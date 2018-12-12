ALST
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Justinian Jessup scored 16 points, Alex Hobbs 15 and Boise State beat Alabama State 67-57 on Wednesday night.

RJ Williams added 12 points and Zach Haney 11 for the Broncos.

AJ Farrar made a layup with 61 seconds to go before halftime and Gene Davis buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded and Alabama State led 30-25. Fausto Pichardo's hook shot after the break extended the run before the Broncos seized control with 17-0 run. Hobbs and Williams combined to score the first nine points of the run. Later, Jessup made back-to-back 3s and Boise State led 51-36.

Jacoby Ross scored 17 points for the Hornets and Pichardo 11.

Before the game, Boise State (4-5) announced that junior guard Pat Dembley was placed on a one-game suspension for attitude detrimental to the team. It was served against Alabama State (2-4). Heading into the game, Dembley, a junior college transfer, was the fourth-leading scorer at 9.1 points per game.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 57 67
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 22-49 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 4-9 (44.4%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 21 28
Team 1 1
Assists 10 14
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
Alabama State
Starters
J. Ross
F. Pichardo
A. Farrar
L. Freeman-Daniels
K. Holston
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ross 31 17 3 1 1 0 2 2 6/16 4/8 1/2 2 1
F. Pichardo 24 11 5 0 1 1 5 4 4/6 0/0 3/4 4 1
A. Farrar 23 7 7 1 0 0 0 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 6
L. Freeman-Daniels 22 3 0 2 3 0 1 1 1/8 1/5 0/0 0 0
K. Holston 13 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/7 1/4 0/0 1 2
Boise State
Starters
J. Jessup
A. Hobbs
R. Williams
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Jessup 39 16 6 3 0 0 1 1 5/14 4/10 2/3 1 5
A. Hobbs 37 15 2 2 0 0 4 1 5/8 1/3 4/4 1 1
R. Williams 22 12 9 2 2 0 2 4 4/9 0/0 4/4 3 6
Z. Haney 22 11 6 1 1 2 2 3 4/6 1/2 2/4 2 4
M. Dickinson 34 3 3 4 2 0 3 3 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 3
