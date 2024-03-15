Northwestern chases resume-building win over Wisconsin
Northwestern carries an uncertain NCAA Tournament status despite securing the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis.
A strong showing this week, beginning with a Friday quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Wisconsin, figures to bolster the Wildcats' resume.
All the better to help Boo Buie, the graduate student guard and program leading scorer, close his collegiate career with a shot at a national title.
"We have a relationship that is really special to me," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "What he's meant to the program, it does make me emotional. I want him to keep playing as long as we can because it's going to feel really weird for me to coach a game without him out there. For five years, I've been penciling him in the lineup."
A unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten first team, Buie ranked fourth in the conference in scoring (18.9 points a game) and assists (5.2 per game) for the 21-10 Wildcats.
His intangibles and leadership also have been a boon as Northwestern navigated life without senior Ty Berry, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last month.
The Wildcats struggled for balance beyond Buie during their Jan. 13 visit to then-No. 15 Wisconsin. Max Klesmit scored 24 points to pace the Badgers to a 71-63 win. Buie (22 points) and Brooks Barnhizer (13) were Northwestern's lone players in double figures.
Wisconsin (20-12) thumped 12th-seeded Maryland 87-56 in a second-round Big Ten tournament game on Thursday afternoon. Torrid shooting boosted the Badgers, who led by as many as 42 points.
Wisconsin's 51.7 percent effort from the floor included 16-for-25 (64 percent) accuracy from long range. John Blackwell swished four treys en route to a team-best 18 points. Steven Crowl (17 points), AJ Storr (16) and Chucky Hepburn (10) followed in double figures.
"I thought a complete team effort, both sides of the court," Badgers coach Greg Gard said. "I thought defensively we set the tone early. Then obviously you start knocking down some shots and getting some offense from your defense. Just all the way up and down the lineup, got great contributions."
The winner of the Friday game will meet the winner of an earlier quarterfinal between eighth-seeded Michigan State and top-seeded Purdue in the tournament semifinals on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|5 Wisconsin 20-12
|74.8 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|12.3 APG
|4 Northwestern 21-10
|74.1 PPG
|33.5 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Storr
|31
|28.2
|16.2
|3.7
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.5
|43.5
|31.4
|81.3
|1.1
|2.7
|T. Wahl
|31
|29.2
|11.7
|5.9
|1.8
|1.10
|0.60
|1.7
|56.0
|27.3
|65.8
|2.1
|3.8
|S. Crowl
|31
|29
|10.8
|7.5
|2.0
|0.30
|0.50
|1.7
|53.8
|42.9
|74.4
|2.5
|5
|M. Klesmit
|31
|28.5
|9.6
|1.9
|1.5
|0.80
|0.10
|1.0
|43.0
|37.5
|85.2
|0.2
|1.6
|J. Blackwell
|29
|18.2
|8.5
|3.2
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|48.4
|48.1
|82.8
|0.7
|2.6
|C. Hepburn
|31
|33.4
|8.5
|3.4
|3.7
|2.20
|0.10
|1.2
|39.8
|30.2
|72.3
|0.6
|2.7
|C. Essegian
|31
|7.5
|3.1
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|37.4
|29.0
|90.0
|0.1
|0.8
|N. Winter
|31
|9.5
|2.6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|43.1
|28.9
|68.4
|0.5
|1.2
|K. McGee
|20
|7.2
|2.1
|0.7
|0.4
|0.60
|0.00
|0.3
|58.3
|37.5
|76.9
|0.1
|0.6
|C. Gilmore
|28
|9.1
|1.7
|1.4
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|51.7
|14.3
|76.2
|0.6
|0.8
|M. Ilver
|23
|5.1
|1.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|34.5
|29.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.7
|I. Lindsey
|16
|3.7
|0.6
|0.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|30.8
|14.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.3
|I. Gard
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Haertle
|9
|0.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Hodges
|8
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|32
|0.0
|74.8
|37.2
|12.3
|6.20
|1.60
|9.9
|46.4
|35.1
|76.0
|10.1
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|31
|36.6
|18.9
|3.4
|5.2
|1.30
|0.10
|2.2
|44.4
|43.1
|84.7
|0.5
|2.9
|B. Barnhizer
|31
|36.4
|14.6
|7.3
|2.7
|1.80
|0.80
|1.4
|43.6
|36.9
|75.6
|1.2
|6.1
|R. Langborg
|29
|33.4
|12.4
|3.1
|2.6
|1.20
|0.20
|1.0
|42.7
|41.7
|76.7
|0.6
|2.4
|T. Berry
|23
|29.9
|11.6
|3.9
|1.4
|1.30
|0.00
|1.1
|44.9
|43.3
|89.5
|0.5
|3.4
|N. Martinelli
|31
|25.1
|9.1
|4.2
|1.0
|0.50
|0.20
|0.6
|50.9
|29.5
|78.0
|1.3
|2.8
|M. Nicholson
|29
|22.4
|5.3
|4.3
|1.8
|0.50
|1.40
|0.6
|65.7
|0.0
|52.5
|1.5
|2.8
|L. Hunger
|28
|10.8
|3.5
|1.6
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|48.0
|24.0
|66.7
|0.7
|0.9
|B. Smith
|7
|16.6
|3.3
|1.6
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|87.5
|50.0
|66.7
|0.7
|0.9
|B. Preston
|25
|10.2
|2.1
|2.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|48.8
|0.0
|41.9
|1.1
|1.1
|J. Mullins
|15
|5.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Clayton
|25
|7.8
|0.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|17.4
|8.3
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|G. Hurlburt
|5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|74.1
|33.5
|15.8
|6.90
|3.30
|8.7
|46.1
|39.6
|74.8
|8.5
|22.7
-
8MIST
1PUR0
0142.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm BTN
-
5UTEP
1SHOU0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
12:30pm CBSSN
-
8ECU
1USF0
0136.5 O/U
-7
1:00pm ESP2
-
9MSST
1TENN0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
5WISC
4NW0
0137 O/U
+3
2:30pm BTN
-
5COOK
1GRAM0
0127 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
7MTSU
3WKY0
0147.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm CBSSN
-
12WICH
4UAB0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
5SC
4AUB0
0142 O/U
-7.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
8KENT
5BGSU0
0140 O/U
+2
5:00pm CBSSN
-
5SJU
1UCONN0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
5:30pm FOX
-
4HOW
1NORF0
0136 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
10OSU
2ILL0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm BTN
-
5SPU
1QUIN0
0
-1.5
6:30pm ESPW
-
7NTEX
2FAU0
0137.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESPU
-
4PITT
1UNC0
0147 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESPN
-
7TXAM
2UK0
0159.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm SECN
-
4TTU
1HOU0
0131.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
3OHIO
2AKR0
0142.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm CBSSN
-
6DSU
2NCCU0
0137.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
4ORE
1ARIZ0
0155 O/U
-11
8:00pm PACN
-
7PROV
3MARQ0
0137 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm FS1
-
6IND
3NEB0
0147 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm BTN
-
4LBSU
1UCI0
0
9:00pm
-
3MRST
2FAIR0
0133 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPW
-
4SEA
1GCU0
0139 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP+
-
11TEMP
3CHAR0
0
9:00pm ESPU
-
7AAMU
3TXSO0
0135.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm
-
3BAYL
2IAST0
0132.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm ESPN
-
6FLA
3ALA0
0
9:30pm SECN
-
10NCST
3UVA0
0121 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
5SDSU
1UTST0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
3COLO
2WSU0
0
10:30pm FS1
-
3HAW
2UCD0
0136 O/U
+1
11:30pm ESP2
-
3UTA
2TRLST0
0
11:30pm ESPU