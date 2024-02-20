Nebraska out to sweep Indiana, improve NCAA tourney hopes
Off to one of its best starts since joining the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska will try to improve its NCAA Tournament hopes when it visits Indiana on Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind.
The Cornhuskers (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) have won two straight games, but those were at home, where they've been next to perfect. On the road has been a different story, as Nebraska is 0-7 in conference play.
"Can we carry this same effort on the road?" Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after Saturday's 68-49 win over Penn State, doing so despite making four of 21 3-pointers as the Big Ten's most prolific outside shooting team.
Indiana (14-11, 6-8) has lost two straight, including Saturday's 76-72 home setback to Northwestern. The Hoosiers have lost six of eight and are shooting a conference-worst 66 percent from the free-throw line.
"A close game when you are scraping and scraping you got to make free throws," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after his team missed nine of 21 foul shots. "That's just not good in close games."
Kel'el Ware had 22 points and 16 rebounds in the Hoosiers' last game, and he's had three 20-point performances in the past five. The 7-foot Oregon transfer will go toe to toe with Nebraska big man Rienk Mast, who stands 6-foot-10 and has five double-doubles this season.
The Cornhuskers won the previous meeting this season, 86-70 at home on Jan. 3. Leading scorer Keisei Tominaga (14.1 points per game) went for 28 points while Indiana turned it over a season-high 19 times.
Nebraska entered the week a game out of third place, with the top four teams in the Big Ten earning double byes in next month's conference tournament in Minneapolis. The Cornhuskers have never been seeded higher than fourth since joining the league in 2011-12.
Indiana is closer to the bottom four spots, which would mean having to play five games to win the tournament. The Hoosiers are trying to make the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive year for the first time since 2006-08.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Tominaga
|24
|25.8
|14.1
|2.0
|1.2
|0.90
|0.00
|1.0
|45.8
|37.6
|90.3
|0.2
|1.8
|R. Mast
|24
|31
|13.5
|8.1
|3.1
|0.40
|0.50
|1.8
|45.2
|36.2
|83.0
|2
|6
|B. Williams
|26
|28.9
|12.6
|5.7
|2.5
|1.00
|0.60
|1.9
|43.3
|38.5
|83.9
|1
|4.7
|J. Gary
|20
|26.3
|11.5
|5.9
|1.2
|1.20
|0.90
|0.8
|52.7
|32.1
|66.7
|2.5
|3.4
|C. Wilcher
|26
|18.6
|8.7
|1.8
|1.0
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|48.1
|43.3
|93.8
|0.4
|1.3
|J. Allick
|25
|23.3
|6.8
|4.8
|1.2
|0.70
|0.40
|1.2
|51.4
|35.3
|67.1
|1.7
|3
|J. Lawrence
|26
|23.7
|6.0
|3.3
|2.6
|0.80
|0.00
|2.0
|36.2
|26.7
|74.3
|0.3
|3
|E. Rice
|17
|9.9
|4.2
|1.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|41.3
|37.0
|71.9
|0.2
|1.4
|S. Hoiberg
|26
|19.5
|3.9
|3.0
|1.7
|1.00
|0.10
|0.8
|41.0
|35.9
|67.6
|0.6
|2.4
|J. Coleman
|11
|12.7
|2.5
|1.8
|2.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.5
|23.5
|19.0
|63.6
|0.1
|1.7
|M. Diop
|14
|4.1
|0.9
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|50.0
|33.3
|0.1
|0.6
|C. Jacobsen
|16
|2.9
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Grace III
|11
|1.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0
|H. Burt
|6
|1.2
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|26
|0.0
|77.0
|41.3
|15.3
|6.50
|2.70
|11.5
|45.0
|35.9
|76.0
|9.9
|28.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Reneau
|25
|29
|15.7
|6.1
|2.6
|0.40
|0.60
|2.8
|56.1
|34.2
|64.2
|1.7
|4.4
|K. Ware
|22
|31.2
|15.0
|9.4
|1.6
|0.60
|1.60
|1.5
|56.8
|43.3
|67.3
|2.1
|7.2
|M. Mgbako
|25
|25.3
|11.3
|4.1
|1.3
|0.40
|0.20
|1.2
|39.3
|32.4
|82.9
|1.1
|3
|T. Galloway
|25
|33.7
|10.9
|2.6
|4.3
|1.10
|0.20
|1.9
|45.9
|28.4
|54.8
|0.8
|1.8
|X. Johnson
|14
|24.6
|8.3
|2.2
|2.1
|0.90
|0.30
|1.9
|40.7
|34.8
|71.2
|0.6
|1.6
|A. Walker
|25
|15.2
|5.6
|2.8
|0.8
|0.20
|0.40
|0.8
|48.5
|12.5
|72.9
|0.6
|2.2
|C. Gunn
|24
|12.7
|3.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.90
|0.10
|0.5
|34.9
|35.5
|66.7
|0.1
|0.9
|G. Cupps
|25
|22.1
|2.8
|1.9
|1.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.9
|39.4
|40.7
|61.5
|0.1
|1.8
|K. Banks
|19
|11.3
|2.7
|1.9
|0.8
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|38.8
|26.3
|47.4
|0.7
|1.2
|A. Leal
|13
|12.7
|2.5
|2.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.40
|0.6
|55.6
|46.2
|58.3
|0.2
|1.9
|P. Sparks
|19
|8.4
|2.5
|2.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|51.5
|0.0
|41.2
|0.7
|1.4
|Total
|25
|0.0
|72.9
|38.3
|14.8
|5.30
|3.90
|11.9
|47.5
|32.8
|66.0
|9.0
|26.2
-
LEH
ARMY0
0130 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
WCU
UNCG0
0141 O/U
-4
6:00pm CBSSN
-
12ILL
PSU0
0155 O/U
+7.5
6:30pm BTN
-
PRES
WINT0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm
-
STBN
LAS0
0145.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm
-
BU
AMER0
0129 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
BUCK
HC0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
SCUP0
0142 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
MER0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0146 O/U
+8
7:00pm ACCN
-
CCAR
GAST0
0152 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
16DAY
GMU0
0134 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8DUKE
MIA0
0148 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
24FLA
13ALA0
0174.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
GW
JOES0
0159.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
JMAD
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
MTSU
JVST0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
NAVY
L-MD0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
NCAS
LON0
0150 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
ND
LOU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
OKST
CINCY0
0139 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
URI0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SJU
GTWN0
0150.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm FS1
-
VMI
ETSU0
0149 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
CHAT0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
SAM0
0164.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
BELM
DRKE0
0155 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BRAD
MOSU0
0142 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
CHAR
MEM0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
UIC0
0146 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
INST
VALP0
0161.5 O/U
+15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURR
SIU0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
ILST0
0131.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
PROV
XAV0
0153.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
RICE
UAB0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
UTSA0
0155.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
IND0
0149.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm BTN
-
UGA
VAN0
0145 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
DEP
7MARQ0
0151.5 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MISS
MSST0
0141 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
WICH0
0147 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
17UK
LSU0
0163 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESPN
-
22COLST
NMEX0
0157.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
PEP
UOP0
0148 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UNLV
AF0
0131 O/U
+6
11:00pm FS1