OHIOST
IOWA

No Text

Bates-Diop scores 27 points, Ohio State beats Iowa 92-81

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 04, 2018

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) The Buckeyes look like they might finally be ready to give top-ranked Michigan State a go on Sunday.

Keita Bates-Diop scored 27 points with 13 rebounds, Jae'Sean Tate had 18 points and Ohio State cruised past Iowa 92-81 on Thursday night, its seventh win in its last eight games.

Kam Williams scored 13 points for the surging Buckeyes (12-4, 3-0 Big Ten), who also notched their sixth road win in their last eight tries at Iowa.

Next up are the Spartans - the favorites to yet again win the league.

''They're a legitimate national championship contender. We're a program that is trying to find our way here a little bit,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said about hosting the Spartans this weekend in arguably the biggest game of the Big Ten's young season. ''We have not been through something like that as a group, with a team of that caliber coming into our place.''

Ohio State looked like a big-time Big Ten team in jumping all over the Hawkeyes (9-8, 0-4) at the outset, grabbing a 17-point lead late in the first half.

Iowa went on a 12-0 run to climb within five early in the second half, but the Buckeyes' lead was back up to 15 after a 10-0 run keyed by Bates-Diop.

''I give our older guys a lot of credit for being able to stem the tide,'' Holtmann said. ''Our bench was really important for us as well.''

Tyler Cook scored 21 points with nine boards and Jordan Bohannon had 15 points with 10 assists to lead Iowa, which has dropped two straight.

''It's problematic at both ends,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

THE BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes took advantage of Iowa's poor defense to get into a rhythm on offense early on and build an edge the woeful Hawkeyes couldn't overcome. Micah Potter had six points and five rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench, and Andrew Dakich had six assists in a reserve role.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes let their opponent get off to a hot start for the second game in a row, as Ohio State jumped ahead by 10 less than eight minutes in. Iowa's defense has been brutal in its last two games, a sign of a young team but also a sign that the bottom might soon be falling out for this season- if it hasn't already. Iowa is 0-4 in the league, and three of those games were at home.

IOWA'S ROTATION

Concerns over Iowa's 11-man rotation certainly weren't eased on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had four players; Cordell Pemsl, Brady Ellingson, Ryan Kriener and Ahmad Wagner, combine to play 40 minutes. They finished with just one point, from Pemsl on a free throw.

THE NUMBERS

Iowa freshman Luka Garza, who was re-inserted into the starting lineup, finished with 15 points and six rebounds. ...Ohio State eventually cooled off from 3-point range, finishing 7 of 20. ...Bates-Diop was 10 of 17 from the floor. ...C.J. Jackson had 12 for Ohio State. ...Bohannon's double-double was the fourth of his career.

HE SAID IT

''We've got some guys that are struggling right now. And we are young. But we have enough experience, in my opinion, to be playing better than we're playing,'' McCaffery said. ''I don't want to use that as an excuse, because those sophomores played a lot last year.''

UP NEXT

The Buckeyes host the Spartans on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes play at Maryland on Sunday in first of three straight road games.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Bates-Diop
J. Bohannon
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
52.1 Field Goal % 42.1
38.3 Three Point % 43.3
81.7 Free Throw % 81.6
  Defensive rebound by Ohio State 2.0
  Maishe Dailey missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Keita Bates-Diop made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
  Keita Bates-Diop missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Nicholas Baer 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop 13.0
  Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Jackson 17.0
+ 2 Tyler Cook made dunk, assist by Maishe Dailey 20.0
+ 1 Keita Bates-Diop made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Keita Bates-Diop made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
Team Stats
Points 92 81
Field Goals 35-66 (53.0%) 29-68 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 40
Offensive 10 15
Defensive 27 22
Team 1 3
Assists 16 17
Steals 6 1
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
K. Bates-Diop F
27 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
T. Cook F
21 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Ohio State 12-4 464692
home team logo Iowa 9-8324981
o151.0, IOWA +1.5
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
o151.0, IOWA +1.5
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Team Stats
away team logoOhio State 12-4 79.3 PPG 39.4 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logoIowa 9-8 81.2 PPG 43.6 RPG 19.4 APG
Key Players
33
K. Bates-Diop F 19.3 PPG 8.9 RPG 1.4 APG 52.1 FG%
5
T. Cook F 15.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.5 APG 59.1 FG%
Top Scorers
33
K. Bates-Diop F 27 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
5
T. Cook F 21 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
53.0 FG% 42.6
35.0 3PT FG% 41.2
65.2 FT% 69.6
Ohio State
Starters
K. Bates-Diop
J. Tate
K. Williams
C. Jackson
K. Wesson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bates-Diop 34 27 13 1 1 2 0 2 10/17 2/6 5/6 1 12
J. Tate 34 18 7 0 1 1 4 1 6/12 1/2 5/7 0 7
K. Williams 26 13 3 0 1 1 1 1 5/8 3/6 0/1 0 3
C. Jackson 22 12 2 4 1 0 3 3 5/10 1/3 1/2 2 0
K. Wesson 19 10 3 1 0 0 0 5 4/6 0/0 2/2 2 1
Starters
K. Bates-Diop
J. Tate
K. Williams
C. Jackson
K. Wesson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bates-Diop 34 27 13 1 1 2 0 2 10/17 2/6 5/6 1 12
J. Tate 34 18 7 0 1 1 4 1 6/12 1/2 5/7 0 7
K. Williams 26 13 3 0 1 1 1 1 5/8 3/6 0/1 0 3
C. Jackson 22 12 2 4 1 0 3 3 5/10 1/3 1/2 2 0
K. Wesson 19 10 3 1 0 0 0 5 4/6 0/0 2/2 2 1
Bench
M. Potter
A. Dakich
M. Jallow
A. Wesson
K. Young
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Fulton
M. Lehmann
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Potter 15 6 5 0 0 0 0 4 3/7 0/1 0/0 3 2
A. Dakich 26 2 2 6 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 1
M. Jallow 8 2 0 3 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Wesson 12 1 0 1 0 1 1 3 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
K. Young 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 1
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fulton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lehmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 37 16 6 5 9 22 35/66 7/20 15/23 10 27
Iowa
Starters
T. Cook
J. Bohannon
L. Garza
N. Baer
I. Moss
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Cook 27 21 9 0 0 1 1 3 7/15 0/0 7/8 6 3
J. Bohannon 30 15 1 10 0 0 1 4 6/13 1/5 2/2 0 1
L. Garza 26 15 6 0 0 1 0 2 4/7 1/3 6/8 2 4
N. Baer 24 10 2 1 1 1 1 5 4/7 2/4 0/0 1 1
I. Moss 21 7 4 3 0 1 2 2 3/10 1/2 0/2 2 2
Starters
T. Cook
J. Bohannon
L. Garza
N. Baer
I. Moss
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Cook 27 21 9 0 0 1 1 3 7/15 0/0 7/8 6 3
J. Bohannon 30 15 1 10 0 0 1 4 6/13 1/5 2/2 0 1
L. Garza 26 15 6 0 0 1 0 2 4/7 1/3 6/8 2 4
N. Baer 24 10 2 1 1 1 1 5 4/7 2/4 0/0 1 1
I. Moss 21 7 4 3 0 1 2 2 3/10 1/2 0/2 2 2
Bench
M. Dailey
J. Nunge
C. Pemsl
B. Ellingson
A. Wagner
R. Kriener
D. Uhl
C. Rose
R. Till
A. Ash
C. McCaffery
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dailey 23 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 4/10 1/2 0/0 0 3
J. Nunge 8 3 2 0 0 0 2 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 1
C. Pemsl 18 1 5 1 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 5
B. Ellingson 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Wagner 9 0 3 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/1 2 1
R. Kriener 8 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Uhl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 37 17 1 5 10 20 29/68 7/17 16/23 15 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores