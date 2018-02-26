FRESNO
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Bryson Williams scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Ray Bowles added 11 points, and Fresno State beat Air Force 54-48 on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the Mountain West Conference Tournament for the fourth straight season.

The Bulldogs (21-9, 11-6) entered the game third, behind Nevada and Boise State, in the conference standings and face fourth-place New Mexico on Saturday.

Fresno State held the Falcons to 28.6-percent shooting from the field, outscored them 30-20 in the paint, and led 23-19 at halftime.

Trevor Lyons and Lavelle Scottie hit two free throws apiece and Air Force tied it at 25, but Deshon Taylor answered with a 3 that put the Bulldogs up for good, 28-25, and sparked an 11-0 run. CJ Siples' layup capped a 9-2 Air Force run and the Falcons closed to 44-40 with 5:06 left, but got no closer.

Caleb Morris scored 12 points and Lyons had 11 with 10 rebounds for the Falcons (11-17, 5-11), who entered the game in ninth place.

Key Players
D. Taylor
T. Lyons
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
9.5 Pts. Per Game 9.5
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
44.1 Field Goal % 40.1
38.2 Three Point % 37.0
83.9 Free Throw % 73.6
+ 3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on Deshon Taylor, stolen by Trevor Lyons 17.0
+ 2 CJ Siples made jump shot 22.0
  Offensive rebound by CJ Siples 24.0
  CJ Siples missed jump shot 26.0
  Lost ball turnover on Deshon Taylor, stolen by Trevor Lyons 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Fresno State 41.0
  Trevor Lyons missed jump shot 43.0
  Turnover on Ray Bowles Jr. 49.0
  Offensive foul on Ray Bowles Jr. 49.0
+ 1 Deshon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
Team Stats
Points 54 48
Field Goals 19-56 (33.9%) 14-49 (28.6%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 4-22 (18.2%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 40
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 28 31
Team 4 2
Assists 8 9
Steals 5 9
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 1 0
B. Williams F
15 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
C. Morris G
12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Fresno State 21-9 233154
home team logo Air Force 11-17 192948
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
away team logo Fresno State 21-9 77.4 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Air Force 11-17 67.8 PPG 34.2 RPG 13.9 APG
11
B. Williams F 13.5 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.2 APG 60.5 FG%
0
C. Morris G 3.9 PPG 1.6 RPG 0.8 APG 38.5 FG%
11
B. Williams F 15 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
0
C. Morris G 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
33.9 FG% 28.6
21.4 3PT FG% 18.2
76.5 FT% 72.7
Fresno State
Starters
B. Williams
R. Bowles Jr.
D. Taylor
S. Bittner
J. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Williams 24 15 8 1 0 1 1 5 6/15 0/0 3/4 0 8
R. Bowles Jr. 34 11 3 0 1 0 3 3 4/13 0/4 3/3 1 2
D. Taylor 38 7 3 4 1 0 4 3 1/6 1/3 4/4 0 3
S. Bittner 33 6 6 0 1 0 1 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 2 4
J. Taylor 34 2 6 3 1 0 4 3 1/8 0/4 0/0 0 6
Bench
T. Carter II
N. Grimes
J. McWilliams
J. Hopkins
N. Williams
L. Rojas
G. Dekoninck
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carter II 17 5 4 0 1 0 0 1 1/5 0/0 3/5 1 3
N. Grimes 7 4 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 2
J. McWilliams 13 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 0
J. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dekoninck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 35 8 5 1 13 20 19/56 3/14 13/17 7 28
Air Force
Starters
T. Lyons
C. Siples
L. Scottie
R. Swan
K. Van Soelen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Lyons 34 11 10 2 3 0 5 2 2/10 1/4 6/9 2 8
C. Siples 29 8 3 2 3 1 3 1 3/7 0/3 2/2 1 2
L. Scottie 36 7 4 1 0 0 4 2 2/9 1/5 2/2 0 4
R. Swan 19 7 5 1 1 0 2 4 3/5 0/0 1/3 1 4
K. Van Soelen 24 2 8 0 1 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 5
Bench
C. Morris
J. Van
R. Manning
F. Toohey
J. DeWane
S. Tomes
P. Louder
D. Norman
K. Betts
L. Brown
A. Akaya
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. Joyce
C. O'Briant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Morris 20 12 2 1 0 1 1 4 3/7 2/4 4/4 0 2
J. Van 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
R. Manning 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
F. Toohey 10 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3
J. DeWane 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Tomes 5 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
P. Louder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Norman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Betts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Akaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Joyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 48 38 9 9 3 18 18 14/49 4/22 16/22 7 31
