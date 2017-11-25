Pritchard scores 29 as Oregon outlasts DePaul 89-79 in OT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) When breaking down the opportunities Oregon would have against DePaul, Dana Altman knew the Ducks would get their chance to hoist some 3-pointers.
But 39 of them? Altman seemed fine with the number, especially how many went in out of the hand of Payton Pritchard.
Pritchard made seven of Oregon's 15 3-pointers, scoring a career-high 29 points and leading the Ducks to an 89-79 overtime win over DePaul in the consolation bracket of the PK80 Invitational on Friday night.
Oregon (4-1) attempted a school-record 39 3-pointers, letting fly without hesitation against the Blue Demons. The Ducks needed all of the 15 that dropped to hold off DePaul and rebound from their loss to UConn in the opening round of the tournament.
''We knew we let everybody down. Guys knew it. We knew it,'' Altman said about the loss to UConn. ''We've been looking forward to this tournament for a long time to come out and not play with any more gumption or toughness than we did, the guys were disappointed, we were disappointed. ... I don't think we played that much better tonight but we did find a way.''
Pritchard's previous career-high was 20 points set earlier this season against Ball State. He was 7 of 13 on 3s. Elijah Brown added 19 points and Troy Brown Jr. chipped in with 11 for the Ducks.
''I knew we would have a lot of opportunities to penetrate and kick, so at shoot around today we took a lot of 3s,'' Altman said.
Marin Maric led DePaul (1-4) with 22 points and Eli Cain added 19. But the Blue Demons scored just 10 points over the final 3 minutes of regulation and overtime combined.
''They made the plays defensively,'' DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. ''We got stagnant, we ended up with more of one dimension than I wanted to. I wanted to get the ball inside.''
Pritchard nearly won it in regulation but his attempt at a game-winning 3 at the buzzer rattled around and out. It was the first overtime game this season for both teams.
Pritchard came through in the extra session. His free throws pulled Oregon even at 79-all and his 3-pointer following a DePaul turnover gave the Ducks a three-point lead. Brown added a pair of free throws and the Ducks led 84-79 with 1:47 remaining.
DePaul had its chances in regulation, appearing to take control when Devin Gage made a difficult driving layup while being fouled. The three-point play gave the Blue Demons a 64-58 lead with 7:25 left, matching their largest lead of the night.
It was gone in an instant. Consecutive 3s by Brown and Pritchard pulled Oregon even and Pritchard's sixth 3 of the night with 4:53 left gave Oregon a 69-67 lead.
DePaul continued to hang around pulling with 72-71 on free throw from Cage. Paul White hit a 3 from the wing for Oregon, but Cain scored inside and after Pritchard was called for an offensive foul, the Blue Demons got even at 75-all on free throws from Maric with 1:12 remaining.
Those were the final points of regulation as Oregon ran off the final 30 seconds before Pritchard's attempt at the buzzer.
FAMILIAR FOE
Oregon is quite familiar with its opponent on Sunday, Oklahoma. The Ducks and Sooners played a preseason scrimmage against each other just a few weeks ago. They also faced the Sooners in the NCAA tournament in 2016.
''Maybe they've made a lot more progress than we have the last three weeks,'' Altman said.
THE TAKEAWAY
DePaul: The Blue Demons continued to struggle from behind the 3-point line. DePaul was 4 of 19 on 3s and have yet to make more than six in any game this season.
Oregon: The Ducks had not been shy at attempting 3s this season but it went to another level against DePaul. The Ducks set a new season-high with their 30th 3-point attempt with 8 minutes remaining. The previous school record was 38 attempts, set twice. ... Pritchard was three off the school record for 3s by an individual. Tajuan Porter had 10 3s in a game in 2006.
UP NEXT
DePaul: The Blue Demons will face Portland on Sunday.
Oregon: The Ducks will take on Oklahoma on Sunday.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|45.5
|Three Point %
|22.2
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|57.9
|Offensive rebound by Troy Brown
|16.0
|Elijah Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Justin Roberts
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by MiKyle McIntosh
|19.0
|Eli Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Marin Maric
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Brown
|30.0
|Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|79
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|28-66 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|15-39 (38.5%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|18-21 (85.7%)
|19-20 (95.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|31
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|17
|8
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Oregon 5-1
|88.5 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|17.2 APG
|DePaul 1-4
|68.4 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|9.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|15.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|5.3 APG
|52.5 FG%
|
34
|M. Maric C
|10.2 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|0.2 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|29 PTS
|6 REB
|8 AST
|
34
|M. Maric C
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|95.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|41
|29
|6
|8
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9/16
|7/13
|4/4
|0
|6
|E. Brown
|34
|19
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6/13
|2/9
|5/6
|2
|4
|T. Brown
|26
|11
|9
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/5
|3/3
|2/2
|1
|8
|P. White
|23
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|1
|M. McIntosh
|38
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|41
|29
|6
|8
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9/16
|7/13
|4/4
|0
|6
|E. Brown
|34
|19
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6/13
|2/9
|5/6
|2
|4
|T. Brown
|26
|11
|9
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/5
|3/3
|2/2
|1
|8
|P. White
|23
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|1
|M. McIntosh
|38
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Bailey Jr.
|29
|10
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/5
|3/3
|2
|3
|K. Wooten
|19
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|A. Kigab
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Sorkin
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|89
|35
|17
|7
|5
|15
|22
|28/62
|15/39
|18/21
|9
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Maric
|39
|22
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|8/8
|1
|3
|E. Cain
|41
|19
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/18
|1/5
|4/5
|1
|5
|M. Strus
|41
|15
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5/13
|3/11
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Gage
|33
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4/10
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|1
|T. McCallum
|35
|8
|9
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Maric
|39
|22
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|8/8
|1
|3
|E. Cain
|41
|19
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/18
|1/5
|4/5
|1
|5
|M. Strus
|41
|15
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|5/13
|3/11
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Gage
|33
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4/10
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|1
|T. McCallum
|35
|8
|9
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|5
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|J. Roberts
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Cyrus
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Ryckbosch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hanel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Grandstaff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dwumaah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|79
|29
|8
|3
|1
|14
|20
|28/66
|4/19
|19/20
|8
|21
-
MIZZOU
STJOHN90
82
Final
-
CHIST
PRESBY73
75
Final
-
TNTECH
NEBOM86
85
Final
-
5NOVA
NIOWA64
50
Final
-
ARKST
SFLA61
72
Final
-
UMASS
14MINN51
69
Final
-
FURMAN
NH78
64
Final
-
ECU
RUT47
61
Final
-
21MARYCA
WASHST79
84
Final
-
LNGBCH
OREGST74
69
Final
-
NAU
UCIRV71
77
Final
-
SELOU
SAMFORD77
71
Final
-
ABIL
CAMP85
80
Final/OT
-
NICHST
UMBC88
89
Final
-
TENN
NCST67
58
Final
-
UMES
JACKST66
63
Final
-
25BAMA
BYU71
59
Final
-
SEATTLE
WASH84
89
Final
-
PORTST
BUTLER69
71
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL67
74
Final
-
TEXSO
CLEM77
84
Final
-
ORAL
PSU48
86
Final
-
BRYANT
HARTFD78
73
Final
-
9UNC
ARK87
68
Final
-
UTAHST
NEAST71
67
Final
-
NTEXAS
GATECH49
63
Final
-
HARV
STJOES77
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
CORN77
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NAVY76
85
Final
-
ALAM
NIAGARA74
96
Final
-
EMICH
IND67
87
Final
-
JVILLE
FAIR92
84
Final
-
NCWILM
LOYCHI78
102
Final
-
UCF
23WVU45
83
Final
-
CCTST
CLEVST74
73
Final
-
USCUP
BGREEN74
83
Final
-
15XAVIER
ARIZST86
102
Final
-
1DUKE
TEXAS85
78
Final/OT
-
PORT
OKLA71
93
Final
-
NORFLK
ROBERT53
75
Final
-
USM
SDAK71
84
Final
-
NMEX
TCU67
69
Final
-
FAMU
WISGB50
57
Final
-
WCAR
TXARL65
89
Final
-
WKY
SMU63
61
Final
-
UGA
SDGST68
75
Final
-
WINTHR
AUBURN85
119
Final
-
SFTRPA
19LVILLE72
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARLO67
70
Final
-
DENVER
FGC71
79
Final
-
MOUNT
OHIO77
96
Final
-
NCGRN
WAKE75
81
Final
-
GWEBB
WRIGHT47
67
Final
-
UVA
RI70
55
Final
-
NCCU
ILL73
86
Final
-
KENTST
VALPO67
77
Final
-
NEB
MARIST84
59
Final
-
EVNGEL
MOST48
80
Final
-
EWASH
UTAH69
85
Final
-
GWASH
KSTATE59
67
Final
-
CIT
FSU78
113
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA58
72
Final
-
OAK
3KANSAS59
102
Final
-
SACHRT
NWEST50
81
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL44
96
Final
-
STNFRD
OHIOST71
79
Final
-
NWST
COLOST60
72
Final
-
PEPPER
16TEXAM65
81
Final
-
NCOLO
YOUNG80
67
Final
-
MILW
WISC49
71
Final
-
ARKPB
UOP69
78
Final
-
18PURDUE
2ARIZ89
64
Final
-
CPOLY
CMICH53
56
Final
-
OREG
DEPAUL89
79
Final/OT
-
SACST
CSFULL63
68
Final
-
STBON
MD63
61
Final
-
VANDY
20SETON59
72
Final
-
PVAM
UCSB66
69
Final
-
HAMP
RIDER80
94
Final
-
TEXST
CAN62
68
Final
-
7FLA
17GONZAG111
105
Final/2OT
-
IDAHO
CSBAK62
64
Final
-
UCONN
4MICHST57
77
Final
-
NEVADA
HAWAII67
54
Final