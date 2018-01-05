No. 19 Gonzaga overwhelms Pepperdine 89-59
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Balanced scoring and ebullient defense continue to be a winning formula for Gonzaga.
Killian Tillie had 22 points and eight rebounds and was one of four Bulldogs in double-figures to lead No. 19 Gonzaga past Pepperdine 89-59 on Thursday night.
Johnathan Williams scored 13 points and Rui Hachimura had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-3, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who have not lost to Pepperdine since 2002. Zach Norvell Jr. scored all 10 of his points in the second half.
''Tonight it was Tillie's night,'' Williams said. ''We kept feeding him the ball and he kept eating. Different guys on different nights.''
Gonzaga outscored Pepperdine 48-14 in the paint, establishing an inside-out offense that had been lacking of late.
''And their bigs got in foul trouble early, so we wanted to keep attacking,'' Williams said.
Eric Cooper Jr. had a season-high 19 points for the Waves (3-12, 0-3), making 8 of 15 shots from the field. Colbey Ross was the only other Pepperdine player in double digits with 12.
Pepperdine forward Kameron Edwards, who leads the team in points (15.9) and rebounds (6.8), missed his sixth straight game with a concussion.
Gonzaga led 41-23 at halftime, with Tillie scoring 12. He was 3 of 3 from the 3-point line, while the rest of the Bulldogs were 1 of 9 from deep.
Gonzaga held Pepperdine to 36.7 percent shooting from the field (11-30) in the first half with a defensive effort that head coach Mark Few called ''exceptional.''
''We were good. We were really good. In that first half we were terrific,'' Few said after limiting the Waves to 1 of 9 from 3-point range and not conceding a free throw in the first half.
Williams said Gonzaga wants to finish in the top 10 nationally on defense. They looked the part, allowing 39 points through the first 30 minutes before the bench yielded points late with the game already decided.
''Right now we're just taking advantage of our size, our length and athleticism,'' Williams said.
BIG PICTURE
Gonzaga: Though it took a while for their offense to click, the Bulldogs' defense clamped down to hold Pepperdine scoreless for 6:55 during a 15-0 first-half run. Gonzaga will need that kind of effort when it hosts Saint Mary's on Jan. 18 in the first meeting of WCC powerhouses this season.
Pepperdine: And the beatdown at the hands of Gonzaga goes on. The Waves have lost 34 in a row to the Bulldogs, including 16 straight at home.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Since losing 72-70 at San Diego State on Dec. 21, Gonzaga has won three in a row by a combined 112 points. With losses by No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 15 Miami earlier in the week, the Bulldogs could inch back up a few spots as long as they avoid an upset at Loyola Marymount.
BENCH BLOOMING
Gonzaga had a 36-13 scoring edge off the bench, with Corey Kispert and Jacob Larsen each adding nine points.
Few was especially pleased with Kispert, as the freshman added eight rebounds and two assists.
''He's helping us. He made some kind of subtle nice plays tonight that I think showed some growth,'' Few said.
UP NEXT
Gonzaga: Visits Loyola Marymount on Saturday.
Pepperdine: Hosts San Francisco on Saturday.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|10.7
|Reb. Per Game
|10.7
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|47.6
|46.3
|Three Point %
|0.0
|72.2
|Free Throw %
|57.9
|+ 2
|Kaijae Yee-Stephens made jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Hempy
|33.0
|Jack Beach missed driving layup, blocked by Knox Hellums
|35.0
|Lost ball turnover on Elijah Lee, stolen by Jesse Wade
|45.0
|+ 2
|Jeremy Jones made layup, assist by Jacob Larsen
|54.0
|Turnover on Kevin Hempy
|1:14
|Offensive foul on Kevin Hempy
|1:14
|+ 2
|Jacob Larsen made layup, assist by Rui Hachimura
|1:31
|+ 3
|Knox Hellums made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaijae Yee-Stephens
|1:51
|+ 1
|Rui Hachimura made free throw
|2:18
|Shooting foul on Harrison Meads
|2:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|59
|Field Goals
|35-65 (53.8%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|1-4 (25.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|29
|Offensive
|10
|4
|Defensive
|24
|20
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|21
|14
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|17
|Fouls
|15
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|19 Gonzaga 13-3
|90.2 PPG
|44.9 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Pepperdine 3-12
|72.5 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|K. Tillie F
|12.3 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|2.1 APG
|57.6 FG%
|
2
|E. Cooper Jr. G
|12.3 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
33
|K. Tillie F
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
2
|E. Cooper Jr. G
|19 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|53.8
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|25.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Tillie
|25
|22
|8
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|9/10
|3/3
|1/2
|0
|8
|J. Williams
|21
|13
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|3/5
|0
|2
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|27
|10
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Perkins
|27
|8
|0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Melson
|24
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hachimura
|15
|12
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5/8
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|2
|J. Larsen
|19
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|C. Kispert
|25
|9
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|2/3
|3
|5
|J. Wade
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Jones
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Beach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ayayi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pete
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|34
|21
|9
|5
|12
|15
|35/65
|9/26
|10/16
|10
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Cooper Jr.
|31
|19
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8/15
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Ross
|28
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|6
|4
|6/9
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|T. Berhow
|27
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Dunn
|23
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|M. Atewe
|15
|2
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hellums
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Yee-Stephens
|9
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Smith
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|A. Udenyi
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Lee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Taylor
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|K. Hempy
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|H. Meads
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Mailliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|24
|14
|5
|3
|17
|20
|26/58
|6/18
|1/4
|4
|20
-
EILL
MOREHD61
52
Final
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI70
65
Final
-
VMI
WOFF53
92
Final
-
TNMART
PEAY69
75
Final
-
OHIOST
IOWA92
81
Final
-
HOU
9WICHST63
81
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER63
69
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW88
77
Final
-
CCTST
FDU77
81
Final
-
LIU
SFTRPA68
85
Final
-
MTSU
FIU71
66
Final/OT
-
UAB
FAU75
44
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT79
80
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
MOUNT80
96
Final
-
WISGB
CLEVST79
80
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH78
76
Final
-
ARKST
GASOU49
80
Final
-
ARKLR
GAST64
73
Final
-
CIT
FURMAN67
107
Final
-
CHARLO
NTEXAS70
68
Final
-
ODU
RICE82
75
Final/OT
-
ETNST
SAMFORD90
72
Final
-
UTEP
USM75
85
Final
-
IPFW
ORAL60
76
Final
-
SIUE
EKY85
82
Final
-
MD
1MICHST61
91
Final
-
TNTECH
BELMONT67
80
Final
-
WCAR
CHATT75
63
Final
-
MILW
YOUNG63
72
Final
-
APPST
LALAF45
78
Final
-
SEMO
MURYST73
89
Final
-
CSTCAR
LAMON72
82
Final
-
4ARIZST
COLO81
90
Final/OT
-
JAXST
TNST60
67
Final
-
TROY
TXARL76
86
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST69
72
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA79
109
Final
-
NCOLO
MONST64
76
Final
-
NAU
WEBER55
95
Final
-
14ARIZ
UTAH94
82
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST78
93
Final
-
19CINCY
TEMPLE55
53
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST55
62
Final
-
SMU
TULANE70
73
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH74
81
Final
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY65
49
Final
-
USD
PORT81
74
Final/OT
-
UOP
MARYCA56
74
Final
-
UCLA
STNFRD99
107
Final/2OT
-
HAWAII
LNGBCH81
89
Final
-
SACST
IDAHO68
69
Final
-
UCIRV
UCDAV53
64
Final
-
UCSB
CPOLY79
80
Final
-
USC
CAL80
62
Final
-
BYU
SANFRAN69
59
Final
-
19GONZAG
PEPPER89
59
Final