Boise State rallies by New Mexico; ends in shoving match

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Chandler Hutchison made a layup with 16 seconds remaining to put Boise State up for the first time in the second half and the Broncos beat New Mexico 73-71 on Tuesday night.

Hutchison finished with 23 points, including 15 in the second half, as Boise State (20-4, 10-2 Mountain West) came back from a 13-point deficit. Chris Sengfelder led the Broncos with 24 points.

''I think it was just that ability to just keep competing,'' Broncos coach Leon Rice said. ''We were kind of trying to hang in there. We've got one of the best players in the league (Hutchison) and one of the best players on the west coast and he gives you a chance on any night if you can just keep it close. That's what happened. Those plays he made down the stretch, he's clutch.''

Anthony Mathis led the Lobos (12-13, 7-5) with 17, but his potential game-tying layup attempt at the buzzer rolled off the rim.

The ending of the game was marred by a near-melee with players from both teams pushing, shoving, shouting and finger-pointing after New Mexico forward Joe Furstinger's unnecessary hard foul.

''It's an unbelievable way to finish a game,'' Lobos coach Paul Weir said. ''It obviously makes you sick in a lot of ways. And then obviously the way the game ended on top that makes it even worse.''

The loss ended the Lobos' seven-game home winning streak.

New Mexico built a 40-29 halftime lead on the strength of a late 10-0 run sparked by consecutive 3-pointers from Chris McNeal and Mathis.

But the Broncos scored the game's final eight points to steal the victory.

BIG PICTURE

With the win, Boise State sweeps the season series from New Mexico and puts the Broncos in a virtual tie with Nevada atop the conference. The Wolfpack are at home Wednesday against UNLV.

New Mexico drops into a virtual fourth-place tie with Wyoming.

KEY STAT

Boise State, the conference's leading rebounding team, dominated the boards 41-26, including 14-3 on the offensive glass.

''It was really the rebounding that killed us,'' Weir said. ''We just could not finish possessions. It gave them the confidence that anytime a shot went up, Sengfelder or Haney was going get an offensive rebound.''

Hutchison led the way with 12, while Sengfelder had eight, seven on the offensive end.

''Sengfelder was just amazing,'' Rice said. ''He was just a beast on the glass. We missed some bunnies around the rim and he cleaned them all up for us.''

SEMI GREAT DANE

New Mexico wing Dane Kuiper, who came into the game having missed 17 consecutive 3-pointers and was 2 for 23 in the last four games, hit two 3s in the first half and had 10 points at the break. He finished with 11.

UP NEXT

New Mexico plays at Air Force on Saturday.

Boise State plays at Utah State on Saturday.

Key Players
C. Hutchison
J. Furstinger
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
47.7 Field Goal % 51.0
35.2 Three Point % 13.6
72.3 Free Throw % 77.9
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson 0.0
  Anthony Mathis missed layup 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Antino Jackson 9.0
  Justinian Jessup missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Sam Logwood 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup 12.0
  Antino Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Chandler Hutchison made layup 9.0
  Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Chandler Hutchison 18.0
+ 2 Chandler Hutchison made dunk 25.0
Team Stats
Points 73 71
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 26
Offensive 13 3
Defensive 27 23
Team 1 0
Assists 6 15
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
43
C. Sengfelder F
24 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
32
A. Mathis G
17 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 20-4 294473
home team logo New Mexico 12-13 403171
O/U 151.5, NMEX +1.5
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
O/U 151.5, NMEX +1.5
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 20-4 78.9 PPG 41 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo New Mexico 12-13 78.8 PPG 35.4 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
43
C. Sengfelder F 11.4 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.6 APG 44.6 FG%
32
A. Mathis G 12.3 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.0 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
43
C. Sengfelder F 24 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
32
A. Mathis G 17 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
43.5 FG% 46.2
33.3 3PT FG% 47.8
88.2 FT% 75.0
Boise State
Starters
C. Sengfelder
C. Hutchison
Z. Haney
L. Williams
J. Jessup
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Sengfelder 32 24 8 1 2 0 1 1 8/11 2/3 6/6 7 1
C. Hutchison 32 23 12 2 4 1 2 3 10/16 0/2 3/3 0 12
Z. Haney 27 8 7 0 0 0 2 1 2/10 0/1 4/4 4 3
L. Williams 12 5 0 0 1 0 1 5 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Jessup 28 1 4 2 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 4
Bench
A. Hobbs
M. Dickinson
M. Harwell
D. Wacker
C. Jardine
R. Jorch
D. Alston
C. Christon
M. Serven
D. Holst
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 28 6 1 1 1 0 2 1 3/8 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Dickinson 29 5 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/9 1/3 0/0 0 3
M. Harwell 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
D. Wacker 8 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4
C. Jardine 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Alston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Christon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Serven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Holst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 40 6 8 1 10 14 27/62 4/12 15/17 13 27
New Mexico
Starters
A. Mathis
D. Kuiper
J. Furstinger
C. McNeal
M. Maluach
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Mathis 29 17 0 1 1 0 1 1 5/10 4/6 3/4 0 0
D. Kuiper 23 11 5 1 2 0 1 0 4/6 2/4 1/2 0 5
J. Furstinger 37 8 7 2 1 5 1 2 3/6 0/0 2/2 0 7
C. McNeal 21 6 2 5 1 0 0 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 2
M. Maluach 11 5 0 0 0 0 1 5 2/5 0/0 1/2 0 0
Bench
A. Jackson
S. Logwood
T. Simons
C. MacDougall
V. Pinchuk
J. Simmons
M. Vail
M. Mondragon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 21 10 2 3 0 0 4 1 2/7 2/6 4/4 0 2
S. Logwood 31 8 5 2 1 0 1 4 4/9 0/0 0/0 2 3
T. Simons 27 6 5 1 2 1 1 2 2/3 1/2 1/2 1 4
C. MacDougall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Pinchuk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mondragon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 26 15 8 6 10 15 24/52 11/23 12/16 3 23
