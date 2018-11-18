GTOWN
SFLA

No Text

Govan, Akinjo leads Georgetown to 76-73 OT win over USF

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) Jessie Govan scored 27 points, James Akinjo added 14 and Georgetown rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half before beating South Florida 76-73 in overtime Sunday in the Jamaica Classic.

Govan scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting after the first half including a putback for the first points in overtime with the Hoyas (4-1) then staying in front. Akinjo's free throw with 21 seconds left made it 74-70. Jagan Mosely added another free throw before USF's LaQuincy Rideau banked in a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining.

T.J. Lang's 3-pointer gave the Bulls an 11-point lead with 15:43 left in regulation, but the Hoyas took a one-point lead on Akinjo's jumper with 56 seconds to go. He followed that with a straightaway 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

David Collins scored 21 points for USF (3-1) with Alexis Yenta grabbing 17 rebounds to go with 11 points.

Key Players
J. Akinjo
L. Rideau
24.0 Min. Per Game 24.0
6.0 Pts. Per Game 6.0
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
34.6 Field Goal % 38.9
23.8 Three Point % 20.0
92.0 Free Throw % 40.0
+ 1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Jahvon Blair missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau 1.0
  30-second timeout called 2.0
+ 3 Laquincy Rideau made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Jagan Mosely missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Alexis Yetna 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely 9.0
  T.J. Lang missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Offensive rebound by South Florida 12.0
Team Stats
Points 76 73
Field Goals 25-58 (43.1%) 24-66 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 16-27 (59.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 40
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 30 25
Team 6 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 0 0
15
J. Govan C
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
0
D. Collins G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12OTT
away team logo Georgetown 4-1 28351376
home team logo South Florida 3-1 26371073
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 4-1 73.3 PPG 37.8 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo South Florida 3-1 75.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
15
J. Govan C 17.5 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.3 APG 58.5 FG%
0
D. Collins G 13.7 PPG 1.3 RPG 1.7 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Govan C 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
0
D. Collins G 21 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
43.1 FG% 36.4
27.8 3PT FG% 36.0
77.8 FT% 59.3
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
J. Akinjo
M. McClung
T. Mourning
J. Pickett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 39 27 6 1 0 2 1 4 10/19 2/4 5/5 2 4
J. Akinjo 36 14 2 5 3 0 6 2 5/12 1/4 3/4 0 2
M. McClung 17 7 2 0 0 0 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 2
T. Mourning 17 3 5 0 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 5
J. Pickett 33 2 5 1 1 3 3 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 5
Bench
J. LeBlanc
J. Mosely
G. Malinowski
J. Blair
K. Johnson
G. Carter
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. LeBlanc 26 9 10 1 0 0 1 3 3/4 0/0 3/4 3 7
J. Mosely 13 6 2 1 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 4/6 0 2
G. Malinowski 7 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 4/4 0 1
J. Blair 30 4 2 2 1 0 1 2 1/6 1/5 1/2 0 2
K. Johnson 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
G. Carter 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 76 36 11 6 5 15 22 25/58 5/18 21/27 6 30
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
A. Yetna
T. Lang
M. Durr
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Collins 35 21 3 3 1 0 4 4 7/12 4/5 3/6 1 2
L. Rideau 28 13 3 5 1 0 3 5 4/8 1/2 4/8 0 3
A. Yetna 39 11 17 0 1 2 1 2 4/12 0/3 3/3 5 12
T. Lang 36 9 1 4 1 0 1 2 3/12 3/9 0/0 0 1
M. Durr 13 4 4 0 0 1 1 5 2/5 0/0 0/2 2 2
Bench
J. Brown
M. Kiir
A. Maricevic
N. Scekic
X. Castaneda
Z. Dawson III
R. Lubin
R. Williams
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brown 17 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/6 1/4 2/2 0 1
M. Kiir 17 4 3 1 0 0 1 4 0/3 0/0 4/6 2 1
A. Maricevic 13 4 1 1 2 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Scekic 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
X. Castaneda 19 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 2
Z. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 73 37 14 6 3 12 23 24/66 9/25 16/27 12 25
NCAA BB Scores