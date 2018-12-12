Jessup leads Boise St. past Alabama St. in 67-57 win
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Justinian Jessup scored 16 points, Alex Hobbs 15 and Boise State beat Alabama State 67-57 on Wednesday night.
RJ Williams added 12 points and Zach Haney 11 for the Broncos.
AJ Farrar made a layup with 61 seconds to go before halftime and Gene Davis buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded and Alabama State led 30-25. Fausto Pichardo's hook shot after the break extended the run before the Broncos seized control with 17-0 run. Hobbs and Williams combined to score the first nine points of the run. Later, Jessup made back-to-back 3s and Boise State led 51-36.
Jacoby Ross scored 17 points for the Hornets and Pichardo 11.
Before the game, Boise State (4-5) announced that junior guard Pat Dembley was placed on a one-game suspension for attitude detrimental to the team. It was served against Alabama State (2-4). Heading into the game, Dembley, a junior college transfer, was the fourth-leading scorer at 9.1 points per game.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|53.8
|Field Goal %
|41.4
|Three Point %
|39.6
|0.0
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston
|11.0
|Jacoby Ross missed jump shot
|13.0
|Lost ball turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Jacoby Ross
|30.0
|+ 2
|Tobi Ewuosho made layup
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Gene Davis
|43.0
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|59.0
|Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|+ 1
|Fausto Pichardo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:29
|+ 1
|Fausto Pichardo made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:29
|Personal foul on RJ Williams
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|67
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|22-49 (44.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|4-9 (44.4%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|37
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama State 2-5
|69.4 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Boise State 4-5
|72.7 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|37.3
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|44.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ross
|31
|17
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/16
|4/8
|1/2
|2
|1
|F. Pichardo
|24
|11
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|1
|A. Farrar
|23
|7
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|6
|L. Freeman-Daniels
|22
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1/8
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Holston
|13
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jessup
|39
|16
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/14
|4/10
|2/3
|1
|5
|A. Hobbs
|37
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5/8
|1/3
|4/4
|1
|1
|R. Williams
|22
|12
|9
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4/9
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|6
|Z. Haney
|22
|11
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|4
|M. Dickinson
|34
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston
|26
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/8
|1/6
|0/1
|0
|7
|M. Harwell
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|0
|D. Wacker
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Christon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dembley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|36
|14
|5
|3
|13
|15
|22/49
|8/23
|15/20
|8
|28
