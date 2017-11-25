Jackson has 23 and Ohio State beats Stanford 79-71
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann says Sunday's game against Butler is about the players, not about him.
The Buckeyes (5-1) beat Stanford 79-71 in the Phil Knight Invitational on Friday, advancing to meet Butler in the finals. The Bulldogs beat Portland State 71-69 earlier on Friday.
Holtmann spent three seasons at Butler, taking the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 last season, before going to Columbus.
''It's not how we would have drawn it up,'' he said about the matchup. ''But it's really about the players and, as much as possible, I want it to be about their players and our players competing. Obviously, it's a very good program and a very good team.''
C.J. Jackson had 23 points while Keita Bates-Diop added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio State in the win.
Daejon Davis had 15 points and Reid Travis had 14 points before both fouled out for Stanford (3-4), which led by as many as 10 points in the first half but trailed by as many as 10 in the second.
Stanford closed within 63-57 on Travis' layup with 3:54 left, but it was as close as the Cardinal could get until Oscar Da Silva's jumper made it 70-65 with 46 seconds to go. Ultimately they couldn't catch the Buckeyes.
''One thing I liked best, when I looked into their eyes, I didn't feel a sense of defeat at any point,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. ''There was a belief and a confidence that we were going to find a way to get it done.''
Dubbed the PK80, the tournament celebrates Nike co-founder Phil Knight's 80th birthday.
Sixteen teams are taking part in the event, including No. 1 ranked Duke and defending NCAA champion North Carolina. The tournament opened Thursday and will continue on Sunday after a break on Saturday.
Ohio State and Stanford were in the Motion Bracket, playing Friday in the Moda Center, home of the Trail Blazers. The Victory Bracket played at the adjacent Memorial Coliseum.
Stanford dropped to the losers side of the bracket with a 108-87 loss to No. 7 Florida on Thursday night. The Gators face No. 17 Gonzaga in the late game on Friday night.
Ohio State fell 86-59 to Gonzaga in its opener.
The Cardinal led by as much as 31-21 late in the first half, but Ohio State closed the gap with an 11-1 run and the two teams went into halftime tied at 32. Stanford didn't make a shot from the field for the last 4:11.
Bates-Diop led all scorers with 10 points for the Buckeyes at the break.
Stanford scored just six points in the first six minutes of the second half to trail 48-38. Bates-Diop's layup gave the Buckeyes their biggest lead of the game to that point.
Stanford had won all three previous meetings with Ohio State. The last meeting was Dec. 21, 1973, in Lexington, Kentucky. The Cardinal won 68-53.
Butler is now coached by alum LaVall Jordan.
''I really don't think our players are going to do anything differently because I coached at Butler last year,'' Holtmann said. ''They're going to be who they are and I want them to be who they are. This is a players game and it needs to be about the players.''
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: Stanford has played three teams from Power Five conferences in a five game span. The Cardinal played defending NCAA champion North Carolina on Monday.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes went into the game 38-38 against teams from the Pac-12 Conference. ... All of Ohio State's four victories were by double figures.
AGAINST THE ZONE
''We had great ball movement against the zone,'' Jackson said. ''We know teams are going to zone us just based on how we've been shooting the ball in the previous games. We were able to hit some shots that we weren't making earlier.''
UP NEXT
Ohio State will play Butler on Sunday, while Stanford faces Portland State.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.8
|Min. Per Game
|27.8
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|38.2
|21.4
|Three Point %
|33.3
|73.0
|Free Throw %
|85.0
|Offensive rebound by Stanford
|0.0
|Robert Cartwright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Dakich made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Dakich made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Josh Sharma
|5.0
|+ 2
|Robert Cartwright made layup
|6.0
|+ 1
|Keita Bates-Diop made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Keita Bates-Diop made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Robert Cartwright
|13.0
|+ 1
|Isaac White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Isaac White made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|79
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|25-61 (41.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|21-30 (70.0%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|43
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|10
|6
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|25
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Stanford 3-4
|75.9 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Ohio State 5-1
|79.5 PPG
|44 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Davis G
|8.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|4.5 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
3
|C. Jackson G
|13.2 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|4.5 APG
|38.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
1
|D. Davis G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
3
|C. Jackson G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.1
|FG%
|41.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|26
|15
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5/11
|0/2
|5/10
|0
|4
|R. Travis
|31
|14
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4/13
|0/2
|6/9
|2
|4
|O. Da Silva
|37
|14
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5/7
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|1
|M. Humphrey
|31
|9
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3/11
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|8
|I. White
|33
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2/8
|1/6
|4/4
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|26
|15
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5/11
|0/2
|5/10
|0
|4
|R. Travis
|31
|14
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4/13
|0/2
|6/9
|2
|4
|O. Da Silva
|37
|14
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5/7
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|1
|M. Humphrey
|31
|9
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3/11
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|8
|I. White
|33
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2/8
|1/6
|4/4
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cartwright
|24
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sharma
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|K. Pugh
|6
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|0
|B. Pagon
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Pickens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sheffield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stanback
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Okpala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|28
|11
|6
|4
|13
|25
|22/61
|6/21
|21/30
|7
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jackson
|36
|23
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7/14
|4/6
|5/6
|2
|4
|K. Bates-Diop
|37
|18
|11
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6/13
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|10
|J. Tate
|34
|14
|10
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5/12
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|7
|K. Wesson
|21
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/7
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|2
|M. Jallow
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jackson
|36
|23
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7/14
|4/6
|5/6
|2
|4
|K. Bates-Diop
|37
|18
|11
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6/13
|4/7
|2/2
|1
|10
|J. Tate
|34
|14
|10
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5/12
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|7
|K. Wesson
|21
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/7
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|2
|M. Jallow
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dakich
|20
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|3
|A. Wesson
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|0
|M. Potter
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|K. Williams
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fulton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lehmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|37
|13
|3
|3
|14
|25
|25/61
|9/21
|20/25
|11
|26
-
MIZZOU
STJOHN90
82
Final
-
CHIST
PRESBY73
75
Final
-
TNTECH
NEBOM86
85
Final
-
5NOVA
NIOWA64
50
Final
-
ARKST
SFLA61
72
Final
-
UMASS
14MINN51
69
Final
-
FURMAN
NH78
64
Final
-
ECU
RUT47
61
Final
-
21MARYCA
WASHST79
84
Final
-
LNGBCH
OREGST74
69
Final
-
NAU
UCIRV71
77
Final
-
SELOU
SAMFORD77
71
Final
-
ABIL
CAMP85
80
Final/OT
-
NICHST
UMBC88
89
Final
-
TENN
NCST67
58
Final
-
UMES
JACKST66
63
Final
-
25BAMA
BYU71
59
Final
-
SEATTLE
WASH84
89
Final
-
PORTST
BUTLER69
71
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL67
74
Final
-
TEXSO
CLEM77
84
Final
-
ORAL
PSU48
86
Final
-
BRYANT
HARTFD78
73
Final
-
9UNC
ARK87
68
Final
-
UTAHST
NEAST71
67
Final
-
NTEXAS
GATECH49
63
Final
-
HARV
STJOES77
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
CORN77
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NAVY76
85
Final
-
ALAM
NIAGARA74
96
Final
-
EMICH
IND67
87
Final
-
JVILLE
FAIR92
84
Final
-
NCWILM
LOYCHI78
102
Final
-
UCF
23WVU45
83
Final
-
CCTST
CLEVST74
73
Final
-
USCUP
BGREEN74
83
Final
-
15XAVIER
ARIZST86
102
Final
-
1DUKE
TEXAS85
78
Final/OT
-
PORT
OKLA71
93
Final
-
NORFLK
ROBERT53
75
Final
-
USM
SDAK71
84
Final
-
NMEX
TCU67
69
Final
-
FAMU
WISGB50
57
Final
-
WCAR
TXARL65
89
Final
-
WKY
SMU63
61
Final
-
UGA
SDGST68
75
Final
-
WINTHR
AUBURN85
119
Final
-
SFTRPA
19LVILLE72
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARLO67
70
Final
-
DENVER
FGC71
79
Final
-
MOUNT
OHIO77
96
Final
-
NCGRN
WAKE75
81
Final
-
GWEBB
WRIGHT47
67
Final
-
UVA
RI70
55
Final
-
NCCU
ILL73
86
Final
-
KENTST
VALPO67
77
Final
-
NEB
MARIST84
59
Final
-
EVNGEL
MOST48
80
Final
-
EWASH
UTAH69
85
Final
-
GWASH
KSTATE59
67
Final
-
CIT
FSU78
113
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA58
72
Final
-
OAK
3KANSAS59
102
Final
-
SACHRT
NWEST50
81
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL44
96
Final
-
STNFRD
OHIOST71
79
Final
-
NWST
COLOST60
72
Final
-
PEPPER
16TEXAM65
81
Final
-
NCOLO
YOUNG80
67
Final
-
MILW
WISC49
71
Final
-
ARKPB
UOP69
78
Final
-
18PURDUE
2ARIZ89
64
Final
-
CPOLY
CMICH53
56
Final
-
OREG
DEPAUL89
79
Final/OT
-
SACST
CSFULL63
68
Final
-
STBON
MD63
61
Final
-
VANDY
20SETON59
72
Final
-
PVAM
UCSB66
69
Final
-
HAMP
RIDER80
94
Final
-
TEXST
CAN62
68
Final
-
7FLA
17GONZAG111
105
Final/2OT
-
IDAHO
CSBAK62
64
Final
-
UCONN
4MICHST57
77
Final
-
NEVADA
HAWAII67
54
Final