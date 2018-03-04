FRESNO
New Mexico slips past Fresno State in overtime 95-86

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Troy Simons swished all six of his foul shots in overtime and Anthony Mathis 23 points to lead New Mexico to a 95-86 win Saturday over Fresno State.

The only shot Mathis, who sank five 3-pointers, missed came at the buzzer of regulation.

Jahmel Taylor, who had 23 points, fueled a frenetic Bulldogs comeback, hitting four 3s in the final 4:24, including the shot that forced overtime with 18.1 seconds left.

''It was really good for us to get into a mucky game that could have gone either way and kind of bring back some memories of some other games and to pull it out and get a win,'' Lobos coach Paul Weir said. ''We're not expecting any easy games in the tournament so to just go through another adverse situation is just another positive.''

Simons, who had 16 points, and Antino Jackson, who scored four in overtime to also finish with 16, was too much for Fresno State (21-10, 11-7 Mountain West) in the extra session as the Lobos won their fifth-straight game.

New Mexico (17-14, 12-6) appeared to take control of the game near the end of the first half, going up 39-27 with raucous 15-3 run that included a steal and fastbreak layup plus one, another and-one moments later and an alley-oop dunk from Sam Logwood off a Mathis feed and capped by a Mathis 3-pointer.

But the Bulldogs ended the half on a 7-0 run to trail 39-34 at the break.

A 13-2 run restored New Mexico's advantage at 52-38 before the Bulldogs came back with a 10-0 surge of their own to pull within 54-50.

''We just kept working the game,'' Bulldogs coach Rodney Terry said. ''We've been a resilient team all year long. We're going to play until the horn goes off. We're never going to stop playing. We just kept working the game for 40 minutes. Basketball is a game of runs. They had some runs, we withstood those. We came with runs ourselves and put ourselves in a position to win the game.''

Taylor's backcourt mate, Deshon Taylor, also had 23 points, including 10 of 12 from the foul line.

Jahmel Taylor ''made some incredible shots,'' Weir said. ''I think we knew Deshaun Tayler, No. 21, could do all those things. But for Jahmel to be making those step-back 3s and all of that, that's some high level play. You have to give that backcourt credit. They fought.''

BIG PICTURE

With the win, New Mexico clinches third place in the conference.

The loss for Fresno State drops the Bulldogs to fourth place.

NUMBER 99

Coming into the game, New Mexico averaged 99 points in its four-game winning streak.

NO SEWING FOR TAYLOR

Bulldogs leading scorer Deshown Taylor had averaged eight points in Fresno State's last two games. He reached that total with a layup 12:11 into the first half and finished the half with 14.

WRINKLE IN TIME

With under a minute to play and New Mexico leading 81-78 and bringing the ball up court, play was stopped with the clock stuck on 40.3 seconds remaining. After a lengthy delay while officials checked monitors, play was restarted with 27.3 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

The Lobos earned a second-round matchup Thursday between the winner of the Wednesday's conference opener between sixth seed Wyoming and No. 11 seed San Jos� State. And, it puts New Mexico on the opposite of the bracket of top seed Nevada.

The Bulldogs slide to fourth seed to meet San Diego State on Thursday.

Fresno State
Starters
J. Taylor
D. Taylor
B. Williams
R. Bowles Jr.
S. Bittner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Taylor 29 23 3 1 1 0 3 4 7/11 5/7 4/6 1 2
D. Taylor 41 23 4 2 2 0 1 2 6/13 1/3 10/12 2 2
B. Williams 40 14 8 0 1 0 4 5 6/12 0/0 2/2 2 6
R. Bowles Jr. 35 11 0 1 0 0 3 5 3/7 0/2 5/6 0 0
S. Bittner 36 3 1 2 2 0 1 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Carter II
J. McWilliams
N. Grimes
J. Hopkins
N. Williams
L. Rojas
G. Dekoninck
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carter II 27 10 7 0 1 2 3 4 4/5 0/0 2/2 2 5
J. McWilliams 10 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
N. Grimes 7 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dekoninck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 86 24 6 7 3 15 24 28/57 7/17 23/28 8 16
New Mexico
Starters
A. Jackson
S. Logwood
J. Furstinger
D. Kuiper
C. McNeal
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 31 16 2 4 1 0 4 5 4/13 2/8 6/7 1 1
S. Logwood 35 12 5 3 0 0 3 3 4/6 0/0 4/5 1 4
J. Furstinger 35 11 9 0 1 0 4 1 5/7 0/0 1/3 0 9
D. Kuiper 22 7 2 1 1 0 0 1 3/4 0/1 1/1 0 2
C. McNeal 18 5 0 1 0 0 2 3 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 0
Bench
A. Mathis
T. Simons
M. Maluach
V. Pinchuk
C. MacDougall
J. Simmons
M. Vail
M. Mondragon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Mathis 32 23 2 0 0 0 3 4 8/9 5/5 2/2 0 2
T. Simons 31 16 6 2 2 0 1 2 3/6 2/4 8/8 1 5
M. Maluach 16 3 2 0 0 0 1 3 1/6 0/1 1/1 2 0
V. Pinchuk 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0
C. MacDougall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mondragon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 95 29 11 5 1 18 23 29/54 10/20 27/31 6 23
