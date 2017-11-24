TENN
NCST

No Text

Tennessee beats NC State 67-58 for 3rd in Battle 4 Atlantis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2017

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Tennessee started and finished the Battle 4 Atlantis the same way - with a win.

Grant Williams scored 14 points to help Tennessee beat North Carolina State 67-58 in Friday's third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis, capping a three-day stay in the Bahamas that began with an overtime win against No. 18 Purdue.

Jordan Bowden scored all 10 of his points after halftime for the Volunteers (4-1). That included a long jumper to beat the shot clock with 43.3 seconds left, keeping Tennessee in control down the stretch as the Wolfpack tried to mount a comeback.

Neither team played well in the first half, combining for 33 percent shooting and 28 turnovers. Tennessee ultimately converted enough N.C. State turnovers into scores to build a 30-23 halftime lead, then stayed in front with a cleaner performance through the second half.

''The bottom line is I like our team, I think our team likes themselves,'' Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said. ''And they want to be good. But I do think they played that first half like they had a big ol' huge piano on their back.''

Tennessee shot 38 percent but made 8 of 18 3-pointers and scored 22 points off 21 Wolfpack turnovers, though 18 points came off the Wolfpack's 16 first-half turnovers. The Volunteers cut their own turnovers down from 12 in the first half to four in the second, then did enough late to hang on.

''I feel like we executed a little bit up late, especially on the defensive end,'' Williams said. ''It's just multiple stops, and that's what we needed to do.''

N.C. State (5-2) opened its stay in the Bahamas with a headline-grabbing upset of No. 2 Arizona under new coach Kevin Keatts. But the Wolfpack couldn't recreate that same edge in the next two games.

Allerik Freeman scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack, though he shot just 4 of 18 from the field and 1 of 8 from behind the arc. N.C. State made just 3 of 16 3-pointers, and didn't help itself by making just 13 of 22 free throws, either.

''You look at the next two games (after the Arizona win), I feel like we were never out of the game and we had opportunities to win both of those games,'' Keatts said. ''But I do think as a team, early on with a new staff and a bunch of new players, we have to go back to the drawing board and now we have to figure out obviously how not to beat ourselves.''

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Keatts has talked often about building a culture around his team's fullcourt pressure and a demand for his players to compete at all times. Wednesday's 90-84 win against Arizona offered a best-case scenario of what can happen when his team plays with a fearless edge. But Thursday's 64-60 loss to Northern Iowa followed by this one offer a reminder that Keatts will need time to change the Wolfpack's fortunes.

''We did some good things, we did some bad things,'' said forward Lennard Freeman, who had 11 points and six rebounds. ''So we've just got to learn from it.''

Tennessee: The Volunteers opened the tournament with a comeback 78-75 overtime win against No. 18 Purdue, then built a double-figure lead on No. 5 Villanova before falling 85-76 in the semifinals. They never trailed in Friday's finale to finish 2-1 and secure its best finish in an early-season tournament since finishing third in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in 2011.

WILLIAMS' OUTING

Williams finished with six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 27 minutes. He had scored 22 and 20 points in the first two tournament games.

''We ask him to do a lot,'' Barnes said.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Penn State visits the Wolfpack on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Tennessee: The Volunteers host Mercer on Wednesday.

---

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Tennessee 0.0
  Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Abdul-Malik Abu 8.0
  Lost ball turnover on Braxton Beverly 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven 17.0
  James Daniel III missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 James Daniel III made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Abdul-Malik Abu 17.0
+ 2 Allerik Freeman made layup 18.0
Team Stats
Points 67 58
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 21-55 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 19-28 (67.9%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 36 43
Offensive 14 11
Defensive 20 25
Team 2 7
Assists 14 9
Steals 13 9
Blocks 9 1
Turnovers 16 20
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
G. Williams F
14 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
12
A. Freeman G
14 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Tennessee 4-1 303767
home team logo NC State 5-2233558
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logoTennessee 4-1 78.6 PPG 45 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logoNC State 5-2 81.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
2
G. Williams F 15.6 PPG 8.2 RPG 2.8 APG 44.4 FG%
12
A. Freeman G 15.9 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.4 APG 33.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
G. Williams F 14 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
12
A. Freeman G 14 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
37.7 FG% 38.2
44.4 3PT FG% 18.8
67.9 FT% 59.1
Tennessee
Starters
G. Williams
J. Bone
J. Bowden
K. Alexander
A. Schofield
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Williams 27 14 6 4 2 3 0 4 5/12 0/1 4/8 2 4
J. Bone 22 13 2 2 2 0 2 1 3/5 2/3 5/6 1 1
J. Bowden 27 10 3 3 3 0 1 2 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 3
K. Alexander 29 8 13 0 2 4 1 2 3/7 0/0 2/5 7 6
A. Schofield 22 0 1 1 1 0 2 5 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Daniel III
C. Darrington
L. Turner
D. Walker Jr.
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
Z. Kent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Daniel III 24 9 2 2 1 1 2 2 2/7 1/5 4/5 0 2
C. Darrington 11 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 0
L. Turner 21 5 2 2 1 0 5 3 1/4 1/2 2/2 0 2
D. Walker Jr. 9 2 2 0 0 1 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Fulkerson 6 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
Y. Pons 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 34 14 13 9 16 22 20/53 8/18 19/28 14 20
NC State
Starters
A. Freeman
L. Freeman
B. Beverly
T. Dorn
M. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Freeman 38 14 9 3 1 0 5 2 4/18 1/8 5/6 2 7
L. Freeman 26 11 6 0 1 0 0 4 4/4 0/0 3/4 3 3
B. Beverly 35 10 2 2 2 0 3 1 5/13 0/3 0/0 2 0
T. Dorn 23 7 0 1 1 0 1 2 2/6 1/1 2/2 0 0
M. Johnson 27 3 4 1 3 0 4 5 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 4
Bench
O. Yurtseven
A. Abu
S. Hunt
L. Batts Jr.
T. Thompson
S. Kirk
D. Hicks
S. Newman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 25 10 6 1 1 1 0 3 4/5 0/0 2/6 2 4
A. Abu 17 3 8 1 0 0 6 4 1/3 0/0 1/4 2 6
S. Hunt 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Batts Jr. 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kirk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 36 9 9 1 20 22 21/55 3/16 13/22 11 25
