Okpala, Stanford beat UNC Wilmington 72-59 in long trip east
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) Sophomore KZ Okpala had 23 points and Stanford scored 17 unanswered first-half points to take control and beat UNC Wilmington 72-59 on Friday night.
Cormac Ryan added 14 for the Cardinal (2-0), who trailed by eight but held the Seahawks without a basket for the final 7 1/2 minutes before halftime to take a 39-25 lead at the break.
Stanford pushed that margin to 18. UNCW got no closer than eight again.
It was the second straight big game for the 6-foot-9 Okpala, who had a career-best 29 points in the season-opening win against Seattle.
Devontae Cacok and Jeantal Cylla each scored 14 for the Seahawks (0-2), who were hosting a power-conference opponent for the first time since December 2009. There was a connection that helped schedule this matchup: the teams are coached by former Kansas teammates and North Carolina assistant coaches under Roy Williams in Stanford's Jerod Haase and UNCW's C.B. McGrath.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: The November miles will add up quickly for the Cardinal, who traveled about 2,500 miles across the country for the first of two games in North Carolina. Then, after returning home to host Wofford, Stanford will travel more than 2,700 miles east again to the Bahamas for the three-games-in-three-days Battle 4 Atlantis tournament during the Thanksgiving holiday. Haase will certainly learn a bit about his team's maturity in handling this opening stretch.
UNCW: The Seahawks are having early season trouble with turnovers. They had 18 turnovers that led to 25 points in Tuesday's 97-93 overtime loss at Campbell. They struggled again to take care of the basketball against Stanford's length, including two straight turnovers to open the second half that killed any chance of quick momentum out of the break. UNCW finished with 20 turnovers that Stanford converted into 26 points.
UP NEXT
Stanford: The Cardinal will stay on the East Coast until Monday's visit to No. 8 North Carolina.
UNCW: McGrath gets another Tar Heels reunion Tuesday with a visit from UNC Greensboro and Spartans coach Wes Miller, who played for UNC from 2004-07 during McGrath's time on Williams' staff.
---
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Oscar Da Silva
|23.0
|Kai Toews missed layup
|25.0
|Bad pass turnover on Oscar Da Silva
|29.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jeantal Cylla, stolen by Oscar Da Silva
|30.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jeantal Cylla, stolen by Oscar Da Silva
|30.0
|Turnover on KZ Okpala
|38.0
|Offensive foul on KZ Okpala
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Oscar Da Silva
|38.0
|Jaylen Fornes missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by KZ Okpala
|38.0
|+ 2
|Oscar Da Silva made layup
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Oscar Da Silva
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|59
|Field Goals
|26-53 (49.1%)
|19-54 (35.2%)
|3-Pointers
|2-15 (13.3%)
|3-19 (15.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-29 (62.1%)
|18-25 (72.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|34
|Offensive
|12
|12
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|9
|Steals
|15
|6
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|20
|Fouls
|25
|26
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Stanford 2-0
|96.0 PPG
|41 RPG
|12.0 APG
|UNC-Wilmington 0-2
|93.0 PPG
|46 RPG
|18.0 APG
|
|49.1
|FG%
|35.2
|
|
|13.3
|3PT FG%
|15.8
|
|
|62.1
|FT%
|72.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Okpala
|38
|23
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|7/14
|0/2
|9/11
|2
|1
|C. Ryan
|22
|14
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|6/11
|1/5
|1/1
|1
|4
|D. Davis
|39
|10
|4
|1
|5
|0
|8
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|1/5
|2
|2
|O. Da Silva
|32
|6
|11
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|8
|J. Sharma
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Okpala
|38
|23
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|7/14
|0/2
|9/11
|2
|1
|C. Ryan
|22
|14
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|6/11
|1/5
|1/1
|1
|4
|D. Davis
|39
|10
|4
|1
|5
|0
|8
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|1/5
|2
|2
|O. Da Silva
|32
|6
|11
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|8
|J. Sharma
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Sheffield
|20
|8
|4
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|T. Stanback
|9
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|0
|B. Wills
|14
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/4
|0
|2
|J. Delaire
|23
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|3
|K. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kisunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|202
|72
|36
|4
|15
|3
|16
|25
|26/53
|2/15
|18/29
|12
|24
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brown
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Sims
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|T. Gadsden
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|0
|S. O'Connell
|13
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|M. Elmore
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Estime'
|23
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Etoroma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kalina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Linssen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|59
|33
|9
|6
|2
|20
|26
|19/54
|3/19
|18/25
|12
|21
-
GAST
MNTNA60
65
2nd 3:51
-
BUFF
13WVU69
78
2nd 4:43 ESPU
-
UTEP
NMEXST59
77
2nd 3:42
-
COLCO
NCOLO56
126
2nd 26.0
-
HARTFD
UTAHST72
97
2nd 1:21
-
ILLCHI
RADFRD57
71
2nd 3:53
-
MCNSE
ARIZST42
74
2nd 4:26 PACN
-
BTHSDA
WEBER47
110
2nd 4:32
-
UCIRV
TEXAM50
58
2nd 9:54
-
25WASH
11AUBURN49
71
2nd 9:17 SECN
-
HUM
NTEXAS44
82
2nd 5:50
-
JARVIS
GRAM24
45
1st 0.0
-
USD
UCDAV37
32
1st 0.0
-
PVAM
SNCLRA42
24
1st 0.0
-
SDCC
CALBPTST31
44
1st 0.0
-
UOP
7NEVADA25
34
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
UTVALL
BYU26
25
1st 0.0
-
SIMPU
SACST25
36
1st 0.0
-
DREXEL
EMICH62
66
Final
-
MLLGN
MTSU70
102
Final
-
BVU
NEBOM58
94
Final
-
UAVPN
CSBAK75
111
Final
-
INDST
WISGB78
74
Final
-
WICHST
PROV83
80
Final
-
BGREEN
STJOHN80
84
Final
-
MORGAN
SFTRPA62
80
Final
-
DTROIT
TEMPLE67
83
Final
-
GWEBB
15VATECH59
87
Final
-
FDU
RUT55
90
Final
-
DESALES
PRINCE51
85
Final
-
PEID
MERCER52
105
Final
-
LONGWD
RICH63
58
Final
-
STNYBRK
SC83
81
Final
-
LALAF
6TENN65
87
Final
-
HAMP
VCU57
69
Final
-
LEHIGH
MIAMI62
83
Final
-
SILL
2UK59
71
Final
-
CHIST
CMICH60
101
Final
-
8UNC
ELON116
67
Final
-
CHARSO
FLA46
76
Final
-
AMER
GMASON78
75
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
IOWAST59
76
Final
-
NKY
NILL88
85
Final/2OT
-
NEAST
HARV81
71
Final
-
NH
UMASS75
104
Final
-
STNFRD
NCWILM72
59
Final
-
TOLEDO
OAK87
86
Final
-
DART
DAVID76
79
Final
-
MNMTH
COLG74
87
Final
-
ARK
TEXAS71
73
Final/OT
-
UVM
BU78
72
Final
-
NCCU
22CLEM51
71
Final
-
VMI
PITT55
94
Final
-
UNF
PSU72
87
Final
-
PEAY
18MISSST67
95
Final
-
JAXST
SAMFORD72
92
Final
-
ODU
STJOES64
79
Final
-
CSTCAR
CAMP85
75
Final
-
LAMAR
GATECH69
88
Final
-
BROWN
LIU81
83
Final
-
JWUCO
FIU47
117
Final
-
MOUNT
HOFSTRA61
79
Final
-
NCGRN
23LSU91
97
Final
-
AF
TEXST57
67
Final
-
FURMAN
LOYCHI60
58
Final
-
KENSAW
12KSTATE41
56
Final
-
MONST
IND35
80
Final
-
RICE
PENN76
92
Final
-
BMC
ALCORN55
79
Final
-
ROBERT
MOST60
74
Final
-
WILCAR
SELOU57
78
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC83
113
Final
-
STFRIS
UIW49
63
Final
-
NJTECH
BING74
57
Final
-
SW
ORAL62
79
Final
-
JMAD
ECU73
72
Final
-
ALBANY
IONA68
72
Final
-
SAV
UGA76
110
Final
-
MD
NAVY78
57
Final
-
OKLA
TEXPA91
76
Final
-
MVSU
TXTECH52
84
Final
-
EWASH
14OREG47
81
Final
-
ARKST
ABIL73
94
Final
-
YALE
CAL0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
LNGBCH
21UCLA0
0157 O/U
-15
11:00pm PACN
-
PORT
HAWAII0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00am