meeting this season between the teams. Auburn leads the all-time series 30-19.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|11 South Carolina 21-3
|72.6 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|15.7 APG
|13 Auburn 19-5
|82.3 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|17.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Johnson
|23
|28.9
|14.1
|4.1
|3.0
|0.90
|0.10
|1.6
|40.4
|33.6
|81.4
|0.5
|3.6
|B. Mack
|24
|25
|13.6
|5.1
|1.3
|0.40
|0.60
|1.4
|41.0
|31.3
|76.3
|1.4
|3.8
|T. Cooper
|24
|33.5
|10.2
|4.3
|4.4
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|51.2
|45.9
|75.6
|1.2
|3.2
|M. Stute
|21
|24.8
|9.6
|3.5
|1.0
|0.80
|0.20
|1.4
|43.5
|40.2
|68.8
|1.1
|2.4
|C. Murray-Boyles
|18
|19.6
|8.9
|4.6
|1.8
|0.70
|0.80
|1.1
|60.2
|0.0
|60.8
|1.9
|2.6
|J. Wright
|24
|22.4
|6.2
|1.8
|1.9
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|37.3
|29.7
|80.6
|0.3
|1.5
|Z. Davis
|23
|21.3
|4.7
|3.4
|1.0
|0.70
|0.20
|0.7
|41.4
|28.8
|64.7
|0.8
|2.7
|J. Gray
|21
|8.4
|3.3
|2.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.40
|0.6
|56.3
|0.0
|46.9
|0.8
|2.1
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|15
|10.4
|2.8
|3.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|60.7
|0.0
|66.7
|1.9
|1.3
|M. Ugusuk
|22
|11.7
|2.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|35.0
|29.5
|77.8
|0.2
|0.6
|S. Clark
|20
|11.3
|2.6
|2.3
|0.9
|0.10
|0.70
|0.7
|48.8
|33.3
|57.1
|0.7
|1.6
|E. Sparkman
|4
|5.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.8
|E. Dibba
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Grajzl
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|72.6
|39.8
|15.7
|4.70
|3.10
|10.3
|44.4
|34.3
|71.8
|11.5
|24.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Broome
|24
|24.3
|16.0
|8.6
|2.0
|1.00
|2.40
|1.6
|55.5
|34.0
|60.8
|2.4
|6.2
|J. Williams
|24
|24.3
|13.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.80
|0.50
|1.2
|58.2
|39.3
|81.3
|1.3
|3.7
|C. Baker-Mazara
|24
|20.9
|9.4
|3.6
|2.1
|1.00
|0.40
|0.9
|42.9
|38.5
|86.1
|1
|2.6
|A. Holloway
|24
|20.7
|8.4
|1.5
|2.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|30.7
|30.7
|76.1
|0.3
|1.3
|D. Jones
|24
|20.6
|7.8
|1.9
|1.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.8
|40.0
|36.7
|90.0
|0.6
|1.3
|K. Johnson
|24
|17.8
|7.5
|1.8
|1.3
|1.30
|0.20
|0.8
|38.6
|27.3
|76.6
|0.3
|1.5
|T. Donaldson
|24
|19.5
|7.3
|2.7
|3.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.6
|50.0
|38.0
|88.9
|0.5
|2.3
|D. Cardwell
|24
|14.6
|5.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.70
|1.40
|0.8
|68.6
|0.0
|64.9
|1.9
|2.1
|C. Johnson
|24
|14.5
|3.9
|3.6
|0.5
|0.60
|0.40
|0.9
|47.5
|20.0
|72.2
|1
|2.5
|C. Moore
|24
|14.3
|2.3
|1.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.40
|0.6
|38.0
|16.7
|78.9
|0.8
|0.8
|L. Berman
|23
|6
|1.4
|1.1
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|30.8
|66.7
|0.4
|0.7
|B. Muschalek
|10
|1.4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|61.5
|0
|0
|A. Scott
|12
|1.5
|0.5
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.30
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|H. Alexander
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Harper
|9
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Sobera
|11
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|Total
|24
|0.0
|82.3
|42.9
|17.8
|7.50
|6.00
|10.5
|46.3
|32.9
|75.6
|12.1
|27.3
-
BU
ARMY0
0124 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MIST
PSU0
0143.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
NCAS0
0148.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm
-
RMU
YSU0
0146.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
AMER
NAVY0
0129.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
EKY0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ETSU
CHAT0
0140 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
GT
ND0
0133 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0143.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
HC
COLG0
0140 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
IUPU
DET0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
JU
KNSW0
0153 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LAF0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
MIA
CLEM0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
MIL
CLST0
0157 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNCG
CIT0
0134.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NKY
GB0
0138 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
PFW0
0152 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
STBN
FOR0
0139 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
TLSA
USF0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNF
QUEEN0
0164.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
SCUP
HIPT0
0152 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
FURM0
0166.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WOFF
MER0
0138 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
XAV
HALL0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
BELM0
0146 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm
-
UIC
BRAD0
0141 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
MURR0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
VALP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
JOES
LCHI0
0150.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
IOWA
MD0
0147.5 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
11SC
13AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
ORST
ASU0
0137 O/U
-7
9:00pm PACN
-
8TENN
ARK0
0151 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
1UCONN
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+24.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WCU
SAM0
0154.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTST
WYO0
0148.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
FRES0
0138 O/U
+5
11:00pm CBSSN