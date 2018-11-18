ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - Jordan Geist scored 18 of his season-high 21 points in the second half, and Missouri used a late run to pull away from Oregon State 69-63 Sunday in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam tournament.

Kevin Puryear added 17 points for the Tigers (3-1), who advance to Monday night's championship game at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.

Tres Tinkle scored 17 points, Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 and Alfred Hollins 12 for the Beavers (3-1).

Missouri led by as many as 10 points in the first half and were ahead 32-28 at the halftime break. But Oregon State rallied in the second half to tie the game three times, the last at 48 on Tinkle's layup with 9:57 remaining.

However, Geist hit a short jumper 23 seconds later, kicking off a 13-point run by the Tigers capped by Xavier Pinson's floater in the lane for a 61-48 lead.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.