No. 21 Tennessee controls 2nd half to beat Wake Forest 79-60
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and No. 21 Tennessee shot 59 percent after halftime to beat Wake Forest 79-60 on Saturday.
The Volunteers (9-2) led by one at the half but took control by scoring on seven of 10 possessions coming out of the break. That pushed Tennessee to a 52-43 lead, a margin that never slipped to fewer than five as the Demon Deacons struggled for a sustained push.
Bowden and Admiral Schofield each hit key 3-pointers in the final 4 1/2 minutes in Tennessee's game-ending 13-0 run, with Bowden's straightaway 3 to beat the shot clock near the 2-minute mark pushing the lead to 75-60.
Keyshawn Woods scored 18 points for the Demon Deacons (7-5), who had won six straight while shooting better than 50 percent in each one. But Wake Forest shot just 38 percent in this one, including 9 for 28 (32 percent) after halftime while finishing with 20 turnovers.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: The Volunteers enter Southeastern Conference play after a solid pre-league showing. Their only two losses came against the past two national champions - No. 1 Villanova at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas and No. 5 North Carolina at home last weekend - and they earned their third win of the year against Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
Wake Forest: Wake Forest had seemingly stabilized itself after a wobbly 0-3 start, putting together its longest win streak since the 2009-10 season that included a victory against Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But the Demon Deacons struggled against the Volunteers' athleticism, while top scorer Bryant Crawford (three points on 1-for-6 shooting) was hampered by foul trouble.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: The Volunteers visit Arkansas on Dec. 30.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host No. 5 North Carolina on Dec. 30.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|49.2
|20.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|72.0
|Free Throw %
|86.8
|Offensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|10.0
|Lamonte Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|42.0
|Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Lamonte Turner
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|42.0
|Keyshawn Woods missed jump shot
|44.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Personal foul on Keyshawn Woods
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|60
|Field Goals
|29-56 (51.8%)
|20-53 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive
|6
|14
|Defensive
|20
|21
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|15
|7
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|19
|Fouls
|22
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|21 Tennessee 9-2
|77.4 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|18.1 APG
|Wake Forest 7-5
|80.4 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|J. Bowden G
|11.5 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.9 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
1
|K. Woods G
|15.8 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.9 APG
|48.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
23
|J. Bowden G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
1
|K. Woods G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|51.8
|FG%
|37.7
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bowden
|28
|17
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5/5
|5/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Schofield
|26
|14
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/9
|2/3
|0/2
|2
|4
|J. Bone
|30
|12
|0
|5
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5/11
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|K. Alexander
|23
|11
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|3
|G. Williams
|23
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|26
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/10
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Daniel III
|19
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Walker Jr.
|11
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|C. Darrington
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Fulkerson
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Y. Pons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|26
|15
|7
|4
|17
|22
|29/56
|10/23
|11/16
|6
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wilbekin
|31
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/5
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|T. Thompson
|28
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|2/3
|3
|3
|D. Moore
|23
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|B. Crawford
|20
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|4
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|1
|C. Brown
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|29
|18
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/12
|2/4
|6/6
|3
|0
|O. Sarr
|25
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2/7
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|5
|B. Childress
|24
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Mitchell
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Spivey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Eggleston
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Rike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bilas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|35
|7
|5
|2
|19
|21
|20/53
|6/17
|14/17
|14
|21
