FSU
WAKE

No Text

Wake Forest beats Florida State 76-72 to snap 7-game skid

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Wake Forest finally executed well enough in critical moments to halt its four-week losing streak that had threatened to wound the Demon Deacons' confidence.

Brandon Childress hit the go-ahead free throws with 44.1 seconds left and Wake Forest did just enough down the stretch to hold off Florida State 76-72 on Wednesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.

The Demon Deacons (9-13, 2-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) had to fight to the final seconds to earn their first win since beating Syracuse at home on Jan. 3. And they sealed this one only when Doral Moore - who came into the game shooting 45 percent from the line - hit a free throw with 2.3 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

''Having fun, sticking together is one thing we talked about coming into this game,'' said Keyshawn Woods, who had 15 points for the Demon Deacons. ''And I think we did that.''

Four of Wake Forest's seven losses had come by double-digit margins. The Demon Deacons also lost 72-63 at North Carolina State on Jan. 18 after giving up a game-ending 11-0 run, following a pattern of late-game fades in December losses to Tennessee and North Carolina.

But after trailing by 10, Wake Forest got a big 3-pointer from Woods just before halftime for a jolt of momentum. Then the Demon Deacons shot 52 percent after halftime to play from in front for much of the final 20 minutes.

The trick was closing it out. They did that, barely.

''I felt like they've been wanting to break out of it,'' coach Danny Manning said. ''We were just able to break through, to be honest with you.''

The Seminoles (16-6, 5-5) trailed by six midway through the second half before twice pushing ahead late, first when Braian Angola knocked down jumper despite being 0 for 7 from the field at the 1:49 mark.

Then, after two free throws from Bryant Crawford (19 points), Phil Cofer scored inside at the 1:06 mark for a 72-71 lead. But FSU couldn't hang on, with Cofer missing two free throws with 29.5 seconds left after Childress' go-ahead shots and M.J. Walker missing a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Cofer scored 23 points to lead FSU.

''This is typical ACC,'' FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. ''On any given night, anybody can beat you in this league, and they did a much better job over the full 40 minutes than we did.''

BIG PICTURE

FSU: The Seminoles had won three straight league games to put themselves squarely in the middle of the traffic jam far behind No. 2 Virginia in the league standings. But they squandered an opportunity for a road win, going 0 for 7 from behind the arc and scoring just four points off turnovers in the final 20 minutes.

''I just thought they did such a great job moving the ball it broke our defensive pressure down,'' Hamilton said. ''And you've got to give them credit for having a great game plan and then executing it.''

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons entered this one in desperate need to stop its descent. It didn't help that starting senior guard Mitchell Wilbekin was out with an ankle injury, too. And yet, the Demon Deacons were finally able to have what Crawford described as ''a sigh of relief that we finally got out of that slump.''

STRONG LATE

Moore, a 7-foot-1 junior, came up big late for Wake Forest.

He rebounded Cofer's second missed free throw, then had a dunk with 18.9 seconds left off a feed from Childress on the press break for a 75-72 lead. He also rebounded Walker's missed 3 for the tie to set up his clinching free throw.

UP NEXT

FSU: The Seminoles visit Louisville on Saturday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host No. 20 Clemson on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Mann
B. Crawford
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
59.2 Field Goal % 39.6
27.8 Three Point % 33.9
71.8 Free Throw % 89.1
  M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Doral Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Wake Forest 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Wake Forest 5.0
  Doral Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Trent Forrest 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Doral Moore 6.0
  M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 2 Doral Moore made dunk, assist by Brandon Childress 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Doral Moore 31.0
  Phil Cofer missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
Team Stats
Points 72 76
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 18-28 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 38
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 19 20
Team 10 9
Assists 13 15
Steals 7 5
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
P. Cofer F
23 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
13
B. Crawford G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Florida State 16-6 393372
home team logo Wake Forest 9-13 334376
O/U 155.5, WAKE +4.5
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
O/U 155.5, WAKE +4.5
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Florida State 16-6 84.9 PPG 42.7 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Wake Forest 9-13 74.5 PPG 38.5 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
0
P. Cofer F 13.3 PPG 5.6 RPG 0.9 APG 49.5 FG%
13
B. Crawford G 16.0 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.8 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
P. Cofer F 23 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
13
B. Crawford G 19 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
44.3 FG% 47.2
28.6 3PT FG% 42.1
60.0 FT% 64.3
Florida State
Starters
P. Cofer
C. Koumadje
T. Mann
C. Walker
B. Angola
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Cofer 32 23 4 0 0 0 1 2 9/16 2/7 3/7 3 1
C. Koumadje 24 10 8 0 0 3 0 0 4/6 0/0 2/3 3 5
T. Mann 34 10 4 2 0 0 3 3 4/9 1/2 1/2 3 1
C. Walker 21 5 0 1 0 0 0 5 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 0
B. Angola 25 2 2 2 2 0 3 3 1/8 0/2 0/0 1 1
Starters
P. Cofer
C. Koumadje
T. Mann
C. Walker
B. Angola
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Cofer 32 23 4 0 0 0 1 2 9/16 2/7 3/7 3 1
C. Koumadje 24 10 8 0 0 3 0 0 4/6 0/0 2/3 3 5
T. Mann 34 10 4 2 0 0 3 3 4/9 1/2 1/2 3 1
C. Walker 21 5 0 1 0 0 0 5 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 0
B. Angola 25 2 2 2 2 0 3 3 1/8 0/2 0/0 1 1
Bench
M. Walker
M. Kabengele
T. Forrest
I. Obiagu
B. Allen
T. Light
W. Miles
P. Savoy
R. Gray
J. Lindner
A. Polite
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Walker 16 9 2 2 1 0 1 2 4/8 1/4 0/0 0 2
M. Kabengele 10 8 4 1 1 0 0 4 2/5 1/3 3/4 0 4
T. Forrest 27 5 6 5 3 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 3
I. Obiagu 11 0 2 0 0 2 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Savoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 32 13 7 5 9 22 27/61 6/21 12/20 13 19
Wake Forest
Starters
B. Crawford
C. Brown
B. Childress
D. Moore
T. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Crawford 36 19 3 7 0 0 3 1 6/12 1/4 6/8 1 2
C. Brown 29 15 1 0 0 0 1 1 6/9 3/4 0/0 0 1
B. Childress 33 14 4 5 1 1 2 1 3/11 2/6 6/7 1 3
D. Moore 33 8 12 0 3 3 1 2 3/4 0/0 2/5 2 10
T. Thompson 23 5 5 2 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/0 1/1 4 1
Starters
B. Crawford
C. Brown
B. Childress
D. Moore
T. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Crawford 36 19 3 7 0 0 3 1 6/12 1/4 6/8 1 2
C. Brown 29 15 1 0 0 0 1 1 6/9 3/4 0/0 0 1
B. Childress 33 14 4 5 1 1 2 1 3/11 2/6 6/7 1 3
D. Moore 33 8 12 0 3 3 1 2 3/4 0/0 2/5 2 10
T. Thompson 23 5 5 2 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/0 1/1 4 1
Bench
K. Woods
D. Mitchell
O. Sarr
M. Wilbekin
T. Rike
B. Anderson
A. Bilas
S. Japhet-Mathias
R. Washington
A. Spivey
M. Eggleston
S. Okeke
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Woods 25 15 0 1 1 0 2 3 5/9 2/4 3/5 0 0
D. Mitchell 5 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
O. Sarr 16 0 3 0 0 2 1 5 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 2
M. Wilbekin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bilas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Japhet-Mathias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spivey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Eggleston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 29 15 5 7 11 17 25/53 8/19 18/28 9 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores