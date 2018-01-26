Morris helps No. 17 Wichita State to 81-62 win over UCF
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) For a guy who made eight of his 10 shots, Wichita State center Shaquille Morris sure made his two missed shots memorable.
He could laugh about them after scoring 19 points and getting the result No. 17 Wichita State desperately needed - an 81-62 victory over Central Florida on Thursday night.
After making his first seven shots, Morris missed a one-handed alley-oop, his thundering effort leaving the basket shaking for some time. Morris' last shot was a 3-point attempt in which he landed on the defender's foot and rolled his ankle, ending his night with 6:05 to play.
Morris was just happy to end a two-game losing streak for Wichita State (16-4, 6-2 American Athletic Conference).
''We took care of what we needed to do,'' Morris said. ''We're trying to get back to playing angry and doing what we're known for.''
Darral Willis had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Shockers, many of whom noted tough practices since losing at Houston on Saturday.
''We were kind of intimated at Houston,'' Shockers coach Gregg Marshall said. ''The guys did not respond after being punched in the mouth.
''It's about time to figure that out.''
Dayon Griffin scored 15 points to lead Central Florida (13-7, 4-4 American). B.J. Taylor had 12 points for the Knights.
After getting outrebounded 22-19 in the first half, Wichita State outrebounded Central Florida 29-16 in the second half.
Each team's leading scorer, and preseason all-conference selection, had a difficult night. Taylor was 4 of 15 from the floor, while Wichita State guard Landry Shamet had just 4 points on 2-of-9 shooting. Shamet did have a game-high six assists.
But Marshall liked how his team played overall, scoring 81 points against a tough defensive opponent - the Knights entered fifth nationally in defensive field goal percentage - while compiling 16 assists and six turnovers.
''We just got a lot of contributions from a number of guys,'' Marshall said. ''Shaq with his scoring. And Darral looked healthy and active.''
Knights coach Johnny Dawkins said his team wore down late.
''They're deep enough where they can keep rotating bodies in and out,'' he said. ''They keep the pressure on you, keep a high pace.''
LINEUP CHANGES
Earlier in the week, Marshall hinted at changes to the starting lineup. It was more than a small alteration.
Austin Reaves replaced Conner Frankamp at guard, Markis McDuffie replaced Zach Brown at forward, and Rauno Nurger supplanted Morris at center.
''I just thought it was time for McDuffie to get in there,'' Marshall said.
Marshall said Morris and Frankamp missed Monday's practice with physical ailments, and the team implemented a new rule that anyone who does not make every practice that week will not start.
''I used to have that rule but had kind of let it go with a veteran team,'' Marshall said. ''We brought it back.''
HEY COACH
Many of the Knights stopped by Wichita State's bench during warmups to say hello to Shockers assistant Donnie Jones, Central Florida's head coach from 2010-2016.
Jones recruited six of the team's current players. Injured center Tacko Fall had a long chat with Jones.
BIG PICTURE:
Central Florida: The Knights were unable to steal an upset on the road but now have two straight home games.
Wichita State: The Shockers avoid losing two straight games at Koch Arena for the first time since February 2011.
UP NEXT
Central Florida: The Knights host Connecticut on Tuesday
Wichita State: The Shockers host Tulsa on Sunday
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|51.3
|21.7
|Three Point %
|47.3
|67.8
|Free Throw %
|82.0
|+ 2
|Chad Brown made jump shot
|23.0
|+ 2
|Darral Willis Jr. made layup
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Darral Willis Jr.
|1:06
|Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|Bad pass turnover on Conner Frankamp, stolen by Chad Brown
|1:16
|Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus
|1:40
|+ 1
|Conner Frankamp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:54
|+ 1
|Conner Frankamp made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:54
|Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus
|1:54
|Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|1:57
|Dayon Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|81
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|27-62 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-21 (52.4%)
|22-30 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|48
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|23
|33
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|21
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|Team Stats
|UCF 13-7
|63.5 PPG
|41 RPG
|11.2 APG
|17 Wichita State 16-4
|83.1 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|18.7 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|D. Griffin G
|9.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|34.8 FG%
|
24
|S. Morris C
|12.5 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|54.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Griffin G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|S. Morris C
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.1
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|52.4
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|33
|12
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/15
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|A. Davis
|24
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/7
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|6
|C. Brown
|24
|7
|7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|1/5
|2
|5
|T. Allen
|23
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|4/6
|2
|4
|C. DeJesus
|25
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|33
|15
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/13
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|3
|R. Ulvydas
|17
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|D. Mumin
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Douglas
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Laing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|33
|9
|3
|3
|9
|21
|22/61
|7/25
|11/21
|10
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|26
|9
|6
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|5
|R. Kelly
|17
|8
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|8
|R. Nurger
|16
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|M. McDuffie
|15
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Shamet
|28
|4
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/9
|0/6
|0/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Morris
|21
|19
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8/10
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|4
|D. Willis Jr.
|23
|12
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|4/7
|3
|6
|C. Frankamp
|22
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|S. Haynes-Jones
|13
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/5
|1/1
|4/4
|0
|1
|Z. Brown
|19
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Keyser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Barney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Malone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Midtgaard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|43
|16
|2
|4
|6
|22
|27/62
|5/18
|22/30
|10
|33
-
WMMARY
TOWSON82
96
Final/OT
-
25MICH
3PURDUE88
92
Final
-
MOREHD
MURYST81
87
Final
-
STHRNWSL
WCAR48
108
Final
-
SMU
UCONN52
63
Final
-
JMAD
NCWILM68
71
Final
-
CCTST
BRYANT80
74
Final
-
ELON
DREXEL79
83
Final
-
SIENA
MNMTH56
67
Final
-
STFRAN
FDU76
70
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL62
54
Final
-
QUINN
MARIST85
77
Final
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA81
67
Final
-
TEXST
GASOU62
61
Final
-
TXSA
MTSU51
75
Final
-
ARKLR
APPST67
72
Final/OT
-
ARKST
CSTCAR47
62
Final
-
TXARL
GAST75
81
Final
-
FIU
RICE64
73
Final
-
CLEVST
WISGB44
66
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAKST58
73
Final
-
FAU
NTEXAS53
59
Final
-
YOUNG
MILW55
66
Final
-
TROY
LAMON71
76
Final
-
UTEP
UAB78
85
Final
-
PSU
13OHIOST82
79
Final
-
EILL
BELMONT59
81
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF57
76
Final
-
COLO
11ARIZ71
80
Final
-
SEMO
TNTECH65
76
Final
-
EKY
PEAY84
90
Final
-
SIUE
TNST57
85
Final
-
TNMART
JAXST67
63
Final
-
SUTAH
MNTNA47
71
Final
-
NAU
MONST77
75
Final
-
WILL
DENVER58
70
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT80
86
Final
-
SFLA
TULANE80
75
Final
-
UCF
17WICHST62
81
Final
-
NDAK
EWASH71
95
Final
-
UTAH
21ARIZST80
77
Final/OT
-
LOYMRY
PEPPER70
71
Final
-
UOP
SANFRAN67
69
Final
-
SNCLRA
USD58
66
Final
-
NCOLO
IDAHO80
63
Final
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY87
71
Final
-
CSN
UCDAV56
63
Final
-
CAL
UCLA57
70
Final
-
UCSB
CSFULL70
65
Final
-
BYU
16MARYCA62
75
Final
-
15GONZAG
PORT95
79
Final