BOISE, Idaho (AP) Justinian Jessup scored 16 points, Alex Hobbs 15 and Boise State beat Alabama State 67-57 on Wednesday night.

RJ Williams added 12 points and Zach Haney 11 for the Broncos.

AJ Farrar made a layup with 61 seconds to go before halftime and Gene Davis buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded and Alabama State led 30-25. Fausto Pichardo's hook shot after the break extended the run before the Broncos seized control with 17-0 run. Hobbs and Williams combined to score the first nine points of the run. Later, Jessup made back-to-back 3s and Boise State led 51-36.

Jacoby Ross scored 17 points for the Hornets and Pichardo 11.

Before the game, Boise State (4-5) announced that junior guard Pat Dembley was placed on a one-game suspension for attitude detrimental to the team. It was served against Alabama State (2-4). Heading into the game, Dembley, a junior college transfer, was the fourth-leading scorer at 9.1 points per game.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.