Florida State hopes to have hot hand again at Georgia Tech
With just a week left in the regular season, Florida State and Georgia Tech will try to salvage up-and-down seasons when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday in Atlanta.
Florida State (15-13, 9-8) took down NC State 90-83 at home Tuesday, thanks to a 59.7 percent shooting clip from the field -- the best in conference play this season for the Seminoles.
"This was a typical ACC contest where it was one of those competitive games that could have gone either way," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "As we wind down the season, you have very little room for error. Everybody's playing for a spot in the ACC tournament."
Hoping to lead the Seminoles to a run in the ACC tourney is Jamir Watkins, Florida State's leader in scoring (15.1) and rebounding (5.8).
Watkins extended his double-figure scoring streak to 14 games Tuesday, when he tallied a team-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field.
"(Jamir) is being the best version of himself," Hamilton said. "What makes his consistency so impressive is in the opponents' game plan and scouting report, he's the target. Their whole week of practice is concentrated on him and he still goes out and gives us a chance to win."
Following Watkins' scoring lead are Darin Green Jr. (11.3) and Primo Spears (10.6).
A win for the Seminoles on Saturday would mean back-to-back wins for the first time since a five-game streak from Jan. 3-17.
Standing in their way is a Georgia Tech team that has enjoyed a week off following its 80-76 victory at Miami last weekend.
The Yellow Jackets (12-16, 5-12) finished with 22 assists in the win, an area of importance stressed by first-year coach Damon Stoudamire.
"We passed the ball. I thought we did a great job of helping one another," Stoudamire said. "For some reason we get to a point sometimes where we don't pass to each other and we're not a very good team offensively when that happens."
Miles Kelly's 25 points paced Georgia Tech, adding to his team leading 14.8 points per game. Baye Ndongo follows with 11.7 points per game and a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game.
--Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|16:11
|+1
|Baba Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-46
|16:11
|Baba Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:11
|Baye Ndongo shooting foul (Baba Miller draws the foul)
|16:15
|Baba Miller offensive rebound
|16:17
|Jalen Warley misses two point dunk
|16:33
|Cam Corhen defensive rebound
|16:35
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|16:51
|Baba Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. turnover (traveling)
|17:23
|Jamir Watkins personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|17:28
|Jalen Warley personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|17:36
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|17:38
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|17:46
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point layup
|43-46
|17:47
|Baye Ndongo offensive rebound
|17:49
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. misses two point layup
|17:55
|Naithan George defensive rebound
|17:57
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|18:29
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point layup
|43-44
|18:29
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|18:31
|Cam Corhen misses two point layup
|18:32
|Cam Corhen offensive rebound
|18:34
|Jamir Watkins misses two point layup
|18:41
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|18:43
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|18:50
|Baba Miller misses two point layup
|19:09
|Jalen Warley defensive rebound
|19:11
|Tafara Gapare misses two point layup
|19:23
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|19:25
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:32
|Baba Miller defensive rebound
|19:33
|Baba Miller blocks Baye Ndongo's two point jump shot
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|0:02
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|0:05
|Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:07
|Tyzhaun Claude misses two point layup
|0:07
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|0:07
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|0:09
|Baba Miller blocks Tyzhaun Claude's two point layup
|0:36
|Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound
|0:38
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|0:45
|Seminoles 30 second timeout
|0:59
|+2
|Tyzhaun Claude makes two point layup (Deebo Coleman assists)
|41-44
|1:12
|Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound
|1:14
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|+3
|Kyle Sturdivant makes three point jump shot
|41-42
|1:40
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup
|41-39
|1:45
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass) (Primo Spears steals)
|2:12
|Darin Green Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|2:18
|Cam Corhen defensive rebound
|2:20
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:36
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point dunk
|39-39
|2:38
|Baba Miller offensive rebound
|2:40
|Baye Ndongo blocks Cam Corhen's two point jump shot
|3:05
|+3
|Naithan George makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|37-39
|3:15
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point layup
|37-36
|3:36
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|3:38
|Tafara Gapare misses two point layup
|3:49
|+1
|Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-36
|3:49
|+1
|Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-36
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:49
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. shooting foul (Seminoles draws the foul)
|3:57
|Chandler Jackson defensive rebound
|3:59
|Naithan George misses three point jump shot
|4:07
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. defensive rebound
|4:09
|Tafara Gapare blocks De'Ante Green's two point layup
|4:13
|De'Ante Green offensive rebound
|4:15
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|4:21
|+1
|Baye Ndongo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-36
|4:21
|De'Ante Green shooting foul (Baye Ndongo draws the foul)
|4:21
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point dunk (Tafara Gapare assists)
|33-35
|4:28
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|4:28
|Taylor Bol Bowen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:28
|+1
|Taylor Bol Bowen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-33
|4:28
|Miles Kelly shooting foul (Taylor Bol Bowen draws the foul)
|4:33
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|4:45
|+3
|Taylor Bol Bowen makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|32-33
|4:53
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|4:55
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|5:01
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|5:03
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|+2
|Tafara Gapare makes two point jump shot (Baye Ndongo assists)
|29-33
|5:28
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass) (Kowacie Reeves Jr. steals)
|5:36
|Seminoles defensive rebound
|5:38
|Tafara Gapare misses two point layup
|5:48
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|5:48
|Cam Corhen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:48
|Kyle Sturdivant shooting foul (Cam Corhen draws the foul)
|5:48
|+2
|Cam Corhen makes two point layup (Primo Spears assists)
|29-31
|6:05
|Taylor Bol Bowen defensive rebound
|6:05
|Tyzhaun Claude misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:05
|+1
|Tyzhaun Claude makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-31
|6:05
|Jamir Watkins shooting foul (Tyzhaun Claude draws the foul)
|6:05
|Tyzhaun Claude offensive rebound
|6:07
|Miles Kelly misses two point layup
|6:19
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|6:21
|Jalen Warley misses two point jump shot
|6:45
|+2
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot (Miles Kelly assists)
|27-30
|7:00
|TV timeout
|7:00
|Darin Green Jr. personal foul (Yellow Jackets draws the foul)
|7:11
|+2
|Baba Miller makes two point dunk
|27-28
|7:13
|Baba Miller offensive rebound
|7:15
|Baba Miller misses two point jump shot
|7:35
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Naithan George assists)
|25-28
|8:05
|+2
|Jalen Warley makes two point layup
|25-25
|8:15
|+2
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes two point jump shot
|23-25
|8:17
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. offensive rebound
|8:19
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|23-23
|8:48
|+2
|Tafara Gapare makes two point layup
|20-23
|8:57
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|8:59
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|9:18
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Warley assists)
|20-21
|9:26
|Baye Ndongo personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|9:27
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|9:28
|Cam Corhen blocks Miles Kelly's two point jump shot
|9:45
|+3
|Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jamir Watkins assists)
|17-21
|10:02
|+2
|Deebo Coleman makes two point jump shot
|14-21
|10:25
|+2
|Cam Corhen makes two point layup
|14-19
|10:40
|Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
|10:40
|Deebo Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:40
|Primo Spears shooting foul (Deebo Coleman draws the foul)
|10:40
|+2
|Deebo Coleman makes two point layup
|12-19
|10:55
|Primo Spears turnover (bad pass)
|11:04
|Cam Corhen defensive rebound
|11:06
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|11:28
|Baba Miller misses two point layup
|11:44
|Baye Ndongo turnover (bad pass)
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:49
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|11:52
|Miles Kelly misses two point jump shot
|12:01
|Jamir Watkins turnover (lost ball) (Miles Kelly steals)
|12:10
|Miles Kelly turnover (bad pass)
|12:15
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point layup
|12-17
|12:37
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point dunk (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|10-17
|12:52
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|12:54
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|13:12
|+1
|Naithan George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-15
|13:12
|+1
|Naithan George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-14
|13:12
|Chandler Jackson shooting foul (Naithan George draws the foul)
|13:20
|+2
|Cam Corhen makes two point dunk (Chandler Jackson assists)
|10-13
|13:25
|Tafara Gapare turnover (lost ball) (Chandler Jackson steals)
|13:43
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|13:45
|Cam Corhen misses two point jump shot
|13:54
|Miles Kelly personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|13:54
|Jamir Watkins offensive rebound
|13:56
|Taylor Bol Bowen misses two point jump shot
|14:25
|+2
|Naithan George makes two point layup (Tyzhaun Claude assists)
|8-13
|14:27
|Tyzhaun Claude offensive rebound
|14:29
|Naithan George misses two point hook shot
|14:59
|+2
|Primo Spears makes two point jump shot (Taylor Bol Bowen assists)
|8-11
|15:03
|Taylor Bol Bowen offensive rebound
|15:05
|Chandler Jackson misses two point jump shot
|15:12
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass) (Chandler Jackson steals)
|15:26
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|15:28
|Primo Spears misses three point jump shot
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:50
|Naithan George personal foul (Seminoles draws the foul)
|15:55
|Jaylan Gainey defensive rebound
|15:57
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|16:17
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. defensive rebound
|16:17
|Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:17
|Baye Ndongo shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|16:17
|+2
|Jamir Watkins makes two point dunk
|6-11
|16:20
|Baye Ndongo turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|16:23
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|16:25
|Tafara Gapare blocks Jalen Warley's two point layup
|16:39
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point layup (Miles Kelly assists)
|4-11
|16:55
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|16:57
|Baba Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point jump shot
|4-9
|17:35
|+2
|Cam Corhen makes two point hook shot (Baba Miller assists)
|4-7
|17:55
|+3
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tafara Gapare assists)
|2-7
|18:06
|Naithan George offensive rebound
|18:08
|Tafara Gapare misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|Darin Green Jr. personal foul (Baye Ndongo draws the foul)
|18:43
|+1
|Cam Corhen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-4
|18:43
|+1
|Cam Corhen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-4
|18:43
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. shooting foul (Cam Corhen draws the foul)
|18:45
|+2
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tafara Gapare assists)
|0-4
|18:56
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|18:58
|Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|+2
|Baye Ndongo makes two point turnaround jump shot (Naithan George assists)
|0-2
|19:36
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|19:38
|Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Baba Miller steals)
|19:43
|Cam Corhen turnover (lost ball)
|20:00
|Baba Miller vs. Tafara Gapare (Seminoles gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|46
|Field Goals
|17-44 (38.6%)
|19-40 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|30
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|13
|20
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|5
|10
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida State 15-13
|76.5 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Georgia Tech 12-16
|70.7 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|38.6
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Corhen
|10
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|D. Green Jr.
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Watkins
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Miller
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|J. Warley
|2
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Spears
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bol Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. House
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Adebisi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Mbatch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nickelberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fletcher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Spainhour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|21
|8
|17/44
|4/14
|6/10
|8
|0
|6
|3
|5
|8
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ndongo
|11
|7
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|K. Reeves Jr.
|9
|3
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|N. George
|7
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Kelly
|5
|2
|2
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Gapare
|4
|5
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sturdivant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Claude
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Abram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Souare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miguel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sacko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|25
|12
|19/40
|4/14
|4/6
|9
|0
|2
|3
|10
|5
|20
