OREGST
STLOU

No Text

Bess pours in a career high 24 as St. Louis tops Oregon St.

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Javon Bess scored a career-high 24 points and Fred Thatch added 16 points in his first start to help Saint Louis to a 65-61 win over Oregon State on Sunday.

Carte'Are Gordon added 11 points for the Billikens (7-2)

Ethan Thompson paced Oregon State (6-2) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Tres Tinkle added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Bess was coming off a career-worst 1-for-10 shooting performance in a 61-56 loss at Southern Illinois on Wednesday. Bess sank a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:01 of the first half to help his team to a 33-29 lead at the break. Thatch sank a 3-pointer with 2:29 left to put his team in front to stay 60-56 as Saint Louis closed the game on a 15-8 run.

Oregon State rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to take a 53-50 lead on a layup by Stephen Thompson, Jr. But Saint Louis responded with seven unanswered points.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers will play four successive home games before opening conference play on Jan. 5 at Oregon. Stephen Thompson needs two points to reach 1,400 for his career and move into the top ten on the school's all-time scoring list. Gligorije Rakocevic remains out with a stress fracture in his left foot. He will miss at least the next four weeks.

Saint Louis: The Billikens are picked to win the Atlantic 10 Conference by a vote of coaches and media. They garnered 15 of 26 first-place votes. Second-leading scorer Tramaine Isabell missed the game with a leg injury suffered in Wednesday's 61-56 loss at Southern Illinois.

BAD START BETTER FINISH

Saint Louis missed its first seven shots.

UP NEXT:

Oregon State: Host Texas A&M on Saturday.

Saint Louis: Will play at Houston on Sunday.

---------

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
J. Bess
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
49.6 Field Goal % 40.8
33.3 Three Point % 36.1
66.7 Free Throw % 79.5
  Defensive rebound by Carte'Are Gordon 1.0
  Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 4.0
  Javon Bess missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Javon Bess missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Stephen Thompson Jr. 4.0
+ 3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stephen Thompson Jr. 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 17.0
  Carte'Are Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Carte'Are Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Kylor Kelley 17.0
Team Stats
Points 61 65
Field Goals 21-53 (39.6%) 21-50 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 15-32 (46.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 36
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 25 18
Team 2 6
Assists 15 12
Steals 8 10
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 25 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
E. Thompson G
22 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
J. Bess G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Oregon State 6-2 293261
home team logo Saint Louis 7-2 333265
O/U 135.5, STLOU -3.5
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
O/U 135.5, STLOU -3.5
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 6-2 75.6 PPG 41.7 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 7-2 67.3 PPG 44.6 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
5
E. Thompson G 11.9 PPG 5.3 RPG 2.6 APG 44.1 FG%
3
J. Bess G 13.1 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.4 APG 37.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
E. Thompson G 22 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
3
J. Bess G 24 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
39.6 FG% 42.0
27.3 3PT FG% 66.7
76.5 FT% 46.9
Oregon State
Starters
E. Thompson
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
K. Kelley
A. Hollins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Thompson 38 22 11 3 3 0 4 2 7/11 1/3 7/10 4 7
T. Tinkle 37 15 10 4 1 0 5 4 5/11 2/6 3/4 1 9
S. Thompson Jr. 38 10 4 5 2 0 2 2 4/18 2/7 0/0 2 2
K. Kelley 23 6 6 0 0 2 0 5 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 4
A. Hollins 27 0 2 1 0 0 5 4 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
Starters
E. Thompson
T. Tinkle
S. Thompson Jr.
K. Kelley
A. Hollins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Thompson 38 22 11 3 3 0 4 2 7/11 1/3 7/10 4 7
T. Tinkle 37 15 10 4 1 0 5 4 5/11 2/6 3/4 1 9
S. Thompson Jr. 38 10 4 5 2 0 2 2 4/18 2/7 0/0 2 2
K. Kelley 23 6 6 0 0 2 0 5 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 4
A. Hollins 27 0 2 1 0 0 5 4 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
W. Washington
Z. Reichle
J. Wilson
A. Vernon
G. Rakocevic
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
J. Campbell
K. Blaser
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Washington 8 5 1 0 0 0 0 4 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 0
Z. Reichle 20 3 1 2 2 0 0 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
J. Wilson 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Vernon 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Rakocevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 35 15 8 2 16 25 21/53 6/22 13/17 10 25
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Bess
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Foreman
J. Goodwin
H. French
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bess 38 24 4 2 5 1 0 2 9/16 3/5 3/7 0 4
F. Thatch Jr. 37 16 5 2 1 1 2 2 5/7 4/5 2/5 2 3
D. Foreman 20 5 6 2 1 0 2 2 1/6 0/0 3/5 4 2
J. Goodwin 33 5 4 2 2 0 3 4 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 3
H. French 34 2 4 3 1 0 2 4 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 2
Starters
J. Bess
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Foreman
J. Goodwin
H. French
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bess 38 24 4 2 5 1 0 2 9/16 3/5 3/7 0 4
F. Thatch Jr. 37 16 5 2 1 1 2 2 5/7 4/5 2/5 2 3
D. Foreman 20 5 6 2 1 0 2 2 1/6 0/0 3/5 4 2
J. Goodwin 33 5 4 2 2 0 3 4 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 3
H. French 34 2 4 3 1 0 2 4 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 2
Bench
C. Gordon
D. Jacobs
K. Hankton
D. Wiley
T. Isabell
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
I. Gudmundsson
B. Courtney
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Gordon 24 11 5 1 0 2 3 1 3/7 0/0 5/13 2 3
D. Jacobs 12 2 2 0 0 0 3 4 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
K. Hankton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Wiley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Isabell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gudmundsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 30 12 10 4 15 19 21/50 8/12 15/32 12 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores