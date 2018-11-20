San Diego State beats Xavier 79-74 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Jalen McDaniels scored 25 points, Devin Watson added 21 and San Diego State held off Xavier 79-74 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the Maui Invitational fifth-place game.
San Diego State (3-1) was blown out by top-ranked Duke in its Maui opener and fell behind by 19 early against Xavier (2-3). The Aztecs answered with a 19-3 run to pull within three by halftime and had an early 16-2 run in the second half to go up 58-49.
Xavier took No. 8 Auburn to overtime in its Maui opener and rallied against San Diego State, pulling within 64-63 with three minutes left.
The Aztecs pushed the lead back to six and hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final 47 seconds to face the winner between Iowa State and Illinois on Wednesday
Quentin Goodin led Xavier with 20 points.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|40.4
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|25.0
|Three Point %
|41.2
|68.4
|Free Throw %
|90.0
|+ 1
|Jalen McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Jalen McDaniels missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Paul Scruggs
|1.0
|+ 3
|Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall
|2.0
|Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Devin Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Devin Watson made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Naji Marshall
|10.0
|+ 2
|Quentin Goodin made dunk
|13.0
|+ 1
|Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|79
|Field Goals
|28-60 (46.7%)
|26-51 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|11-27 (40.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|33
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|15
|20
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Xavier 2-3
|80.0 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|14.8 APG
|San Diego State 3-1
|81.0 PPG
|41 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|Q. Goodin G
|13.3 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|4.7 APG
|28.3 FG%
|
5
|J. McDaniels F
|13.3 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Goodin G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|J. McDaniels F
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.7
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|40.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Hankins
|25
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|0
|E. Harden
|11
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Welage
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Kennedy
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. James
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vanderpohl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|74
|23
|12
|7
|1
|8
|20
|28/60
|8/25
|10/15
|8
|15
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Narain
|19
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|N. Mensah
|15
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|A. Seiko
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Flynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Chang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mensah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|29
|17
|2
|6
|12
|18
|26/51
|11/27
|16/20
|9
|20
