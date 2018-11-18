Missouri advances to Paradise Jam title game
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - Jordan Geist scored 18 of his season-high 21 points in the second half, and Missouri used a late run to pull away from Oregon State 69-63 Sunday in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam tournament.
Kevin Puryear added 17 points for the Tigers (3-1), who advance to Monday night's championship game at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.
Tres Tinkle scored 17 points, Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 and Alfred Hollins 12 for the Beavers (3-1).
Missouri led by as many as 10 points in the first half and were ahead 32-28 at the halftime break. But Oregon State rallied in the second half to tie the game three times, the last at 48 on Tinkle's layup with 9:57 remaining.
However, Geist hit a short jumper 23 seconds later, kicking off a 13-point run by the Tigers capped by Xavier Pinson's floater in the lane for a 61-48 lead.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|6.3
|Pts. Per Game
|6.3
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|48.3
|Field Goal %
|28.1
|35.0
|Three Point %
|17.6
|63.2
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|Defensive rebound by Missouri
|1.0
|Stephen Thompson Jr. missed jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Stephen Thompson Jr.
|3.0
|Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Geist made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Geist made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Jordan Geist missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Tres Tinkle
|13.0
|+ 2
|Tres Tinkle made dunk
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|16.0
|Stephen Thompson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|69
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|21-55 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|31
|Offensive
|13
|9
|Defensive
|23
|18
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|11
|10
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|8
|Fouls
|24
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 3-1
|72.0 PPG
|44 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Missouri 3-1
|60.7 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|11.7 APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|38
|17
|10
|6
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|6/9
|3
|7
|S. Thompson Jr.
|40
|15
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/17
|3/9
|2/3
|2
|3
|A. Hollins
|35
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|5
|E. Thompson
|36
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|5
|4/11
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|G. Rakocevic
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tinkle
|38
|17
|10
|6
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|6/9
|3
|7
|S. Thompson Jr.
|40
|15
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/17
|3/9
|2/3
|2
|3
|A. Hollins
|35
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|5
|E. Thompson
|36
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|5
|4/11
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|G. Rakocevic
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kelley
|19
|8
|6
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|Z. Reichle
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|W. Washington
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vernon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|36
|11
|5
|3
|15
|24
|24/60
|6/24
|9/14
|13
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Geist
|31
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|1/4
|12/15
|0
|3
|K. Puryear
|35
|17
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/2
|6/6
|3
|4
|Ma. Smith
|20
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Tilmon
|13
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Pickett
|20
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Geist
|31
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|1/4
|12/15
|0
|3
|K. Puryear
|35
|17
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/2
|6/6
|3
|4
|Ma. Smith
|20
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Tilmon
|13
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Pickett
|20
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Nikko
|23
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|3
|X. Pinson
|27
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|2
|T. Watson
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Suggs
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Mi. Smith
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Santos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Guess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|27
|10
|5
|3
|8
|22
|21/55
|5/17
|22/28
|9
|18
-
WASH
SNCLRA64
52
2nd 7:24 ESP3
-
LIU
SANFRAN48
66
2nd 7:11
-
MNTNA
GASOU53
60
2nd 9:08
-
PENN
12KSTATE40
48
2nd 6:28
-
FAMU
CCTST3
15
1st 12:51 CBSSN
-
16VATECH
23PURDUE36
44
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
CSBAK
WEBER33
30
1st 0.0
-
WAKE
VALPO69
63
Final
-
BALLST
APPST94
86
Final/OT
-
HOLY
SIENA57
45
Final
-
NDAKST
TOWSON76
51
Final
-
GTOWN
SFLA76
73
Final/OT
-
YOUNG
FIU93
102
Final
-
TEXSO
EVAN63
85
Final
-
UCDAV
TXARL59
68
Final
-
CSFULL
MNMTH87
63
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW90
94
Final
-
18MICH
PROV66
47
Final
-
UIW
FAU68
71
Final
-
BRYANT
NAVY79
83
Final
-
SCST
OHIOST61
89
Final
-
ALLEN
NCWILM74
113
Final
-
STFRAN
LAFAY84
72
Final
-
WOFF
OKLA64
75
Final
-
WILMDE
DEL40
70
Final
-
WARNEN
NCCU57
123
Final
-
BAMA
WICHST90
86
Final
-
CARK
TROY77
82
Final
-
PEAY
CAMP72
78
Final
-
NCASHV
MANH38
54
Final
-
IND
ARK72
73
Final
-
AF
SDAK65
62
Final
-
SUTAH
SEATTLE73
70
Final
-
ALCORN
KENTST48
79
Final
-
STJOES
WVU90
97
Final
-
ARMY
BROWN66
86
Final
-
MOUNT
MD77
92
Final
-
CHARLS
OKLAST58
70
Final
-
JVILLE
CHATT74
66
Final
-
GWASH
SC55
90
Final
-
WALAB
UAB47
77
Final
-
BTHSDA
IDAHO59
87
Final
-
SAMFORD
CLEVST73
60
Final
-
CLMB
FORD69
70
Final
-
OREGST
MIZZOU63
69
Final
-
SJST
CMICH74
76
Final
-
VMI
10UK82
92
Final
-
TNTECH
11MICHST33
101
Final
-
NEAST
DAVID59
71
Final
-
MIAOH
PEPPER80
86
Final
-
CSTCAR
NKY83
89
Final
-
OHIO
LOYMRY56
65
Final
-
UCF
WKY78
62
Final
-
TEXAM
MINN0
0152.5 O/U
-5
10:30pm
-
NAU
HAWAII0
0142.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm