'Juggernaut' UConn ready for Chris Collins, Northwestern
NEW YORK -- With defending national champion UConn likely looming as Northwestern's next opponent, Wildcats head coach Chris Collins knew he wouldn't have much time to savor Friday's first-round win over Florida Atlantic.
And that was before the Huskies posted one of their most resounding NCAA Tournament wins.
Northwestern (22-11) will look to make its first Sweet 16 and UConn (32-3) will aim to continue its march toward another national title on Sunday night when the teams meet in an East Region second-round game.
Both teams advanced with first-round wins on Friday afternoon. The ninth-seeded Wildcats squandered a nine-point lead in the second half lead before posting a 77-65 win in overtime over eighth-seeded Florida Atlantic. The top-seeded Huskies led wire-to-wire in a 91-52 victory over No. 16 Stetson.
"I want to enjoy this game before I start talking about that juggernaut," Collins said with a grin at approximately 3:25 p.m. ET Friday, just minutes after UConn tipped off.
The Huskies scored the first eight points, led by as many as 36 in the first half and maintained a lead of at least 30 points for the final 11:07. All five starters scored in double figures for the Huskies, who shot 52.9 percent from the field (37 of 70) while limiting Stetson to 30.9 percent shooting (17 of 55), including 3 of 20 from 3-point range.
"We got off to a fast start like we wanted to," said graduate student guard Tristen Newton, who had 13 points and eight of UConn's 22 assists. "We played great 3-point line defense."
The win was the second-most lopsided NCAA Tournament victory in school history for UConn behind a 103-47 victory over Chattanooga in a first-round game in 2009.
"We all felt a lot of pressure going into this game," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "It's hard not to, as great as you feel about your team, because you just don't want to be that one seed that (loses), especially with the year that we've had since this time last year."
Northwestern's hopes of springing an upset likely will come down to the performance of veterans Ryan Langborg, Boo Buie and Brooks Barnhizer, who combined to score 62 points Friday.
Barnhizer, a junior, scored with nine seconds remaining to force overtime for the Wildcats, who led 54-45 with 6:43 left before Florida Atlantic mounted a 13-2 run. Langborg, a graduate student who played in the NCAA Tournament last year with Princeton, scored Northwestern's first seven points in overtime and finished with 12 points in the extra session.
Northwestern improved to 3-2 in overtime games this season.
"Usually in those games, us three are the ones that are playing the majority of high minutes," said Buie, a fifth-year graduate student. "It's our job as leaders to make sure that going into that overtime period, we're telling each other this is our game."
Northwestern, which was the lone power conference school to never make the NCAA Tournament before Collins arrived, improved to 3-0 in first-round games. The Wildcats fell to Gonzaga 79-73 in the 2017 second round and lost to UCLA 68-63 last year.
"We're trying to build something that's sustainable, something that can last," Collins said. "And the more you can win and the more you can get on this stage - perception is everything."
--Jerry Beach, Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|9 Northwestern 22-11
|73.8 PPG
|33.7 RPG
|15.8 APG
|1 Connecticut 32-3
|81.7 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|18.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|33
|36.8
|19.3
|3.4
|5.1
|1.40
|0.10
|2.3
|44.7
|44.1
|85.3
|0.6
|2.8
|B. Barnhizer
|33
|36.7
|14.5
|7.5
|2.7
|1.80
|0.80
|1.5
|42.9
|35.5
|75.7
|1.3
|6.3
|R. Langborg
|31
|33.3
|12.7
|3.1
|2.6
|1.30
|0.20
|0.9
|43.4
|41.3
|77.4
|0.6
|2.5
|T. Berry
|23
|29.9
|11.6
|3.9
|1.4
|1.30
|0.00
|1.1
|44.9
|43.3
|89.5
|0.5
|3.4
|N. Martinelli
|33
|25.8
|8.8
|4.2
|1.1
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|49.4
|28.3
|78.0
|1.4
|2.9
|M. Nicholson
|29
|22.4
|5.3
|4.3
|1.8
|0.50
|1.40
|0.6
|65.7
|0.0
|52.5
|1.5
|2.8
|L. Hunger
|30
|12.1
|3.7
|1.9
|0.6
|0.10
|0.20
|0.5
|45.5
|20.7
|68.4
|0.8
|1.1
|B. Smith
|9
|15.9
|2.9
|2.0
|0.6
|0.70
|0.20
|0.7
|77.8
|33.3
|61.1
|0.9
|1.1
|B. Preston
|27
|10.3
|2.0
|2.1
|0.9
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|47.7
|0.0
|41.9
|1
|1.1
|J. Mullins
|17
|4.9
|0.5
|0.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|30.0
|50.0
|33.3
|0.1
|0.4
|G. Hurlburt
|5
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Clayton
|27
|7.3
|0.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|17.4
|8.3
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|33
|0.0
|73.8
|33.7
|15.8
|7.10
|3.20
|8.8
|45.8
|39.3
|74.8
|8.5
|22.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Newton
|35
|33
|15.1
|6.9
|6.1
|1.00
|0.30
|2.5
|41.6
|33.2
|80.4
|1.4
|5.5
|C. Spencer
|35
|32.7
|14.5
|4.5
|3.6
|1.40
|0.20
|1.1
|48.7
|44.4
|91.5
|1
|3.5
|A. Karaban
|34
|31.2
|13.9
|4.9
|1.4
|0.90
|0.80
|0.9
|50.0
|38.9
|89.1
|1.3
|3.6
|D. Clingan
|30
|21.9
|12.7
|7.2
|1.6
|0.50
|2.20
|0.8
|64.6
|33.3
|56.9
|2.6
|4.6
|S. Castle
|29
|26.8
|10.9
|4.5
|3.0
|0.90
|0.60
|1.5
|47.1
|28.8
|75.8
|1.7
|2.8
|H. Diarra
|35
|19.2
|5.9
|2.9
|2.4
|0.90
|0.30
|1.1
|48.0
|36.8
|79.6
|0.8
|2.1
|S. Johnson
|35
|16.5
|5.4
|2.9
|0.5
|0.50
|0.90
|0.8
|71.9
|0.0
|42.9
|1.1
|1.9
|S. Ball
|34
|12.8
|3.7
|1.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|39.6
|33.3
|69.6
|0.4
|0.7
|J. Stewart
|32
|9
|2.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|46.7
|27.8
|43.8
|0.5
|0.8
|A. Roumoglou
|19
|2.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0
|54.5
|50.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.5
|J. Ross
|18
|5.3
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|23.8
|9.1
|66.7
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Hurley
|13
|1.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|40.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0
|Y. Singare
|20
|2.1
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|A. Johnson Jr.
|10
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|35
|0.0
|81.7
|41.9
|18.6
|6.20
|5.30
|9.8
|49.7
|36.7
|74.3
|11.7
|27.0
-
9CLST
8NCO0
0158.5 O/U
+2
11:00am
-
10COLO
2MARQ0
0151 O/U
-4.5
12:10pm CBS
-
12PRES
5MONT0
0149.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
MINN
1INST0
0164 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
8UTST
1PUR0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
2:40pm CBS
-
10UALR
7FAIR0
0153.5 O/U
+1.5
3:30pm
-
4UGA
1WAKE0
0158.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
12JMU
4DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-7
5:15pm CBS
-
11EVAN
6QUIN0
0154 O/U
-3
5:30pm
-
6CLEM
3BAYL0
0145 O/U
-4.5
6:10pm TNT
-
12GCU
4ALA0
0169 O/U
-6
7:10pm TBS
-
VCU
USF0
0144 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPU
-
9NW
1UCONN0
0136 O/U
-14
7:45pm TRU
-
9TXAM
1HOU0
0134.5 O/U
-9
8:40pm TNT
-
3IOWA
2UTAH0
0166.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
BC
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESPU
-
13YALE
5SDSU0
0129 O/U
-5.5
9:40pm TBS