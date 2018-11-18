Govan, Akinjo leads Georgetown to 76-73 OT win over USF
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Jessie Govan scored 27 points, James Akinjo added 14 and Georgetown rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half before beating South Florida 76-73 in overtime Sunday in the Jamaica Classic.
Govan scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting after the first half including a putback for the first points in overtime with the Hoyas (4-1) then staying in front. Akinjo's free throw with 21 seconds left made it 74-70. Jagan Mosely added another free throw before USF's LaQuincy Rideau banked in a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining.
T.J. Lang's 3-pointer gave the Bulls an 11-point lead with 15:43 left in regulation, but the Hoyas took a one-point lead on Akinjo's jumper with 56 seconds to go. He followed that with a straightaway 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
David Collins scored 21 points for USF (3-1) with Alexis Yenta grabbing 17 rebounds to go with 11 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|+ 1
|Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Jahvon Blair missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|1.0
|30-second timeout called
|2.0
|+ 3
|Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Jagan Mosely missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Alexis Yetna
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|9.0
|T.J. Lang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by South Florida
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|73
|Field Goals
|25-58 (43.1%)
|24-66 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-27 (77.8%)
|16-27 (59.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|40
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|30
|25
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|22
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 4-1
|73.3 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|South Florida 3-1
|75.7 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|J. Govan C
|17.5 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|58.5 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|13.7 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Govan C
|27 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|D. Collins G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|59.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|39
|27
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|10/19
|2/4
|5/5
|2
|4
|J. Akinjo
|36
|14
|2
|5
|3
|0
|6
|2
|5/12
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|2
|M. McClung
|17
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Mourning
|17
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|J. Pickett
|33
|2
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|35
|21
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|4
|7/12
|4/5
|3/6
|1
|2
|L. Rideau
|28
|13
|3
|5
|1
|0
|3
|5
|4/8
|1/2
|4/8
|0
|3
|A. Yetna
|39
|11
|17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4/12
|0/3
|3/3
|5
|12
|T. Lang
|36
|9
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/12
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Durr
|13
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|2
