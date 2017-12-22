UOP
ARIZST

No Text

No. 3 Arizona State rolls over Pacific 105-65

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2017

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Guard U has become unguardable when it gets going.

Led by its dynamic guards, No. 3 Arizona State dominated from the start in a 104-65 victory over Pacific on Friday, extending the best start in school history.

''TV doesn't do justice how good their guards are,'' Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire said. ''They put so much pressure on you. Whether they make or miss shots, they're putting a lot of pressure on you.''

The Sun Devils (12-0) have been plagued by slow starts in recent games, needing to turn on their guard-driven firepower to pull away from opponents.

Arizona State jumped on Pacific (5-8) early and didn't let the Tigers up, building a 10-point lead in the opening minutes and expanding it from there with a flurry of fast-break baskets and 3-pointers.

Shannon Evans II scored 21 points, Tra Holder added 19 and freshman Remy Martin provided his usual energetic spark off the bench, finishing with 14 points and six assists.

Romello White was a nice complement to Arizona State's guards, bulling his way inside for 16 points and eight rebounds. De'Quon Lake helped shut down the Tigers inside, blocking seven shots, including two in one second-half possession.

The Sun Devils shot 54 percent, made 12 of 26 from 3-point range and head into Pac-12 play next week on an unprecedented roll.

''They all kind of take turns driving to the hoop, throwing lobs, pushing the ball down the floor and getting to the rim, hitting 3s,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''You don't really know where it's coming or when it's coming.''

Pacific's only chance to hang with the surging Sun Devils would be to make shots from the perimeter and at the rim. The Tigers struggled on both counts, going 3 for 17 from the 3-point arc and getting 10 of their shots blocked while shooting 36 percent from the field.

Miles Reynolds and Jack Williams had 13 points each to lead Pacific.

''You've got to make shots to open it up and we didn't make shots,'' Stoudamire said.

Arizona State is off to its best start in 106 years as a program, but was plagued by slow starts in its previous two games.

The Sun Devils' sluggishness lasted for about 10 minutes against Vanderbilt and an entire half against Longwood. They turned both games into lopsided victories by switching to a gear few teams can match.

Arizona State had no slow-starting troubles against the Tigers, opening with a 12-2 run while holding them to 1-of-7 shooting in the first 6 1/2 minutes.

The Sun Devils relaxed for a stretch midway through the first half, but mostly had their way with Pacific, building a 47-31 halftime lead .

The Tigers started making a few shots as the half went along, but had trouble keeping track of Arizona State's guards along the perimeter.

The Sun Devils made eight 3-pointers by halftime, with Evans making four while scoring 16 points and Holder adding 13 points.

Pacific made a short run to trim Arizona State's lead to 13 early in the second half, but the Sun Devils scored six points in rapid succession to stretch the margin back out. A 19-2 run later in the second half really put the game out of reach for the Sun Devils.

''We have a burst to us and the guys feed off each other,'' Hurley said. ''There's a lot of offense on the floor most of the time.''

BIG PICTURE

Stoudamire has scheduled tough in his second season at Pacific and the Tigers have struggled against the bigger schools, adding Arizona State to a list of losses that includes Stanford, Nevada, Wyoming and UNLV.

Arizona State closed out its nonconference schedule in impressive fashion, overwhelming a small-conference program from the start.

MORE MARTIN

Martin has given Arizona State an energetic boost off the bench in every game he's played and Friday was no different.

The freshman point guard who plays with a confidence that belies his age confidently drove to the basket against the Tigers and dropped in a long 3-pointer without hesitation. Martin also ran Arizona State's offense superbly and was a nuisance to Pacific's guards on defense.

''Every team has a curveball and the difference is that they never had a guy who could change the game like that,'' said Stoudamire, who played for ASU's rival Arizona in college. ''He changes the game for them, brings a lot of energy.''

UP NEXT

Pacific hosts No. 12 Gonzaga next Thursday to open the West Coast Conference season.

Arizona State plays its biggest rival to open Pac-12 play, at No. 18 Arizona on Dec. 30.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Tripp
0 F
T. Holder
0 G
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
40.0 Field Goal % 46.4
15.0 Three Point % 45.1
61.9 Free Throw % 83.1
+ 2 Lafayette Dorsey made floating jump shot 12.0
+ 2 De'Quon Lake made dunk 23.0
  Offensive rebound by De'Quon Lake 23.0
  Jordan Salzman missed floating jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Austin Witherill 54.0
  Lafayette Dorsey missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
+ 2 De'Quon Lake made layup, assist by Grant Fogerty 1:11
  Offensive rebound by Arizona State 1:10
  Grant Fogerty missed jump shot, blocked by Namdi Okonkwo 1:12
+ 1 Miles Reynolds made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
+ 1 Miles Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws 1:41
Team Stats
Points 65 104
Field Goals 24-67 (35.8%) 36-67 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 14-23 (60.9%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 40
Offensive 16 10
Defensive 19 27
Team 6 3
Assists 10 18
Steals 4 3
Blocks 5 10
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
3
M. Reynolds G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
S. Evans II G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Pacific 5-8 313465
home team logo3 Arizona State 12-04757104
o162.0, ARIZST -20.5
Wells-Fargo Arena Tempe, AZ
o162.0, ARIZST -20.5
Wells-Fargo Arena Tempe, AZ
Team Stats
away team logoPacific 5-8 74.8 PPG 38.7 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo3 Arizona State 12-0 91.8 PPG 41.3 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
32
J. Williams F 9.5 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.8 APG 42.3 FG%
11
S. Evans II G 17.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.7 APG 39.9 FG%
Top Scorers
32
J. Williams F 13 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
11
S. Evans II G 21 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
35.8 FG% 53.7
17.6 3PT FG% 46.2
60.9 FT% 76.9
Pacific
Starters
M. Reynolds
J. Williams
A. Townes
R. Gallinat
K. Small
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reynolds 29 13 1 2 0 0 2 2 3/8 0/1 7/9 0 1
J. Williams 28 13 9 2 0 1 0 5 5/13 2/7 1/2 2 7
A. Townes 22 7 2 0 0 0 3 4 3/7 0/0 1/2 2 0
R. Gallinat 26 6 3 1 0 0 2 3 2/10 0/4 2/4 2 1
K. Small 26 5 3 3 2 0 0 3 2/7 0/0 1/2 1 2
Starters
M. Reynolds
J. Williams
A. Townes
R. Gallinat
K. Small
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reynolds 29 13 1 2 0 0 2 2 3/8 0/1 7/9 0 1
J. Williams 28 13 9 2 0 1 0 5 5/13 2/7 1/2 2 7
A. Townes 22 7 2 0 0 0 3 4 3/7 0/0 1/2 2 0
R. Gallinat 26 6 3 1 0 0 2 3 2/10 0/4 2/4 2 1
K. Small 26 5 3 3 2 0 0 3 2/7 0/0 1/2 1 2
Bench
J. Tripp
L. Dorsey
O. Taylor
N. Okonkwo
M. Tinsley
K. Kabellis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tripp 31 9 11 1 2 0 3 3 4/12 0/1 1/2 8 3
L. Dorsey 16 8 3 0 0 0 2 0 4/8 0/2 0/0 0 3
O. Taylor 4 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 0
N. Okonkwo 16 1 2 0 0 4 2 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 2
M. Tinsley 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Kabellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 35 10 4 5 14 22 24/67 3/17 14/23 16 19
Arizona State
Starters
S. Evans II
T. Holder
R. White
K. Justice
M. Mitchell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Evans II 30 21 3 5 0 0 2 3 5/14 5/11 6/6 0 3
T. Holder 28 19 1 3 1 0 4 2 7/12 2/4 3/5 0 1
R. White 20 16 8 0 0 1 0 4 6/7 0/0 4/6 3 5
K. Justice 29 11 1 1 1 1 0 1 4/10 3/8 0/0 0 1
M. Mitchell 27 6 9 2 0 0 1 3 3/4 0/0 0/1 1 8
Starters
S. Evans II
T. Holder
R. White
K. Justice
M. Mitchell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Evans II 30 21 3 5 0 0 2 3 5/14 5/11 6/6 0 3
T. Holder 28 19 1 3 1 0 4 2 7/12 2/4 3/5 0 1
R. White 20 16 8 0 0 1 0 4 6/7 0/0 4/6 3 5
K. Justice 29 11 1 1 1 1 0 1 4/10 3/8 0/0 0 1
M. Mitchell 27 6 9 2 0 0 1 3 3/4 0/0 0/1 1 8
Bench
R. Martin
D. Lake
A. Witherill
V. Shibel
G. Fogerty
J. Salzman
Z. Cheatham
R. Edwards
C. Bragg
K. Lawrence
T. Thompson
J. Roggin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Martin 26 14 4 6 0 0 2 0 4/8 1/2 5/6 2 2
D. Lake 23 12 9 0 0 7 0 2 5/8 0/0 2/2 3 6
A. Witherill 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
V. Shibel 10 2 1 0 1 1 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
G. Fogerty 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Salzman 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bragg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roggin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 104 37 18 3 10 9 18 36/67 12/26 20/26 10 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores