San Diego State wins Mountain West title, earns NCAA berth

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Troy Kell scored 28 points to lead San Diego State to an 82-75 victory over New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference tournament championship on Saturday.

The Aztecs (22-10) earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State also got 16 points from Malik Pope and 12 from Devin Watson.

The Aztecs, who played in a record 10th Mountain West tournament championship game, were playing in the title game for the fourth time in five seasons, and eighth time in 10 years.

San Diego State will ride a nine-game win streak into the Big Dance, its longest since winning 11 in a row during the 2015 season. During the nine-game win streak, the Aztecs are winning by an average margin of 13.3.

After San Diego State opened the second half by hitting 5 of 6 and 8 of 13, the Lobos found a rhythm and connected on 5 of 7, and used a 21-10 run to take a 63-57 lead with 7:35 left in the game.

But the Aztecs weren't ready to concede.

Kell hit a pair of free throws, Jeremy Hemsley buried his first bucket of the game - a 3-pointer - and Max Montana completed a four-point play after being fouled on his trey, igniting a 15-2 run. Suddenly, San Diego State was back in front, 72-65 with 3:57 remaining.

Antino Jackson led five players in double figures, scoring 17 points for the Lobos (19-15).

Ranked fifth in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (11.1), New Mexico was 8 of 24 from beyond the arc.

There were 11 lead changes and six ties in a game that featured first-year coaches in San Diego State's Brian Dutcher and New Mexico's Paul Weir.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico: Junior Anthony Mathis, who ranks third in the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage with a 49.5 clip from long range, and ranks third all-time on the school's single-season list for 3-pointers made with 98, was 2 of 7 from long range.

San Diego State: The Aztecs overcame their postseason woes against New Mexico, which came into the game sporting a 4-1 mark against San Diego State in the Mountain West tournament and 2-1 when the teams met as members in the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Will hope to get a call from a lower-tier postseason tournament.

San Diego State: Will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Watson
0 G
J. Furstinger
5 F
27.2 Min. Per Game 27.2
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
41.1 Field Goal % 55.5
38.5 Three Point % 16.7
77.0 Free Throw % 80.2
  Defensive rebound by San Diego State 0.0
  Troy Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Malik Pope made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Malik Pope missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Makuach Maluach 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Pope 8.0
  Dane Kuiper missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Malik Pope made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Malik Pope made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Makuach Maluach 15.0
+ 2 Anthony Mathis made layup, assist by Antino Jackson 16.0
Team Stats
Points 82 75
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 26-63 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 21-29 (72.4%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 40 31
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 26 21
Team 6 2
Assists 12 15
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 17 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Kell G
28 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
A. Jackson G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego State 22-10 394382
home team logo New Mexico 19-15 383775
O/U 149.5, NMEX +4.0
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
O/U 149.5, NMEX +4.0
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego State 22-10 77.4 PPG 40.6 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo New Mexico 19-15 82.4 PPG 34.8 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
3
T. Kell G 9.8 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.1 APG 37.3 FG%
3
A. Jackson G 10.2 PPG 2.0 RPG 4.5 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Kell G 28 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
3
A. Jackson G 17 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
50.0 FG% 41.3
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
72.4 FT% 88.2
San Diego State
Starters
T. Kell
M. Pope
D. Watson
J. McDaniels
M. Mitchell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Kell 34 28 2 3 1 0 1 1 10/16 1/3 7/8 0 2
M. Pope 26 16 5 1 0 2 0 2 5/8 0/0 6/8 1 4
D. Watson 35 12 3 5 2 0 2 2 5/11 1/3 1/2 0 3
J. McDaniels 22 6 5 2 1 0 2 3 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 4
M. Mitchell 20 5 4 0 0 0 3 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 3
New Mexico
Starters
A. Jackson
S. Logwood
T. Simons
V. Pinchuk
C. McNeal
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 25 17 4 7 1 0 2 2 5/13 2/6 5/5 1 3
S. Logwood 26 11 5 4 1 0 6 4 3/7 1/2 4/5 1 4
T. Simons 31 11 3 0 3 1 1 3 4/8 2/4 1/2 0 3
V. Pinchuk 14 4 4 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
C. McNeal 19 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
