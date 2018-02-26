Fresno State gets tourney bye with 54-48 win over Air Force
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Bryson Williams scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Ray Bowles added 11 points, and Fresno State beat Air Force 54-48 on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the Mountain West Conference Tournament for the fourth straight season.
The Bulldogs (21-9, 11-6) entered the game third, behind Nevada and Boise State, in the conference standings and face fourth-place New Mexico on Saturday.
Fresno State held the Falcons to 28.6-percent shooting from the field, outscored them 30-20 in the paint, and led 23-19 at halftime.
Trevor Lyons and Lavelle Scottie hit two free throws apiece and Air Force tied it at 25, but Deshon Taylor answered with a 3 that put the Bulldogs up for good, 28-25, and sparked an 11-0 run. CJ Siples' layup capped a 9-2 Air Force run and the Falcons closed to 44-40 with 5:06 left, but got no closer.
Caleb Morris scored 12 points and Lyons had 11 with 10 rebounds for the Falcons (11-17, 5-11), who entered the game in ninth place.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|40.1
|38.2
|Three Point %
|37.0
|83.9
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|+ 3
|Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on Deshon Taylor, stolen by Trevor Lyons
|17.0
|+ 2
|CJ Siples made jump shot
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by CJ Siples
|24.0
|CJ Siples missed jump shot
|26.0
|Lost ball turnover on Deshon Taylor, stolen by Trevor Lyons
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Fresno State
|41.0
|Trevor Lyons missed jump shot
|43.0
|Turnover on Ray Bowles Jr.
|49.0
|Offensive foul on Ray Bowles Jr.
|49.0
|+ 1
|Deshon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|48
|Field Goals
|19-56 (33.9%)
|14-49 (28.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|4-22 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|40
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|28
|31
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|8
|9
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|18
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Fresno State 21-9
|77.4 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Air Force 11-17
|67.8 PPG
|34.2 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|B. Williams F
|13.5 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|1.2 APG
|60.5 FG%
|
0
|C. Morris G
|3.9 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|0.8 APG
|38.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Williams F
|15 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|C. Morris G
|12 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|28.6
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Williams
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6/15
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|8
|R. Bowles Jr.
|34
|11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/13
|0/4
|3/3
|1
|2
|D. Taylor
|38
|7
|3
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1/6
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|3
|S. Bittner
|33
|6
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Taylor
|34
|2
|6
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1/8
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Williams
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6/15
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|8
|R. Bowles Jr.
|34
|11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/13
|0/4
|3/3
|1
|2
|D. Taylor
|38
|7
|3
|4
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1/6
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|3
|S. Bittner
|33
|6
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Taylor
|34
|2
|6
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1/8
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carter II
|17
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|3
|N. Grimes
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|J. McWilliams
|13
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|J. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Dekoninck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fitzgerald-Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|35
|8
|5
|1
|13
|20
|19/56
|3/14
|13/17
|7
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lyons
|34
|11
|10
|2
|3
|0
|5
|2
|2/10
|1/4
|6/9
|2
|8
|C. Siples
|29
|8
|3
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|L. Scottie
|36
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|4
|R. Swan
|19
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|4
|K. Van Soelen
|24
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lyons
|34
|11
|10
|2
|3
|0
|5
|2
|2/10
|1/4
|6/9
|2
|8
|C. Siples
|29
|8
|3
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|L. Scottie
|36
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|4
|R. Swan
|19
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|4
|K. Van Soelen
|24
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Morris
|20
|12
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/7
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|2
|J. Van
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|R. Manning
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|F. Toohey
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. DeWane
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Tomes
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Louder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Norman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Betts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Akaya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Joyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Briant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|48
|38
|9
|9
|3
|18
|18
|14/49
|4/22
|16/22
|7
|31
-
USCUP
FGC76
96
Final
-
MARQET
GTOWN90
86
Final/OT
-
JMAD
ELON90
84
Final
-
KENSAW
JVILLE68
87
Final
-
NORFLK
HOW79
74
Final
-
5DUKE
VATECH63
64
Final
-
UNF
NJTECH80
76
Final
-
NCAT
BCU86
80
Final
-
DELST
UMES47
59
Final
-
STETSON
LPSCMB73
89
Final
-
SCST
FAMU74
76
Final
-
COPPST
MORGAN56
69
Final
-
ARKPB
JACKST48
51
Final
-
ALAM
PVAM58
71
Final
-
ALST
TEXSO77
95
Final
-
MVSU
GRAM79
74
Final
-
NCCU
SAV75
85
Final
-
FRESNO
AF54
48
Final
-
12TXTECH
20WVU74
84
Final
-
TEXAS
6KANSAS70
80
Final