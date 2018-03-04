DEL
Northeastern throttles Delaware 74-50 to advance to semis

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 04, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Vasa Pusica scored 15 points, had 10 assists and grabbed eight rebounds and No. 2 seed Northeastern defeated seventh-seeded Delaware 74-50 in a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinal Sunday.

Northeastern (22-9) advances to play in a Monday semifinal against the winner of No. 2 Hofstra and sixth seed UNC Wilmington.

The Huskies led 33-28 at halftime and used a 6-0 run to extend the margin to 11. Delaware (14-19) didn't score in the second half until 14:58 left on Eric Carter's jumper.

Devon Begley hit a 3-pointer before Bolden Brace made layup and a 3 by, Donnell Gresham Jr. made a pair of free throws and the lead grew to 49-31 with 12:40 remaining. Northeastern shot 27 of 52 from the field, had 18 assists and owned a 39-24 rebounding advantage.

Ryan Daly led the Blue Hens with 23 points and eight rebounds and Carter scored 10. The Blue Hens made just 18 of 50 from the field including 1 of 14 from distance.

Key Players
R. Daly
V. Pusica
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
42.7 Field Goal % 53.8
30.8 Three Point % 40.7
60.7 Free Throw % 81.1
+ 2 Skye Johnson made layup 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Skye Johnson 14.0
  Skye Johnson missed layup 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Jacob Cushing 35.0
  Bolden Brace missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
+ 2 Skye Johnson made jump shot 1:05
+ 2 Derrick Cook made layup 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Northeastern 1:36
  Curtis Lochner missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
+ 2 Jeremy Miller made layup, assist by Bolden Brace 1:58
  Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mosley, stolen by Devon Begley 2:14
Team Stats
Points 50 74
Field Goals 18-50 (36.0%) 27-52 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 1-14 (7.1%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 24 39
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 19 30
Team 1 1
Assists 5 18
Steals 5 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 17 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
R. Daly G
23 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
14
M. Boursiquot G/F
17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Delaware 14-19 282250
home team logo Northeastern 22-9 334174
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
O/U 138.0, NEAST -6.5
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Delaware 14-19 71.5 PPG 38.2 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo Northeastern 22-9 74.8 PPG 34.6 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
0
R. Daly G 17.3 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.4 APG 42.6 FG%
14
M. Boursiquot G/F 5.7 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.2 APG 50.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
R. Daly G 23 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
14
M. Boursiquot G/F 17 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
36.0 FG% 51.9
7.1 3PT FG% 30.0
61.9 FT% 77.8
Delaware
Starters
R. Daly
E. Carter
R. Allen
A. Mosley
J. Cushing
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Daly 38 23 8 1 2 0 2 4 9/16 1/6 4/8 2 6
E. Carter 28 10 4 0 0 2 3 4 3/4 0/0 4/7 0 4
R. Allen 38 5 1 3 0 0 3 4 1/10 0/5 3/4 0 1
A. Mosley 32 4 4 1 2 0 3 1 1/7 0/0 2/2 1 3
J. Cushing 20 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
S. Johnson
D. Bryant
C. Lochner
C. Rufo
C. Walker
D. Woods
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Johnson 7 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Bryant 25 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
C. Lochner 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Rufo 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Walker 8 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 50 23 5 5 2 13 17 18/50 1/14 13/21 4 19
Northeastern
Starters
M. Boursiquot
V. Pusica
A. Green
D. Gresham Jr.
S. Occeus
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Boursiquot 26 17 5 1 0 0 2 3 6/8 1/1 4/4 2 3
V. Pusica 37 15 8 10 1 0 3 3 6/12 2/7 1/2 1 7
A. Green 25 6 10 0 0 1 1 2 3/6 0/0 0/1 2 8
D. Gresham Jr. 29 6 7 1 2 0 0 1 1/4 0/3 4/4 2 5
S. Occeus 26 6 1 2 1 0 1 3 3/7 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
B. Brace
D. Begley
J. Miller
D. Cook
T. Murphy
M. Franklin
J. Strong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brace 21 13 2 3 0 1 2 2 5/9 2/6 1/1 0 2
D. Begley 20 5 3 0 1 0 3 1 1/2 1/1 2/2 1 2
J. Miller 4 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cook 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Murphy 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 0/2 0/0 2/4 0 2
M. Franklin 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Strong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 38 18 6 3 13 19 27/52 6/20 14/18 8 30
