San Diego State beats Xavier 79-74 in Maui

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Jalen McDaniels scored 25 points, Devin Watson added 21 and San Diego State held off Xavier 79-74 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the Maui Invitational fifth-place game.

San Diego State (3-1) was blown out by top-ranked Duke in its Maui opener and fell behind by 19 early against Xavier (2-3). The Aztecs answered with a 19-3 run to pull within three by halftime and had an early 16-2 run in the second half to go up 58-49.

Xavier took No. 8 Auburn to overtime in its Maui opener and rallied against San Diego State, pulling within 64-63 with three minutes left.

The Aztecs pushed the lead back to six and hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final 47 seconds to face the winner between Iowa State and Illinois on Wednesday

Quentin Goodin led Xavier with 20 points.

Key Players
N. Marshall
D. Watson
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
40.4 Field Goal % 45.5
25.0 Three Point % 41.2
68.4 Free Throw % 90.0
+ 1 Jalen McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Jalen McDaniels missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Paul Scruggs 1.0
+ 3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall 2.0
  Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Devin Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Devin Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Naji Marshall 10.0
+ 2 Quentin Goodin made dunk 13.0
+ 1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 74 79
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 26-51 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 33
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 15 20
Team 6 4
Assists 12 17
Steals 7 2
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
Xavier
Starters
Q. Goodin
P. Scruggs
T. Jones
N. Marshall
K. Castlin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Goodin 37 20 1 3 1 0 1 2 7/11 3/5 3/4 0 1
P. Scruggs 33 11 6 2 3 0 1 5 5/15 0/5 1/1 1 5
T. Jones 15 8 5 0 1 1 1 4 4/6 0/0 0/2 2 3
N. Marshall 34 8 6 5 1 0 0 4 2/9 1/5 3/4 1 5
K. Castlin 11 3 0 2 1 0 2 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
Bench
Z. Hankins
E. Harden
R. Welage
K. Kennedy
D. James
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
N. Vanderpohl
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
A. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Hankins 25 15 4 0 0 0 1 1 6/8 0/0 3/4 4 0
E. Harden 11 9 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 3/5 0/0 0 0
R. Welage 14 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
K. Kennedy 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. James 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 74 23 12 7 1 8 20 28/60 8/25 10/15 8 15
San Diego State
Starters
J. McDaniels
D. Watson
J. Schakel
M. Mitchell
J. Hemsley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. McDaniels 36 26 8 1 0 3 3 2 9/14 3/5 5/8 2 6
D. Watson 39 21 3 7 1 0 3 1 5/14 4/11 7/8 1 2
J. Schakel 31 13 5 1 0 0 1 5 5/7 3/5 0/0 0 5
M. Mitchell 15 9 1 1 0 1 1 3 3/5 1/3 2/2 0 1
J. Hemsley 35 4 1 4 0 0 2 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 1
Bench
N. Narain
N. Mensah
A. Seiko
M. Flynn
M. Sohikish
E. Chang
J. Mensah
A. Arop
C. Giordano
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Narain 19 4 5 1 1 1 1 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 3
N. Mensah 15 2 5 0 0 1 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 2
A. Seiko 10 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Chang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 29 17 2 6 12 18 26/51 11/27 16/20 9 20
