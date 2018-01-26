UCF
WICHST

No Text

Morris helps No. 17 Wichita State to 81-62 win over UCF

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 26, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) For a guy who made eight of his 10 shots, Wichita State center Shaquille Morris sure made his two missed shots memorable.

He could laugh about them after scoring 19 points and getting the result No. 17 Wichita State desperately needed - an 81-62 victory over Central Florida on Thursday night.

After making his first seven shots, Morris missed a one-handed alley-oop, his thundering effort leaving the basket shaking for some time. Morris' last shot was a 3-point attempt in which he landed on the defender's foot and rolled his ankle, ending his night with 6:05 to play.

Morris was just happy to end a two-game losing streak for Wichita State (16-4, 6-2 American Athletic Conference).

''We took care of what we needed to do,'' Morris said. ''We're trying to get back to playing angry and doing what we're known for.''

Darral Willis had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Shockers, many of whom noted tough practices since losing at Houston on Saturday.

''We were kind of intimated at Houston,'' Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. ''The guys did not respond after being punched in the mouth.

''It's about time to figure that out.''

Dayon Griffin scored 15 points to lead Central Florida (13-7, 4-4 American). B.J. Taylor had 12 points for the Knights.

After getting outrebounded 22-19 in the first half, Wichita State outrebounded Central Florida 29-16 in the second half.

Each team's leading scorer, and preseason all-conference selection, had a difficult night. Taylor was 4 of 15 from the floor, while Wichita State guard Landry Shamet had just 4 points on 2-of-9 shooting. Shamet did have a game-high six assists.

But Marshall liked how his team played overall, scoring 81 points against a tough defensive opponent - the Knights entered fifth nationally in defensive field goal percentage - while compiling 16 assists and six turnovers.

''We just got a lot of contributions from a number of guys,'' Marshall said. ''Shaq with his scoring. And Darral looked healthy and active.''

Knights coach Johnny Dawkins said his team wore down late.

''They're deep enough where they can keep rotating bodies in and out,'' he said. ''They keep the pressure on you, keep a high pace.''

LINEUP CHANGES

Earlier in the week, Marshall hinted at changes to the starting lineup. It was more than a small alteration.

Austin Reaves replaced Conner Frankamp at guard, Markis McDuffie replaced Zach Brown at forward, and Rauno Nurger supplanted Morris at center.

''I just thought it was time for McDuffie to get in there,'' Marshall said.

Marshall said Morris and Frankamp missed Monday's practice with physical ailments, and the team implemented a new rule that anyone who does not make every practice that week will not start.

''I used to have that rule but had kind of let it go with a veteran team,'' Marshall said. ''We brought it back.''

HEY COACH

Many of the Knights stopped by Wichita State's bench during warmups to say hello to Shockers assistant Donnie Jones, Central Florida's head coach from 2010-2016.

Jones recruited six of the team's current players. Injured center Tacko Fall had a long chat with Jones.

BIG PICTURE:

Central Florida: The Knights were unable to steal an upset on the road but now have two straight home games.

Wichita State: The Shockers avoid losing two straight games at Koch Arena for the first time since February 2011.

UP NEXT

Central Florida: The Knights host Connecticut on Tuesday

Wichita State: The Shockers host Tulsa on Sunday

Key Players
A. Davis
3 F
L. Shamet
11 G
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
40.0 Field Goal % 51.3
21.7 Three Point % 47.3
67.8 Free Throw % 82.0
+ 2 Chad Brown made jump shot 23.0
+ 2 Darral Willis Jr. made layup 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Darral Willis Jr. 1:06
  Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
  Bad pass turnover on Conner Frankamp, stolen by Chad Brown 1:16
  Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus 1:40
+ 1 Conner Frankamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:54
+ 1 Conner Frankamp made 1st of 2 free throws 1:54
  Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus 1:54
  Defensive rebound by Wichita State 1:57
  Dayon Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:59
Team Stats
Points 62 81
Field Goals 22-61 (36.1%) 27-62 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 11-21 (52.4%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 48
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 23 33
Team 5 5
Assists 9 16
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
10
D. Griffin G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
24
S. Morris C
19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 13-7 313162
home team logo17 Wichita State 16-4394281
O/U 135.5, WICHST -14.0
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
O/U 135.5, WICHST -14.0
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logoUCF 13-7 63.5 PPG 41 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo17 Wichita State 16-4 83.1 PPG 45.7 RPG 18.7 APG
Key Players
10
D. Griffin G 9.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.4 APG 34.8 FG%
24
S. Morris C 12.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.3 APG 54.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
D. Griffin G 15 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
24
S. Morris C 19 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
36.1 FG% 43.5
28.0 3PT FG% 27.8
52.4 FT% 73.3
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
A. Davis
C. Brown
T. Allen
C. DeJesus
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Taylor 33 12 1 5 0 0 1 3 4/15 1/3 3/4 0 1
A. Davis 24 9 7 1 0 0 2 4 3/7 2/5 1/2 1 6
C. Brown 24 7 7 0 2 2 0 4 3/5 0/0 1/5 2 5
T. Allen 23 6 6 1 0 0 2 4 1/4 0/2 4/6 2 4
C. DeJesus 25 6 2 0 0 0 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/2 1 1
Wichita State
Starters
A. Reaves
R. Kelly
R. Nurger
M. McDuffie
L. Shamet
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Reaves 26 9 6 3 0 2 1 2 2/3 0/0 5/6 1 5
R. Kelly 17 8 10 0 1 0 0 0 2/6 0/0 4/5 2 8
R. Nurger 16 5 5 0 0 1 0 4 2/4 0/0 1/2 1 4
M. McDuffie 15 5 0 0 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 0
L. Shamet 28 4 4 6 0 0 1 4 2/9 0/6 0/2 1 3
NCAA BB Scores