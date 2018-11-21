Xavier knocks off Illinois 83-74 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Quentin Goodin scored 15 points, Elias Harden added 14 and Xavier dominated the second half to beat Illinois 83-74 in the Maui Invitational seventh-place game on Wednesday night.
The Musketeers (3-3) lost in overtime to No. 8 Auburn and another close game to San Diego State in their first two Maui games. Xavier had 17 turnovers against Illinois' frenetic style of play, but made up for it by shooting 57 percent.
Naji Marshall had 13 points for the Musketeers.
The Illini (1-4) lost lopsided games against eventual champion Gonzaga and Iowa State to open the Maui Invitational, but held their own in the first half against Xavier. Illinois had trouble with the Musketeers' size inside, though, and was outscored 36-20 in the paint to allow Xavier to stretch the lead in the second half.
Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points and Trent Frazier scored 18 for the Illini.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|74
|Field Goals
|31-54 (57.4%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|25
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|27
|17
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|17
|16
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|Q. Goodin G
|15.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|4.3 APG
|35.1 FG%
|
11
|A. Dosunmu G
|15.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Q. Goodin G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|A. Dosunmu G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|57.4
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Goodin
|30
|15
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5/12
|1/6
|4/7
|0
|4
|N. Marshall
|33
|13
|6
|5
|1
|0
|5
|4
|4/9
|0/4
|5/7
|0
|6
|P. Scruggs
|31
|10
|8
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|7
|T. Jones
|24
|8
|9
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|3
|K. Castlin
|19
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Goodin
|30
|15
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5/12
|1/6
|4/7
|0
|4
|N. Marshall
|33
|13
|6
|5
|1
|0
|5
|4
|4/9
|0/4
|5/7
|0
|6
|P. Scruggs
|31
|10
|8
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|7
|T. Jones
|24
|8
|9
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|3
|K. Castlin
|19
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Harden
|19
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5/7
|4/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Hankins
|16
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|K. Kennedy
|25
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|2/4
|0/2
|0
|4
|R. Welage
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vanderpohl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|36
|14
|6
|3
|17
|18
|31/54
|8/20
|13/22
|9
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|24
|19
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/12
|3/4
|0/2
|0
|3
|T. Frazier
|35
|18
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|2
|6/13
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|2
|A. Jordan
|30
|16
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/10
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|2
|G. Bezhanishvili
|23
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|A. Griffin
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|24
|19
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/12
|3/4
|0/2
|0
|3
|T. Frazier
|35
|18
|2
|2
|3
|0
|5
|2
|6/13
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|2
|A. Jordan
|30
|16
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/10
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|2
|G. Bezhanishvili
|23
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|A. Griffin
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. De La Rosa
|15
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|2
|K. Nichols
|14
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Feliz
|18
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Jones
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|21
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Cayce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Oladimeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Griffith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Higgs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|74
|24
|17
|8
|0
|16
|20
|26/57
|11/23
|11/17
|7
|17
