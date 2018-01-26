Penn State upsets No. 13 Ohio State at the buzzer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) With the score tied and final seconds winding down, Penn State's Tony Carr dribbled across the center line and launched a desperation jumper with two Ohio State players in his face. The ball banked in off the glass, and Carr's teammates mobbed him on the Value City Arena court.
The buzzer-beater - it came seconds after Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop tied it with a 3-pointer - gave Penn State an 82-79 victory over the No. 13 Buckeyes on Thursday night.
Ohio State lost for the first time in 10 Big Ten games this season.
I think we definitely outplayed them from the tip," Carr said. "We were just more focused, we were more hungry."
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann wouldn't argue with that. Neither would his players, who were at the end of the grueling stretch of five games in 11 days.
"This is not unlike what we thought could happen at some point," Holtmann said. "We'll see how they respond."
Ohio State played from behind the entire game and was outhustled on defense, allowing Penn State (14-8, 4-5) to hit 11 of 14 shots from behind the 3-point line. The 78.6 percent success rate was the best in program history.
Carr, the top scorer in the Big Ten behind Bates-Diop , paced Penn State with 28 points and was 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.
He was the logical guy to take the final shot with a chance to win the game and give Penn State its first win over a ranked team this season.
"I was definitely rolling tonight," he said, "and that shot kept it up."
Bates-Diop, who had been battling the flu and was questionable for the game, led Ohio State (18-5, 9-1) with 25 points but was in foul trouble for much of the second half. He sat on the bench for a 7-minute chunk in the middle of the half.
But he had three 3-pointers in the last 2:07 to pull the Buckeyes back in it. He tied it with a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left just before Carr connected from deep as time ran out.
Lamar Stevens added 15 points and Shep Garner 14 for Penn State, which hadn't beaten a team ranked as high as Ohio State on the road since 2009. Guard Josh Reaves, who rejoined the team after sitting out four games with academic issues, had 10 points.
Jae'Sean Tate had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes.
PLAYING FROM BEHIND
The Buckeyes' off-kilter defense allowed Penn State to jump out to an early lead on four straight 3-pointers, they and had trouble turning momentum back their way until the final minutes.
Ohio State led only briefly in the game in the first couple minutes of the second half, but that was it. Penn State jumped out to a quick lead with four straight 3-pointer and Ohio State had to chase them the rest of the evening.
The Nittany Lions led by 13 points with 7:58 left in the game, but the Buckeyes chipped away.
BIG PICTURE
Penn State: Nittany Lions came out firing, kept the pressure on and picked up their biggest win of a season in which they have struggled in the road.
Ohio State: Were the Buckeyes tired? They've played a lot of games lately and were awfully slow to get started. They had to rally late to stay in it, but the result was a loss to a team they should have beaten.
BUCKEYES STRUGGLE BEHIND THE LINE
While Penn State kept nailing the three pointers, Ohio State struggled beyond the arc. That's been the trend the past few games.
The Buckeyes didn't make one until Bates-Diop connected at the 5:31 mark in the first half. They were 1 for 6 from 3-point land in the half, and 7 for 15 overall. Bates-Diop's trio of long balls in the final minutes helped make those numbers look better.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Hosts Rutgers on Saturday.
Ohio State: Hosts Indiana on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|19.7
|Pts. Per Game
|19.7
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|50.9
|45.7
|Three Point %
|38.1
|83.0
|Free Throw %
|81.6
|+ 3
|Tony Carr made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 3
|Keita Bates-Diop made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Jackson
|6.0
|+ 1
|Tony Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Tony Carr made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on C.J. Jackson
|15.0
|+ 2
|Jae'Sean Tate made driving layup
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Jae'Sean Tate
|31.0
|Lamar Stevens missed layup
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|38.0
|Josh Reaves missed driving layup, blocked by Kaleb Wesson
|40.0
|+ 3
|Keita Bates-Diop made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Jackson
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|79
|Field Goals
|28-48 (58.3%)
|28-50 (56.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-14 (78.6%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|16-16 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|25
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|15
|18
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|13
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|Penn State 14-8
|77.1 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|13 Ohio State 18-5
|77.8 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|T. Carr G
|19.4 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|4.9 APG
|41.5 FG%
|
33
|K. Bates-Diop F
|19.9 PPG
|8.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|50.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Carr G
|28 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|K. Bates-Diop F
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|58.3
|FG%
|56.0
|
|
|78.6
|3PT FG%
|46.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carr
|39
|28
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10/14
|4/5
|4/4
|1
|4
|L. Stevens
|35
|15
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/10
|1/1
|6/9
|1
|5
|S. Garner
|30
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/5
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Watkins
|28
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|4
|D. Zemgulis
|14
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carr
|39
|28
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10/14
|4/5
|4/4
|1
|4
|L. Stevens
|35
|15
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/10
|1/1
|6/9
|1
|5
|S. Garner
|30
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/5
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Watkins
|28
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|4
|D. Zemgulis
|14
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reaves
|31
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/7
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|N. Bostick
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Moore
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Wheeler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Buttrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harrar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|21
|10
|2
|1
|10
|13
|28/48
|11/14
|15/20
|6
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bates-Diop
|32
|25
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8/13
|4/6
|5/5
|2
|2
|J. Tate
|33
|17
|10
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|6/11
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|9
|C. Jackson
|28
|12
|0
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/8
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|0
|K. Williams
|27
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Wesson
|25
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bates-Diop
|32
|25
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8/13
|4/6
|5/5
|2
|2
|J. Tate
|33
|17
|10
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|6/11
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|9
|C. Jackson
|28
|12
|0
|5
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/8
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|0
|K. Williams
|27
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Wesson
|25
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dakich
|20
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Potter
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Wesson
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Jallow
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fulton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lehmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|22
|12
|5
|4
|10
|16
|28/50
|7/15
|16/16
|4
|18
-
WMMARY
TOWSON82
96
Final/OT
-
25MICH
3PURDUE88
92
Final
-
MOREHD
MURYST81
87
Final
-
STHRNWSL
WCAR48
108
Final
-
SMU
UCONN52
63
Final
-
JMAD
NCWILM68
71
Final
-
CCTST
BRYANT80
74
Final
-
ELON
DREXEL79
83
Final
-
SIENA
MNMTH56
67
Final
-
STFRAN
FDU76
70
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL62
54
Final
-
QUINN
MARIST85
77
Final
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA81
67
Final
-
TEXST
GASOU62
61
Final
-
TXSA
MTSU51
75
Final
-
ARKLR
APPST67
72
Final/OT
-
ARKST
CSTCAR47
62
Final
-
TXARL
GAST75
81
Final
-
FIU
RICE64
73
Final
-
CLEVST
WISGB44
66
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAKST58
73
Final
-
FAU
NTEXAS53
59
Final
-
YOUNG
MILW55
66
Final
-
TROY
LAMON71
76
Final
-
UTEP
UAB78
85
Final
-
PSU
13OHIOST82
79
Final
-
EILL
BELMONT59
81
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF57
76
Final
-
COLO
11ARIZ71
80
Final
-
SEMO
TNTECH65
76
Final
-
EKY
PEAY84
90
Final
-
SIUE
TNST57
85
Final
-
TNMART
JAXST67
63
Final
-
SUTAH
MNTNA47
71
Final
-
NAU
MONST77
75
Final
-
WILL
DENVER58
70
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT80
86
Final
-
SFLA
TULANE80
75
Final
-
UCF
17WICHST62
81
Final
-
NDAK
EWASH71
95
Final
-
UTAH
21ARIZST80
77
Final/OT
-
LOYMRY
PEPPER70
71
Final
-
UOP
SANFRAN67
69
Final
-
SNCLRA
USD58
66
Final
-
NCOLO
IDAHO80
63
Final
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY87
71
Final
-
CSN
UCDAV56
63
Final
-
CAL
UCLA57
70
Final
-
UCSB
CSFULL70
65
Final
-
BYU
16MARYCA62
75
Final
-
15GONZAG
PORT95
79
Final