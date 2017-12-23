TENN
WAKE

No Text

No. 21 Tennessee controls 2nd half to beat Wake Forest 79-60

  STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and No. 21 Tennessee shot 59 percent after halftime to beat Wake Forest 79-60 on Saturday.

The Volunteers (9-2) led by one at the half but took control by scoring on seven of 10 possessions coming out of the break. That pushed Tennessee to a 52-43 lead, a margin that never slipped to fewer than five as the Demon Deacons struggled for a sustained push.

Bowden and Admiral Schofield each hit key 3-pointers in the final 4 1/2 minutes in Tennessee's game-ending 13-0 run, with Bowden's straightaway 3 to beat the shot clock near the 2-minute mark pushing the lead to 75-60.

Keyshawn Woods scored 18 points for the Demon Deacons (7-5), who had won six straight while shooting better than 50 percent in each one. But Wake Forest shot just 38 percent in this one, including 9 for 28 (32 percent) after halftime while finishing with 20 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Volunteers enter Southeastern Conference play after a solid pre-league showing. Their only two losses came against the past two national champions - No. 1 Villanova at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas and No. 5 North Carolina at home last weekend - and they earned their third win of the year against Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Wake Forest: Wake Forest had seemingly stabilized itself after a wobbly 0-3 start, putting together its longest win streak since the 2009-10 season that included a victory against Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But the Demon Deacons struggled against the Volunteers' athleticism, while top scorer Bryant Crawford (three points on 1-for-6 shooting) was hampered by foul trouble.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Volunteers visit Arkansas on Dec. 30.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host No. 5 North Carolina on Dec. 30.

---

Team Stats
Points 79 60
Field Goals 29-56 (51.8%) 20-53 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 6 14
Defensive 20 21
Team 3 2
Assists 15 7
Steals 7 5
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 17 19
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
23
J. Bowden G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1
K. Woods G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Tennessee
Starters
J. Bowden
A. Schofield
J. Bone
K. Alexander
G. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bowden 28 17 3 1 1 2 1 2 5/5 5/5 2/2 0 3
A. Schofield 26 14 6 1 1 0 2 2 6/9 2/3 0/2 2 4
J. Bone 30 12 0 5 1 0 3 2 5/11 0/2 2/2 0 0
K. Alexander 23 11 4 3 0 2 0 1 5/6 0/0 1/1 1 3
G. Williams 23 11 3 0 0 0 2 3 4/6 1/2 2/3 0 3
Wake Forest
Starters
M. Wilbekin
T. Thompson
D. Moore
B. Crawford
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Wilbekin 31 11 3 1 1 0 0 2 4/5 1/1 2/2 0 3
T. Thompson 28 5 6 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 1/1 2/3 3 3
D. Moore 23 4 4 1 1 1 4 4 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 2
B. Crawford 20 3 2 2 1 0 7 4 1/6 0/3 1/2 1 1
C. Brown 13 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 1/1 0 1
