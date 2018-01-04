Bates-Diop scores 27 points, Ohio State beats Iowa 92-81
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) The Buckeyes look like they might finally be ready to give top-ranked Michigan State a go on Sunday.
Keita Bates-Diop scored 27 points with 13 rebounds, Jae'Sean Tate had 18 points and Ohio State cruised past Iowa 92-81 on Thursday night, its seventh win in its last eight games.
Kam Williams scored 13 points for the surging Buckeyes (12-4, 3-0 Big Ten), who also notched their sixth road win in their last eight tries at Iowa.
Next up are the Spartans - the favorites to yet again win the league.
''They're a legitimate national championship contender. We're a program that is trying to find our way here a little bit,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said about hosting the Spartans this weekend in arguably the biggest game of the Big Ten's young season. ''We have not been through something like that as a group, with a team of that caliber coming into our place.''
Ohio State looked like a big-time Big Ten team in jumping all over the Hawkeyes (9-8, 0-4) at the outset, grabbing a 17-point lead late in the first half.
Iowa went on a 12-0 run to climb within five early in the second half, but the Buckeyes' lead was back up to 15 after a 10-0 run keyed by Bates-Diop.
''I give our older guys a lot of credit for being able to stem the tide,'' Holtmann said. ''Our bench was really important for us as well.''
Tyler Cook scored 21 points with nine boards and Jordan Bohannon had 15 points with 10 assists to lead Iowa, which has dropped two straight.
''It's problematic at both ends,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
THE BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: The Buckeyes took advantage of Iowa's poor defense to get into a rhythm on offense early on and build an edge the woeful Hawkeyes couldn't overcome. Micah Potter had six points and five rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench, and Andrew Dakich had six assists in a reserve role.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes let their opponent get off to a hot start for the second game in a row, as Ohio State jumped ahead by 10 less than eight minutes in. Iowa's defense has been brutal in its last two games, a sign of a young team but also a sign that the bottom might soon be falling out for this season- if it hasn't already. Iowa is 0-4 in the league, and three of those games were at home.
IOWA'S ROTATION
Concerns over Iowa's 11-man rotation certainly weren't eased on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had four players; Cordell Pemsl, Brady Ellingson, Ryan Kriener and Ahmad Wagner, combine to play 40 minutes. They finished with just one point, from Pemsl on a free throw.
THE NUMBERS
Iowa freshman Luka Garza, who was re-inserted into the starting lineup, finished with 15 points and six rebounds. ...Ohio State eventually cooled off from 3-point range, finishing 7 of 20. ...Bates-Diop was 10 of 17 from the floor. ...C.J. Jackson had 12 for Ohio State. ...Bohannon's double-double was the fourth of his career.
HE SAID IT
''We've got some guys that are struggling right now. And we are young. But we have enough experience, in my opinion, to be playing better than we're playing,'' McCaffery said. ''I don't want to use that as an excuse, because those sophomores played a lot last year.''
UP NEXT
The Buckeyes host the Spartans on Sunday.
The Hawkeyes play at Maryland on Sunday in first of three straight road games.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|11.6
|Pts. Per Game
|11.6
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|52.1
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|38.3
|Three Point %
|43.3
|81.7
|Free Throw %
|81.6
|Defensive rebound by Ohio State
|2.0
|Maishe Dailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Keita Bates-Diop made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Keita Bates-Diop missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Nicholas Baer
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop
|13.0
|Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Jackson
|17.0
|+ 2
|Tyler Cook made dunk, assist by Maishe Dailey
|20.0
|+ 1
|Keita Bates-Diop made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Keita Bates-Diop made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|92
|81
|Field Goals
|35-66 (53.0%)
|29-68 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|40
|Offensive
|10
|15
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|16
|17
|Steals
|6
|1
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Ohio State 12-4
|79.3 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Iowa 9-8
|81.2 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|19.4 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|K. Bates-Diop F
|19.3 PPG
|8.9 RPG
|1.4 APG
|52.1 FG%
|
5
|T. Cook F
|15.2 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.5 APG
|59.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|
33
|K. Bates-Diop F
|27 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|
5
|T. Cook F
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|53.0
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bates-Diop
|34
|27
|13
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10/17
|2/6
|5/6
|1
|12
|J. Tate
|34
|18
|7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|5/7
|0
|7
|K. Williams
|26
|13
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5/8
|3/6
|0/1
|0
|3
|C. Jackson
|22
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5/10
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|0
|K. Wesson
|19
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bates-Diop
|34
|27
|13
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10/17
|2/6
|5/6
|1
|12
|J. Tate
|34
|18
|7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|5/7
|0
|7
|K. Williams
|26
|13
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5/8
|3/6
|0/1
|0
|3
|C. Jackson
|22
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5/10
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|0
|K. Wesson
|19
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Potter
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|2
|A. Dakich
|26
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|1
|M. Jallow
|8
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Wesson
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|K. Young
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fulton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lehmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|92
|37
|16
|6
|5
|9
|22
|35/66
|7/20
|15/23
|10
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cook
|27
|21
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7/15
|0/0
|7/8
|6
|3
|J. Bohannon
|30
|15
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6/13
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|L. Garza
|26
|15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|6/8
|2
|4
|N. Baer
|24
|10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|I. Moss
|21
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/10
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cook
|27
|21
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7/15
|0/0
|7/8
|6
|3
|J. Bohannon
|30
|15
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6/13
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|L. Garza
|26
|15
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|6/8
|2
|4
|N. Baer
|24
|10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|I. Moss
|21
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/10
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dailey
|23
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/10
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Nunge
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Pemsl
|18
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|5
|B. Ellingson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Wagner
|9
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|1
|R. Kriener
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Uhl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Till
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|37
|17
|1
|5
|10
|20
|29/68
|7/17
|16/23
|15
|22
-
EILL
MOREHD61
52
Final
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI70
65
Final
-
VMI
WOFF53
92
Final
-
TNMART
PEAY69
75
Final
-
OHIOST
IOWA92
81
Final
-
HOU
9WICHST63
81
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER63
69
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW88
77
Final
-
CCTST
FDU77
81
Final
-
LIU
SFTRPA68
85
Final
-
MTSU
FIU71
66
Final/OT
-
UAB
FAU75
44
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT79
80
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
MOUNT80
96
Final
-
WISGB
CLEVST79
80
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH78
76
Final
-
ARKST
GASOU49
80
Final
-
ARKLR
GAST64
73
Final
-
CIT
FURMAN67
107
Final
-
CHARLO
NTEXAS70
68
Final
-
ODU
RICE82
75
Final/OT
-
ETNST
SAMFORD90
72
Final
-
UTEP
USM75
85
Final
-
IPFW
ORAL60
76
Final
-
SIUE
EKY85
82
Final
-
MD
1MICHST61
91
Final
-
TNTECH
BELMONT67
80
Final
-
WCAR
CHATT75
63
Final
-
MILW
YOUNG63
72
Final
-
APPST
LALAF45
78
Final
-
SEMO
MURYST73
89
Final
-
CSTCAR
LAMON72
82
Final
-
4ARIZST
COLO81
90
Final/OT
-
JAXST
TNST60
67
Final
-
TROY
TXARL76
86
Final
-
SALAB
TEXST69
72
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA79
109
Final
-
NCOLO
MONST64
76
Final
-
NAU
WEBER55
95
Final
-
14ARIZ
UTAH94
82
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST78
93
Final
-
19CINCY
TEMPLE55
53
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST55
62
Final
-
SMU
TULANE70
73
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH74
81
Final
-
SNCLRA
LOYMRY65
49
Final
-
USD
PORT81
74
Final/OT
-
UOP
MARYCA56
74
Final
-
UCLA
STNFRD99
107
Final/2OT
-
HAWAII
LNGBCH81
89
Final
-
SACST
IDAHO68
69
Final
-
UCIRV
UCDAV53
64
Final
-
UCSB
CPOLY79
80
Final
-
USC
CAL80
62
Final
-
BYU
SANFRAN69
59
Final
-
19GONZAG
PEPPER89
59
Final