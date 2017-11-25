UNF
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) In his first four games of the season, Miami's Bruce Brown didn't play like the freshman guard who caught the attention of NBA scouts.

Brown struggled from the field, averaging eight points per game - fourth-best on the 11th-ranked Hurricanes.

On Saturday, Brown showed flashes of his first-year performances as he scored 14 points to lead Miami to an 86-65 victory over North Florida.

''I think Bruce is playing like Clark Kent - a little conservative, has the glasses on, the suit on,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. "At some point, hopefully, soon, he'll remove the glasses and become Superman.''

Brown scored six points in a 16-2 run that helped Miami (5-0) build a 17-point lead midway through the first half. Brown's dunk with 7:04 remaining capped the surge and gave the Hurricanes a 26-9.

A projected NBA first-round draft pick in 2018, Brown shook off a 2-for-9 shooting performance in Miami's previous game at La Salle and shot 7 of 14 from the field against North Florida (1-7). Brown finished with seven rebounds.

''I just wanted to be more aggressive and play my game,'' Brown said. ''I thought I was thinking too much last game. I had to slow myself take shots I know I can make. I had a quick easy dunk and that's always good.''

Anthony Lawrence scored 14 points and Dewan Huell finished with 13 points for the Hurricanes while Ja'Quan Newton and Chris Lykes had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Osprey, second nationally in 3-point field goals, shot 8 of 26 from beyond the arc against Miami.

''Coming into the game we were concerned about North Florida's ability to make 3s,'' Larranaga said. ''But I thought we did a good job defensively. The 3s they made were really guarded pretty good.''

Redshirt freshman forward Sam Waardenburg earned his first extended playing time for Miami after sitting out the first three games because of a back injury. Waardenburg finished with nine points and six rebounds.

''It's good to be back after the injury, take the shots I know I can take,'' Waardenburg said. ''On offense, I can stretch the floor out and give length for these guys to get to the rim, once I set a screen.''

JT Escobar scored a game-high 16 points for the Ospreys.

Miami capitalized on 14 North Florida turnovers to build its double-digit first-half lead. The Ospreys cut the deficit to 30-23 on Escobar's 3-pointer with 3:00 left before the Hurricanes responded with six straight points.

''The thing that killed us tonight was live ball turnovers,'' North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll said. ''When those guys get going, they just pitch it, pitch it, pitch it, layup, dunk.''

FREE THROW OPTIMISM:

The Hurricanes shot 17 of 23 from the free throw line, including 11 of 12 in the second half. Miami entered the game shooting 52 percent.

''I told my team my after the game there are 351 Division I schools and we're 350 in free throw percentage and that our goal is to be the most improved free throw shooting team in the country by February because we have guys that can make free throws,'' Larranaga said.

WINLESS AGAINST THE ACC:

The Ospreys are 0-15 against ACC teams, including 0-5 against Miami. Driscoll believes Miami merits its national ranking.

''They are one of the best teams in the country. They deserve to be in the top 20. They have a chance to have a special year.''

BIG PICTURE:

Miami: The Hurricanes became the third team in Larranaga's seven seasons to start 5-0. The 2014-15 and 2015-16 squads also won their first five games.

North Florida: The Ospreys closed a heavy non-conference stretch against 2017 NCAA Tournament qualifiers. Six of North Florida's first eight opponents reached the tournament.

UP NEXT:

Miami: The Hurricanes will play at No. 14 Minnesota on Wednesday in the ACC-Big 10 challenge. The Gophers are Miami's first 2017-18 opponent that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

North Florida: After a stretch of seven of their first eight games on the road or at neutral sites, the Ospreys will return home and face Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.

Key Players
W. Aminu
B. Brown Jr.
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
6.5 Pts. Per Game 6.5
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
40.0 Field Goal % 39.4
0.0 Three Point % 0.0
77.4 Free Throw % 20.0
+ 1 Anthony Lawrence II made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Anthony Lawrence II made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Burkhardt 12.0
+ 1 Brian Coffey II made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Brian Coffey II made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Shooting foul on Dewan Huell 31.0
+ 2 Dewan Huell made dunk, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 35.0
  Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Lambright, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Lambright 42.0
  Benedikt Haid missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 1 Lonnie Walker IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
Team Stats
Points 65 86
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 33-66 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 18 23
Team 7 5
Assists 10 16
Steals 8 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Escobar G
16 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
3
A. Lawrence II G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo North Florida 1-7 254065
home team logo11 Miami (Fla.) 5-0384886
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logoNorth Florida 1-7 76.9 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo11 Miami (Fla.) 5-0 79.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
3
J. Escobar G 12.8 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.1 APG 52.9 FG%
11
B. Brown Jr. G 9.8 PPG 8.6 RPG 5.4 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Escobar G 16 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
11
B. Brown Jr. G 14 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
39.0 FG% 50.0
30.8 3PT FG% 20.0
91.7 FT% 73.9
North Florida
Starters
J. Escobar
G. Sams
I. Gandia-Rosa
W. Aminu
N. Horchler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Escobar 32 16 3 0 0 0 0 2 6/9 4/7 0/0 1 2
G. Sams 24 9 5 2 4 0 2 2 2/8 1/2 4/4 1 4
I. Gandia-Rosa 33 8 3 3 0 0 7 2 3/9 2/3 0/0 1 2
W. Aminu 20 7 3 1 0 0 5 3 3/6 0/1 1/2 1 2
N. Horchler 19 4 2 1 0 1 0 4 2/6 0/3 0/0 1 1
Bench
T. Day
O. Blount
B. Coffey II
B. Haid
R. Burkhardt
E. Lambright
C. Driscoll
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Day 26 10 3 0 1 0 1 3 4/8 0/2 2/2 0 3
O. Blount 20 7 3 1 3 0 1 0 2/8 1/5 2/2 0 3
B. Coffey II 11 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 0
B. Haid 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Burkhardt 10 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
E. Lambright 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Driscoll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 25 10 8 1 19 18 23/59 8/26 11/12 7 18
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
A. Lawrence II
B. Brown Jr.
D. Huell
J. Newton
D. Vasiljevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Lawrence II 27 14 4 3 3 0 1 3 4/7 0/1 6/7 3 1
B. Brown Jr. 32 14 7 4 3 0 1 2 7/14 0/2 0/0 1 6
D. Huell 23 13 6 0 0 0 3 2 4/6 0/0 5/7 1 5
J. Newton 26 12 1 3 0 0 4 1 5/8 0/0 2/2 0 1
D. Vasiljevic 22 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/6 0/4 0/0 0 2
Bench
C. Lykes
S. Waardenburg
L. Walker IV
E. Izundu
C. Stowell
M. Robinson
R. Miller Jr.
D. Gak
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lykes 19 10 0 4 1 0 1 2 4/9 2/5 0/1 0 0
S. Waardenburg 16 9 6 1 1 1 1 3 4/9 1/2 0/0 4 2
L. Walker IV 22 7 1 1 1 0 0 3 2/5 0/1 3/4 0 1
E. Izundu 11 5 7 0 0 0 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 5
C. Stowell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Robinson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 34 16 9 1 14 16 33/66 3/15 17/23 11 23
