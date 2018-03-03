No. 3 Xavier beats DePaul 65-62, secures top Big East seed
CHICAGO (AP) Trevon Bluiett scored 22 points, and No. 3 Xavier set a school record for regular-season wins while clinching the top seed in the Big East with a 65-62 victory over DePaul on Saturday.
The Musketeers (27-4, 15-3 Big East) hung on for their 12th win in 13 games after DePaul's Eli Cain and Max Strus missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds. That ended Villanova's four-year run of first-place finishes.
Bluiett became the school's all-time leader in 3-pointers, making four to give him 310 in his career.
Brandon Cyrus led DePaul (11-19, 4-14) with a career-high 20 points. Cain scored 14 as the Blue Demons lost for the fifth time in six games.
Xavier struggled to put DePaul away after building an 11-point lead in the second half.
A three-point play by Cain and two free throws by McCallum with 1:58 left cut it to 63-62 and brought the DePaul fans to their feet.
J.P. Macura then went backdoor for a layup to make it a three-point game. Najii Marshall blocked a layup by Cyrus in the closing minute, and the Musketeers hung on for the win despite scoring just two points in the final 4:47.
After making just one 3 in the first half, Bluiett surpassed Romain Sato as Xavier's all-time leader in the second.
He hit his school-record 308th 3-pointer about 7 1/2 minutes in, when he nailed one in front of the Xavier bench. He answered a DePaul basket with another from long range to make it 50-39. And he struck again from the outside, hitting a 3 after DePaul cut it to 52-47.
BIG PICTURE
Xavier: The Musketeers have their sights on their first Big East tournament title and a big NCAA run.
DePaul: The Blue Demons couldn't connect from the outside, making 6 of 25 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
Xavier: The Musketeers play in the Big East quarterfinals on Thursday.
DePaul: The Blue Demons play Wednesday in the first round of the Big East tournament.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|43.4
|Three Point %
|33.2
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|80.3
|Defensive rebound by Trevon Bluiett
|0.0
|Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Cyrus
|3.0
|Eli Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by J.P. Macura
|43.0
|Brandon Cyrus missed driving layup, blocked by Naji Marshall
|45.0
|Lost ball turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Max Strus
|51.0
|Bad pass turnover on Max Strus
|1:16
|+ 2
|J.P. Macura made driving layup, assist by Sean O'Mara
|1:45
|+ 1
|Tre'Darius McCallum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|62
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-19 (89.5%)
|8-9 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|27
|Offensive
|7
|4
|Defensive
|29
|20
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|20
|11
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
5
|T. Bluiett G
|19.3 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.6 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
4
|B. Cyrus G
|6.8 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.6 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Bluiett G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|B. Cyrus G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.0
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|89.5
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bluiett
|37
|22
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/16
|4/10
|6/6
|2
|4
|J. Macura
|37
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|1/2
|5/5
|0
|3
|K. Kanter
|14
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|1
|Q. Goodin
|24
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/8
|0/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|N. Marshall
|29
|2
|11
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bluiett
|37
|22
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/16
|4/10
|6/6
|2
|4
|J. Macura
|37
|12
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|1/2
|5/5
|0
|3
|K. Kanter
|14
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|1
|Q. Goodin
|24
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/8
|0/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|N. Marshall
|29
|2
|11
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Scruggs
|17
|11
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|S. O'Mara
|19
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Jones
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|K. Gates
|16
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Harden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vanderpohl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|36
|15
|6
|2
|20
|17
|21/50
|6/22
|17/19
|7
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Cyrus
|37
|20
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8/14
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|E. Cain
|39
|14
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4/11
|2/6
|4/5
|0
|5
|T. McCallum
|36
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/11
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|M. Strus
|31
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|4
|3/11
|1/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Maric
|27
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Cyrus
|37
|20
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8/14
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|E. Cain
|39
|14
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4/11
|2/6
|4/5
|0
|5
|T. McCallum
|36
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/11
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|M. Strus
|31
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|4
|3/11
|1/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Maric
|27
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberts
|13
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|P. Reed
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Hanel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Butz
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Ryckbosch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Grandstaff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dwumaah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|24
|13
|9
|4
|11
|21
|24/59
|6/25
|8/9
|4
|20
