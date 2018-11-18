OREGST
Missouri advances to Paradise Jam title game

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - Jordan Geist scored 18 of his season-high 21 points in the second half, and Missouri used a late run to pull away from Oregon State 69-63 Sunday in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam tournament.

Kevin Puryear added 17 points for the Tigers (3-1), who advance to Monday night's championship game at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.

Tres Tinkle scored 17 points, Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 and Alfred Hollins 12 for the Beavers (3-1).

Missouri led by as many as 10 points in the first half and were ahead 32-28 at the halftime break. But Oregon State rallied in the second half to tie the game three times, the last at 48 on Tinkle's layup with 9:57 remaining.

However, Geist hit a short jumper 23 seconds later, kicking off a 13-point run by the Tigers capped by Xavier Pinson's floater in the lane for a 61-48 lead.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
J. Geist
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
6.3 Pts. Per Game 6.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
48.3 Field Goal % 28.1
35.0 Three Point % 17.6
63.2 Free Throw % 82.6
  Defensive rebound by Missouri 1.0
  Stephen Thompson Jr. missed jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Stephen Thompson Jr. 3.0
  Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Jordan Geist made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jordan Geist made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Jordan Geist missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Tres Tinkle 13.0
+ 2 Tres Tinkle made dunk 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 16.0
  Stephen Thompson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
Team Stats
Points 63 69
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 21-55 (38.2%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 31
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 23 18
Team 2 4
Assists 11 10
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 0
T. Tinkle F
17 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
J. Geist G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Oregon State 3-1 283563
home team logo Missouri 3-1 323769
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 3-1 72.0 PPG 44 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Missouri 3-1 60.7 PPG 41.3 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
T. Tinkle F 20.0 PPG 10.3 RPG 5.7 APG 48.0 FG%
J. Geist G 6.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.3 APG 22.7 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Tinkle F 17 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
J. Geist G 21 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 38.2
25.0 3PT FG% 29.4
64.3 FT% 78.6
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
A. Hollins
E. Thompson
G. Rakocevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 38 17 10 6 0 0 5 1 5/10 1/4 6/9 3 7
S. Thompson Jr. 40 15 5 2 1 0 2 1 5/17 3/9 2/3 2 3
A. Hollins 35 12 8 1 0 0 1 4 5/11 2/6 0/0 3 5
E. Thompson 36 9 4 2 2 0 5 5 4/11 0/4 1/2 1 3
G. Rakocevic 15 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
K. Kelley
Z. Reichle
W. Washington
J. Campbell
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
J. Wilson
A. Vernon
K. Blaser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Kelley 19 8 6 0 2 3 1 4 4/8 0/0 0/0 4 2
Z. Reichle 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
W. Washington 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Campbell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vernon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 36 11 5 3 15 24 24/60 6/24 9/14 13 23
Missouri
Starters
J. Geist
K. Puryear
Ma. Smith
J. Tilmon
J. Pickett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Geist 31 21 3 1 1 0 0 1 4/10 1/4 12/15 0 3
K. Puryear 35 17 7 1 1 0 1 1 5/10 1/2 6/6 3 4
Ma. Smith 20 6 3 4 0 0 1 5 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 3
J. Tilmon 13 6 2 0 1 1 3 5 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Pickett 20 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/8 0/1 1/2 2 0
Bench
R. Nikko
X. Pinson
T. Watson
R. Suggs
Mi. Smith
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
D. Smith
K. Santos
J. Porter
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
C. Guess
P. Braun
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Nikko 23 6 6 0 0 2 1 2 3/6 0/0 0/1 3 3
X. Pinson 27 5 2 3 1 0 1 3 1/5 0/3 3/4 0 2
T. Watson 15 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/7 1/5 0/0 0 1
R. Suggs 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Mi. Smith 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Santos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Guess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 27 10 5 3 8 22 21/55 5/17 22/28 9 18
NCAA BB Scores