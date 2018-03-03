XAVIER
DEPAUL

No Text

No. 3 Xavier beats DePaul 65-62, secures top Big East seed

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Trevon Bluiett scored 22 points, and No. 3 Xavier set a school record for regular-season wins while clinching the top seed in the Big East with a 65-62 victory over DePaul on Saturday.

The Musketeers (27-4, 15-3 Big East) hung on for their 12th win in 13 games after DePaul's Eli Cain and Max Strus missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds. That ended Villanova's four-year run of first-place finishes.

Bluiett became the school's all-time leader in 3-pointers, making four to give him 310 in his career.

Brandon Cyrus led DePaul (11-19, 4-14) with a career-high 20 points. Cain scored 14 as the Blue Demons lost for the fifth time in six games.

Xavier struggled to put DePaul away after building an 11-point lead in the second half.

A three-point play by Cain and two free throws by McCallum with 1:58 left cut it to 63-62 and brought the DePaul fans to their feet.

J.P. Macura then went backdoor for a layup to make it a three-point game. Najii Marshall blocked a layup by Cyrus in the closing minute, and the Musketeers hung on for the win despite scoring just two points in the final 4:47.

After making just one 3 in the first half, Bluiett surpassed Romain Sato as Xavier's all-time leader in the second.

He hit his school-record 308th 3-pointer about 7 1/2 minutes in, when he nailed one in front of the Xavier bench. He answered a DePaul basket with another from long range to make it 50-39. And he struck again from the outside, hitting a 3 after DePaul cut it to 52-47.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers have their sights on their first Big East tournament title and a big NCAA run.

DePaul: The Blue Demons couldn't connect from the outside, making 6 of 25 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Xavier: The Musketeers play in the Big East quarterfinals on Thursday.

DePaul: The Blue Demons play Wednesday in the first round of the Big East tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Bluiett
M. Strus
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
45.2 Field Goal % 40.8
43.4 Three Point % 33.2
85.4 Free Throw % 80.3
  Defensive rebound by Trevon Bluiett 0.0
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Cyrus 3.0
  Eli Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin 16.0
  Defensive rebound by J.P. Macura 43.0
  Brandon Cyrus missed driving layup, blocked by Naji Marshall 45.0
  Lost ball turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Max Strus 51.0
  Bad pass turnover on Max Strus 1:16
+ 2 J.P. Macura made driving layup, assist by Sean O'Mara 1:45
+ 1 Tre'Darius McCallum made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:58
Team Stats
Points 65 62
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 24-59 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 17-19 (89.5%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 27
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 29 20
Team 3 3
Assists 15 13
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 20 11
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
5
T. Bluiett G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
B. Cyrus G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 3 Xavier 27-4 323365
home team logo DePaul 11-19 263662
O/U 157.5, DEPAUL +7.5
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Xavier 27-4 85.2 PPG 40.7 RPG 16.8 APG
home team logo DePaul 11-19 72.4 PPG 40.9 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
5
T. Bluiett G 19.3 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.6 APG 45.5 FG%
4
B. Cyrus G 6.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.6 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
T. Bluiett G 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
4
B. Cyrus G 20 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
42.0 FG% 40.7
27.3 3PT FG% 24.0
89.5 FT% 88.9
Xavier
Starters
T. Bluiett
J. Macura
K. Kanter
Q. Goodin
N. Marshall
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bluiett 37 22 6 1 1 0 2 3 6/16 4/10 6/6 2 4
J. Macura 37 12 3 4 0 0 3 2 3/8 1/2 5/5 0 3
K. Kanter 14 11 2 0 1 0 4 0 4/5 0/0 3/4 1 1
Q. Goodin 24 4 3 3 0 0 2 3 1/8 0/6 2/2 0 3
N. Marshall 29 2 11 2 1 1 4 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 11
Bench
P. Scruggs
S. O'Mara
T. Jones
K. Gates
L. Schrand
E. Harden
M. Singleton
N. Vanderpohl
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Scruggs 17 11 4 1 2 0 1 1 5/8 1/2 0/0 1 3
S. O'Mara 19 2 2 4 0 0 3 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Jones 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 0
K. Gates 16 0 4 0 1 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Harden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 36 15 6 2 20 17 21/50 6/22 17/19 7 29
DePaul
Starters
B. Cyrus
E. Cain
T. McCallum
M. Strus
M. Maric
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Cyrus 37 20 5 2 0 1 0 1 8/14 2/4 2/2 1 4
E. Cain 39 14 5 4 3 2 1 1 4/11 2/6 4/5 0 5
T. McCallum 36 8 4 2 2 0 1 2 3/11 0/3 2/2 0 4
M. Strus 31 7 2 2 2 0 5 4 3/11 1/9 0/0 0 2
M. Maric 27 6 5 1 1 0 1 4 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 3
Bench
J. Roberts
P. Reed
J. Hanel
J. Butz
P. Ryckbosch
A. Grandstaff
J. Anderson
T. Dwumaah
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Roberts 13 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 1
P. Reed 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Hanel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Butz 9 0 0 1 0 0 2 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Ryckbosch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Grandstaff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dwumaah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 24 13 9 4 11 21 24/59 6/25 8/9 4 20
