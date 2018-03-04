Northeastern throttles Delaware 74-50 to advance to semis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Vasa Pusica scored 15 points, had 10 assists and grabbed eight rebounds and No. 2 seed Northeastern defeated seventh-seeded Delaware 74-50 in a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinal Sunday.
Northeastern (22-9) advances to play in a Monday semifinal against the winner of No. 2 Hofstra and sixth seed UNC Wilmington.
The Huskies led 33-28 at halftime and used a 6-0 run to extend the margin to 11. Delaware (14-19) didn't score in the second half until 14:58 left on Eric Carter's jumper.
Devon Begley hit a 3-pointer before Bolden Brace made layup and a 3 by, Donnell Gresham Jr. made a pair of free throws and the lead grew to 49-31 with 12:40 remaining. Northeastern shot 27 of 52 from the field, had 18 assists and owned a 39-24 rebounding advantage.
Ryan Daly led the Blue Hens with 23 points and eight rebounds and Carter scored 10. The Blue Hens made just 18 of 50 from the field including 1 of 14 from distance.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|53.8
|30.8
|Three Point %
|40.7
|60.7
|Free Throw %
|81.1
|+ 2
|Skye Johnson made layup
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Skye Johnson
|14.0
|Skye Johnson missed layup
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Jacob Cushing
|35.0
|Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|+ 2
|Skye Johnson made jump shot
|1:05
|+ 2
|Derrick Cook made layup
|1:24
|Defensive rebound by Northeastern
|1:36
|Curtis Lochner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:38
|+ 2
|Jeremy Miller made layup, assist by Bolden Brace
|1:58
|Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mosley, stolen by Devon Begley
|2:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|74
|Field Goals
|18-50 (36.0%)
|27-52 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|1-14 (7.1%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-21 (61.9%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|39
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|19
|30
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|5
|18
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|17
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Delaware 14-19
|71.5 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Northeastern 22-9
|74.8 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|R. Daly G
|17.3 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
14
|M. Boursiquot G/F
|5.7 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|50.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Daly G
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|M. Boursiquot G/F
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.0
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|7.1
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|61.9
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Johnson
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Bryant
|25
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Lochner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Rufo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Walker
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|50
|23
|5
|5
|2
|13
|17
|18/50
|1/14
|13/21
|4
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Boursiquot
|26
|17
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/8
|1/1
|4/4
|2
|3
|V. Pusica
|37
|15
|8
|10
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6/12
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|7
|A. Green
|25
|6
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|8
|D. Gresham Jr.
|29
|6
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|5
|S. Occeus
|26
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brace
|21
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5/9
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|2
|D. Begley
|20
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Miller
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cook
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Murphy
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|2
|M. Franklin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Strong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|38
|18
|6
|3
|13
|19
|27/52
|6/20
|14/18
|8
|30
