Xavier knocks off Illinois 83-74 in Maui

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Quentin Goodin scored 15 points, Elias Harden added 14 and Xavier dominated the second half to beat Illinois 83-74 in the Maui Invitational seventh-place game on Wednesday night.

The Musketeers (3-3) lost in overtime to No. 8 Auburn and another close game to San Diego State in their first two Maui games. Xavier had 17 turnovers against Illinois' frenetic style of play, but made up for it by shooting 57 percent.

Naji Marshall had 13 points for the Musketeers.

The Illini (1-4) lost lopsided games against eventual champion Gonzaga and Iowa State to open the Maui Invitational, but held their own in the first half against Xavier. Illinois had trouble with the Musketeers' size inside, though, and was outscored 36-20 in the paint to allow Xavier to stretch the lead in the second half.

Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points and Trent Frazier scored 18 for the Illini.

Key Players
N. Marshall
T. Frazier
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
1.0 Reb. Per Game 1.0
41.0 Field Goal % 40.7
21.4 Three Point % 41.2
69.2 Free Throw % 76.9
+ 2 Ayo Dosunmu made floating jump shot 2.0
+ 2 Quentin Goodin made dunk, assist by Tyrique Jones 14.0
+ 3 Aaron Jordan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu 26.0
  Keonte Kennedy missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
  Keonte Kennedy missed 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Keonte Kennedy 26.0
  Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
Team Stats
Points 83 74
Field Goals 31-54 (57.4%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 13-22 (59.1%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 25
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 27 17
Team 1 1
Assists 14 17
Steals 6 8
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
Q. Goodin G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Xavier 3-3 434083
home team logo Illinois 1-4 413374
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Xavier 3-3 78.8 PPG 42.6 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Illinois 1-4 81.3 PPG 35.3 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
3
Q. Goodin G 15.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 4.3 APG 35.1 FG%
11
A. Dosunmu G 15.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
Q. Goodin G 15 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
11
A. Dosunmu G 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
57.4 FG% 45.6
40.0 3PT FG% 47.8
59.1 FT% 64.7
Xavier
Starters
Q. Goodin
N. Marshall
P. Scruggs
T. Jones
K. Castlin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Goodin 30 15 4 2 1 0 4 1 5/12 1/6 4/7 0 4
N. Marshall 33 13 6 5 1 0 5 4 4/9 0/4 5/7 0 6
P. Scruggs 31 10 8 4 0 1 1 2 4/8 0/1 2/3 1 7
T. Jones 24 8 9 2 1 2 2 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 6 3
K. Castlin 19 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/1 1/1 1 2
Bench
E. Harden
Z. Hankins
K. Kennedy
R. Welage
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
N. Vanderpohl
D. James
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
A. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Harden 19 14 0 0 2 0 2 3 5/7 4/4 0/0 0 0
Z. Hankins 16 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 1
K. Kennedy 25 8 4 0 1 0 1 4 3/5 2/4 0/2 0 4
R. Welage 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 36 14 6 3 17 18 31/54 8/20 13/22 9 27
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
T. Frazier
A. Jordan
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Griffin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 24 19 3 3 1 0 1 2 8/12 3/4 0/2 0 3
T. Frazier 35 18 2 2 3 0 5 2 6/13 3/5 3/4 0 2
A. Jordan 30 16 3 4 1 0 2 3 5/10 4/8 2/2 1 2
G. Bezhanishvili 23 4 3 1 1 0 0 4 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 1
A. Griffin 13 1 1 1 0 0 5 1 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 1
Bench
A. De La Rosa
K. Nichols
A. Feliz
T. Jones
D. Williams
D. Cayce
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
Z. Griffith
S. Kane
A. Higgs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. De La Rosa 15 5 6 0 0 0 1 3 1/5 0/0 3/4 4 2
K. Nichols 14 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/5 0/2 2/2 0 1
A. Feliz 18 4 2 2 1 0 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Jones 8 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
D. Williams 21 0 3 2 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
D. Cayce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 74 24 17 8 0 16 20 26/57 11/23 11/17 7 17
