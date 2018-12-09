Bess pours in a career high 24 as St. Louis tops Oregon St.
ST. LOUIS (AP) Javon Bess scored a career-high 24 points and Fred Thatch added 16 points in his first start to help Saint Louis to a 65-61 win over Oregon State on Sunday.
Carte'Are Gordon added 11 points for the Billikens (7-2)
Ethan Thompson paced Oregon State (6-2) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Tres Tinkle added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Bess was coming off a career-worst 1-for-10 shooting performance in a 61-56 loss at Southern Illinois on Wednesday. Bess sank a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:01 of the first half to help his team to a 33-29 lead at the break. Thatch sank a 3-pointer with 2:29 left to put his team in front to stay 60-56 as Saint Louis closed the game on a 15-8 run.
Oregon State rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to take a 53-50 lead on a layup by Stephen Thompson, Jr. But Saint Louis responded with seven unanswered points.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon State: The Beavers will play four successive home games before opening conference play on Jan. 5 at Oregon. Stephen Thompson needs two points to reach 1,400 for his career and move into the top ten on the school's all-time scoring list. Gligorije Rakocevic remains out with a stress fracture in his left foot. He will miss at least the next four weeks.
Saint Louis: The Billikens are picked to win the Atlantic 10 Conference by a vote of coaches and media. They garnered 15 of 26 first-place votes. Second-leading scorer Tramaine Isabell missed the game with a leg injury suffered in Wednesday's 61-56 loss at Southern Illinois.
BAD START BETTER FINISH
Saint Louis missed its first seven shots.
UP NEXT:
Oregon State: Host Texas A&M on Saturday.
Saint Louis: Will play at Houston on Sunday.
---------
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|49.6
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|33.3
|Three Point %
|36.1
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|79.5
|Defensive rebound by Carte'Are Gordon
|1.0
|Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|4.0
|Javon Bess missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Javon Bess missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Stephen Thompson Jr.
|4.0
|+ 3
|Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stephen Thompson Jr.
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|17.0
|Carte'Are Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Carte'Are Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Kylor Kelley
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|65
|Field Goals
|21-53 (39.6%)
|21-50 (42.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|15-32 (46.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|36
|Offensive
|10
|12
|Defensive
|25
|18
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|25
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 6-2
|75.6 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Saint Louis 7-2
|67.3 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|E. Thompson G
|11.9 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.6 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
3
|J. Bess G
|13.1 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|37.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Thompson G
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|3 AST
|J. Bess G
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|42.0
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|66.7
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|46.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Thompson
|38
|22
|11
|3
|3
|0
|4
|2
|7/11
|1/3
|7/10
|4
|7
|T. Tinkle
|37
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|5
|4
|5/11
|2/6
|3/4
|1
|9
|S. Thompson Jr.
|38
|10
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/18
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|2
|K. Kelley
|23
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|A. Hollins
|27
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bess
|38
|24
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|9/16
|3/5
|3/7
|0
|4
|F. Thatch Jr.
|37
|16
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5/7
|4/5
|2/5
|2
|3
|D. Foreman
|20
|5
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|2
|J. Goodwin
|33
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|H. French
|34
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
