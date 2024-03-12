Hoping for 2022 repeat, Virginia Tech opens ACC tourney vs. Florida State
Two years ago, Virginia Tech entered the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament as the No. 7 seed, believing it needed a deep run to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
Forget the deep run. The Hokies removed all doubt as they rolled to four straight wins to capture their first-ever ACC basketball title and earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
This week as Virginia Tech (18-13) enters the conference tournament as the No. 8 seed, the mission is similar.
Also looking for a charmed run is the Hokies' opponent Wednesday in Washington, D.C., ninth-seeded Florida State (16-15).
On paper it's hard to find teams more evenly matched. They tied in the regular season standings and split their two matchups, each winning on its home floor.
"The hope that we hang onto is there have been teams that have played their way into the NCAA Tournament and all the way to the Final Four that had similar years to what we've had," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said.
Both teams enter on a high note with home wins on Saturday.
Sean Pedulla had two baskets in the final 52 seconds and finished with 28 points as Virginia Tech won its third straight game with an 82-76 victory over Notre Dame.
Hokies coach Mike Young said the team's fine form entering the tournament means little.
"I've lost my last regular season game on Senior Night and went and won the tournament," Young said. "My team has won three in a row, four in a row and gone up there and not played very well and lost. It's a new world. Our sole focus will be winning one game."
The Hokies also will depend on Pedulla's backcourt mate, Hunter Cattoor, who was MVP of the 2022 ACC tournament as he scored 31 points in the title game where Virginia Tech upended top-seeded Duke.
In Florida State's 83-75 win over Miami on Saturday, Darin Green Jr. knocked down eight 3-pointers to score 26 points in his final home game.
Florida State also got 16 points and 11 rebounds from its frontcourt mainstay Jamir Watkins.
The Florida State-Virginia Tech winner will have a tough assignment in the ACC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, facing top-seeded and fourth-ranked North Carolina. Neither team beat the Tar Heels in the regular season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|9 Florida State 16-15
|76.5 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|12.4 APG
|8 Virginia Tech 18-13
|75.0 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Watkins
|31
|27.9
|15.2
|5.9
|2.7
|1.80
|0.80
|2.5
|45.8
|34.8
|79.0
|1.5
|4.5
|D. Green Jr.
|30
|30.2
|11.8
|3.0
|1.0
|1.50
|0.10
|1.1
|41.8
|39.2
|71.4
|0.3
|2.7
|P. Spears
|22
|22.9
|10.3
|1.6
|2.2
|1.10
|0.00
|2.0
|37.5
|27.3
|75.8
|0.3
|1.3
|C. Corhen
|26
|20.8
|9.6
|4.0
|0.5
|0.80
|0.40
|0.9
|63.5
|0.0
|66.7
|1.8
|2.2
|B. Miller
|31
|24.7
|7.7
|5.0
|1.5
|0.90
|1.10
|1.5
|44.9
|29.1
|54.2
|1.3
|3.7
|J. Warley
|31
|23.5
|7.1
|2.6
|2.7
|1.20
|0.30
|1.1
|40.4
|14.3
|71.4
|0.9
|1.7
|C. Fletcher
|7
|15.9
|6.7
|5.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.60
|1.7
|38.8
|29.4
|57.1
|1.3
|3.7
|C. Jackson
|29
|15.1
|5.2
|1.4
|1.1
|0.80
|0.10
|0.4
|45.2
|29.3
|80.6
|0.4
|1
|D. Green
|30
|12.1
|4.6
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|0.8
|50.5
|17.6
|69.8
|0.9
|0.9
|T. Bol Bowen
|29
|11
|3.1
|2.7
|0.3
|0.60
|0.50
|0.7
|46.7
|20.0
|68.2
|1
|1.7
|J. Gainey
|26
|10.7
|2.7
|2.0
|0.1
|0.30
|0.60
|0.5
|63.0
|0.0
|46.2
|0.6
|1.5
|J. Nickelberry
|31
|9.5
|2.5
|0.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|34.3
|26.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.8
|T. House
|22
|3.7
|1.5
|0.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|47.1
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|I. Spainhour
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Brown
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Adebisi
|7
|1.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Jones
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|W. Mbatch
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Simpson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|76.5
|36.6
|12.4
|9.20
|4.20
|11.9
|45.2
|32.1
|70.2
|10.3
|23.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Pedulla
|29
|31.7
|16.1
|4.3
|4.4
|1.10
|0.10
|3.3
|42.3
|34.0
|80.4
|0.7
|3.7
|H. Cattoor
|30
|32.8
|13.7
|2.6
|1.9
|1.00
|0.20
|1.1
|47.0
|41.5
|89.7
|0.2
|2.5
|L. Kidd
|30
|23.1
|13.1
|6.6
|1.2
|0.50
|0.40
|1.3
|66.1
|0.0
|84.6
|1.6
|5.1
|T. Nickel
|30
|24.6
|8.8
|2.2
|1.4
|0.50
|0.30
|0.7
|43.2
|39.4
|81.3
|0.5
|1.7
|M. Collins
|29
|29.1
|7.0
|2.7
|2.7
|0.90
|0.10
|1.2
|33.5
|27.1
|87.9
|0.5
|2.2
|M. Poteat
|31
|14.7
|6.7
|3.4
|0.7
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|64.5
|0.0
|67.1
|1.4
|2
|R. Beran
|31
|22.7
|6.2
|4.0
|1.2
|0.60
|0.90
|1.0
|46.0
|33.3
|80.0
|0.9
|3.1
|M. Long
|18
|18.4
|3.7
|4.9
|1.0
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|41.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|3.7
|J. Camden
|12
|5
|2.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|36.8
|46.7
|71.4
|0.3
|0.8
|B. Rechsteiner
|25
|9.4
|1.9
|0.7
|1.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|37.2
|27.3
|75.0
|0.1
|0.6
|J. Young
|23
|7.6
|1.6
|0.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|30.6
|39.3
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|P. Wessler
|11
|3.9
|0.9
|1.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.8
|C. Venable
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|M. Ward
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|75.0
|34.7
|15.1
|5.30
|2.60
|11.0
|46.6
|35.4
|79.2
|7.8
|24.5
-
9JOES
8GMU0
0136 O/U
PK
11:30am USA
-
9FSU
8VT0
0152.5 O/U
-4
12:00pm ESPN
-
12UCF
5BYU0
0146.5 O/U
-6
12:30pm ESP2
-
13RICE
12WICH0
0140 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
12FOR
5VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm USA
-
9FRES
8WYO0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm
-
12ND
5WAKE0
0136.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm ESPN
-
7AAMU
2ALCN0
0139.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
9OKLA
8TCU0
0144.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
14UTSA
11TEMP0
0151 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
9USC
8WASH0
0153.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
9XAV
8BUT0
0151 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm FS1
-
10SJSU
7COLST0
0138.5 O/U
-14
4:30pm
-
10LAS
7STBN0
0138 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm USA
-
3NICH
1MCNS0
0137.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
12ORST
5UCLA0
0127 O/U
-7
5:30pm PACN
-
8COPP
1NORF0
0130 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm
-
9CAN
1QUIN0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
9FIU
1SHOU0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10GTWN
7PROV0
0143 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm FS1
-
13RUTG
12MD0
0125 O/U
-3
6:30pm PEAC
-
11AF
6NMEX0
0144.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
10KSU
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6LEH
1COLG0
0134 O/U
-7
7:00pm CBSSN
-
10NCST
7SYR0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP2
-
13VAN
12ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm SECN
-
14STL
6DUQ0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:30pm USA
-
7UMES
2NCCU0
0134 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
8CABP
5UTVA0
0128 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
8CSUB
5UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
11DEP
6NOVA0
0136.5 O/U
-23
9:00pm FS1
-
7IONA
2FAIR0
0145.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MICH
11PSU0
0149 O/U
-7
9:00pm PEAC
-
7MTSU
2LT0
0132 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP+
-
10STAN
7CAL0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm PACN
-
8ALST
1GRAM0
0128 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
11BC
6CLEM0
0145.5 O/U
-7
9:30pm ESPU
-
11CINCY
6KAN0
0137 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
14MIZZ
11UGA0
0147 O/U
-3
9:30pm SECN
-
7ABIL
6SFA0
0138 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP+
-
11ASU
6UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm PACN
-
7CSN
6UCSB0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm
-
5MTST
3MONT0
0145.5 O/U
-6
11:30pm ESP2