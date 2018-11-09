STNFRD
Okpala, Stanford beat UNC Wilmington 72-59 in long trip east

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) Sophomore KZ Okpala had 23 points and Stanford scored 17 unanswered first-half points to take control and beat UNC Wilmington 72-59 on Friday night.

Cormac Ryan added 14 for the Cardinal (2-0), who trailed by eight but held the Seahawks without a basket for the final 7 1/2 minutes before halftime to take a 39-25 lead at the break.

Stanford pushed that margin to 18. UNCW got no closer than eight again.

It was the second straight big game for the 6-foot-9 Okpala, who had a career-best 29 points in the season-opening win against Seattle.

Devontae Cacok and Jeantal Cylla each scored 14 for the Seahawks (0-2), who were hosting a power-conference opponent for the first time since December 2009. There was a connection that helped schedule this matchup: the teams are coached by former Kansas teammates and North Carolina assistant coaches under Roy Williams in Stanford's Jerod Haase and UNCW's C.B. McGrath.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The November miles will add up quickly for the Cardinal, who traveled about 2,500 miles across the country for the first of two games in North Carolina. Then, after returning home to host Wofford, Stanford will travel more than 2,700 miles east again to the Bahamas for the three-games-in-three-days Battle 4 Atlantis tournament during the Thanksgiving holiday. Haase will certainly learn a bit about his team's maturity in handling this opening stretch.

UNCW: The Seahawks are having early season trouble with turnovers. They had 18 turnovers that led to 25 points in Tuesday's 97-93 overtime loss at Campbell. They struggled again to take care of the basketball against Stanford's length, including two straight turnovers to open the second half that killed any chance of quick momentum out of the break. UNCW finished with 20 turnovers that Stanford converted into 26 points.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal will stay on the East Coast until Monday's visit to No. 8 North Carolina.

UNCW: McGrath gets another Tar Heels reunion Tuesday with a visit from UNC Greensboro and Spartans coach Wes Miller, who played for UNC from 2004-07 during McGrath's time on Williams' staff.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Oscar Da Silva 23.0
  Kai Toews missed layup 25.0
  Bad pass turnover on Oscar Da Silva 29.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jeantal Cylla, stolen by Oscar Da Silva 30.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jeantal Cylla, stolen by Oscar Da Silva 30.0
  Turnover on KZ Okpala 38.0
  Offensive foul on KZ Okpala 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Oscar Da Silva 38.0
  Jaylen Fornes missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by KZ Okpala 38.0
+ 2 Oscar Da Silva made layup 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Oscar Da Silva 1:09
Team Stats
Points 72 59
Field Goals 26-53 (49.1%) 19-54 (35.2%)
3-Pointers 2-15 (13.3%) 3-19 (15.8%)
Free Throws 18-29 (62.1%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 24 21
Team 1 1
Assists 4 9
Steals 15 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 16 20
Fouls 25 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Okpala F
23 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
2
J. Cylla F
14 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Stanford 2-0 393372
home team logo UNC-Wilmington 0-2 253459
O/U 159.5, NCWILM +5
Raiford G. Trask Coliseum Wilmington, NC
O/U 159.5, NCWILM +5
Raiford G. Trask Coliseum Wilmington, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 2-0 96.0 PPG 41 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo UNC-Wilmington 0-2 93.0 PPG 46 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
0
K. Okpala F 29.0 PPG 10.0 RPG 5.0 APG 66.7 FG%
15
D. Cacok F 19.0 PPG 13.0 RPG 0.0 APG 61.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Okpala F 23 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
15
D. Cacok F 14 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
49.1 FG% 35.2
13.3 3PT FG% 15.8
62.1 FT% 72.0
Stanford
Starters
K. Okpala
C. Ryan
D. Davis
O. Da Silva
J. Sharma
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Okpala 38 23 3 0 3 1 2 3 7/14 0/2 9/11 2 1
C. Ryan 22 14 5 1 2 0 1 4 6/11 1/5 1/1 1 4
D. Davis 39 10 4 1 5 0 8 2 4/8 1/3 1/5 2 2
O. Da Silva 32 6 11 2 2 0 1 4 3/6 0/2 0/0 3 8
J. Sharma 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 0
Bench
M. Sheffield
T. Stanback
B. Wills
J. Delaire
K. Pugh
R. Herenton
I. White
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
L. Kisunas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Sheffield 20 8 4 0 3 0 2 3 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 4
T. Stanback 9 6 2 0 0 1 1 2 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 0
B. Wills 14 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 1/4 0 2
J. Delaire 23 2 4 0 0 1 0 2 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 3
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kisunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 72 36 4 15 3 16 25 26/53 2/15 18/29 12 24
UNC-Wilmington
Starters
J. Cylla
D. Cacok
J. Fornes
T. Taylor
K. Toews
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cylla 31 14 4 0 0 1 1 2 3/8 0/2 8/8 1 3
D. Cacok 20 14 7 1 3 0 2 5 5/7 0/0 4/5 4 3
J. Fornes 23 13 5 0 0 0 0 4 5/13 0/6 3/3 4 1
T. Taylor 25 4 2 2 0 0 2 2 1/10 1/7 1/3 1 1
K. Toews 32 4 5 2 2 0 8 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 5
Bench
J. Brown
J. Sims
T. Gadsden
S. O'Connell
M. Elmore
J. Estime'
D. Etoroma
J. Gary
T. Kalina
M. Linssen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brown 6 8 0 0 0 0 1 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 0
J. Sims 9 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 2
T. Gadsden 10 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 0 0
S. O'Connell 13 0 6 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 5
M. Elmore 7 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Estime' 23 0 2 2 0 0 3 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 1
D. Etoroma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kalina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Linssen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 59 33 9 6 2 20 26 19/54 3/19 18/25 12 21
