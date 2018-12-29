Syracuse cruises to 81-47 win over St. Bonaventure
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) A year ago St. Bonaventure got off to strong start in its upset overtime win against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.
What a difference a year makes. Syracuse's defense saw to that, dominating the Bonnies in an 81-47 victory on Saturday.
The Orange's defense was tenacious, forcing St. Bonaventure (4-9) into a season-high 25 turnovers, including 17 steals, and Syracuse (9-4) scored 32 points off those miscues. Syracuse held the Bonnies to their lowest point total of the season. St. Bonaventure shot 35 percent from the field and 3-of-19 from 3.
St. Bonaventure had 14 turnovers in the first half alone, which Syracuse converted into 20 points.
''Against Syracuse, especially here at the Dome, you have to get off to a good start, and that's what we did last year,'' St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. ''When you get down 17-2, you're rushing things and you feel you need to score quickly. You need patience. Human nature, you get behind, you force things.
''To play against a Syracuse zone and turn it over 25 times you're not going to win,'' he added. ''We turned it over too many times and points off turnovers, 32-12, that's a negative 20. You can't win that way.''
Syracuse played perhaps its most complete defensive game of the young season.
''We were moving, had some pep in our step, played with a sense of urgency today,'' said Syracuse junior Elijah Hughes.
''Our defense was consistent the whole game,'' added Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.
Syracuse hit seven of its first eight shots to take the commanding 15-point lead to start the game and cruised to the easy win. The Orange shot a season-high 58 percent.
Tyus Battle, who last season had his worst shooting game of the year against St. Bonaventure (3 of 18), scored 10 of the first 12 points for the Orange and hit all eight of his field-goal attempts en route to a game-high 21 points. He was 5-of-6 from the line and had six steals.
''Yeah, I was a little keyed up for this one, I wanted to get (last year) back. Last year hurt,'' Battle said. ''I watched film before this game to prepare for how they were going to guard me to see what I could do differently. After I hit that first shot I felt like it might be a good day.''
Hughes had 16 points, freshman Buddy Boeheim had a career-high 12 points and Marek Dolezaj, starting his second straight game at center, added nine.
The Bonnies, who suffered their fourth straight loss, were led by Kyle Lofton's 12 and Jalen Poyser's 11. Courtney Stockard, who leads St. Bonaventure in scoring at 19 points a game, got into early foul trouble and scored just two points on 1-of-5 shooting.
Syracuse held a 46-25 halftime lead for the Orange's highest first-half output this season.
BIG PICTURE
St. Bonaventure: This wasn't a great way to head into Atlantic 10 Conference play. While Syracuse's zone caused problems, many of the Bonnies' turnovers were self-inflicted. The Bonnies will have to take better care of the ball to have a chance.
Syracuse: The Orange offense is gaining momentum heading into ACC play with consecutive routs. While Marek Dolezaj won't be able to start against many ACC centers, the offense has more movement and seems more fluid when he's in the game.
MR. CONSISTENT
Elijah Hughes has scored at least 15 points in six consecutive games.
STILL NOT HIMSELF
Point guard Frank Howard, who missed Syracuse's first four games because on an injured ankle, is still not himself. Howard had just four points and four assists in 20 minutes.
MORE TIME NEEDED
St. Bonaventure players have missed a total of 34 games, and coach Mark Schmidt said it's going to take some time for LaDarien Griffin, Melkisedek Moreaux, Courtney Stockard and Dominick Welch to get into game shape and develop chemistry.
UP NEXT
St. Bonaventure begins Atlantic 10 Conference action Sun., Jan. 6 at George Mason.
The Orange opens ACC play Saturday at Notre Dame.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|38.6
|32.3
|Three Point %
|28.3
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|66.2
|Defensive rebound by Ky Feldman
|4.0
|Melkisedek Moreaux missed dunk, blocked by Antonio Balandi
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|30.0
|Robert Braswell missed jump shot
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Robert Braswell
|32.0
|Robert Braswell missed free throw
|32.0
|Shooting foul on Alpha Okoli
|32.0
|+ 2
|Robert Braswell made layup
|32.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Poyser made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Jalen Poyser missed free throw
|44.0
|Shooting foul on Paschal Chukwu
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|81
|Field Goals
|16-45 (35.6%)
|29-50 (58.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-19 (15.8%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-22 (54.5%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|29
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|16
|22
|Team
|7
|1
|Assists
|8
|19
|Steals
|6
|17
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|24
|13
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 4-9
|69.1 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Syracuse 9-4
|70.8 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|35.6
|FG%
|58.0
|
|
|15.8
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|39
|12
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|2/5
|2
|1
|J. Poyser
|35
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/13
|2/10
|3/6
|0
|3
|L. Griffin
|16
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|1
|C. Stockard
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Ikpeze
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|39
|12
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|2/5
|2
|1
|J. Poyser
|35
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/13
|2/10
|3/6
|0
|3
|L. Griffin
|16
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|3/5
|2
|1
|C. Stockard
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Ikpeze
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Moreaux
|20
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|1
|O. Osunniyi
|31
|4
|7
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|N. Kaputo
|22
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Okoli
|8
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Galatio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Ngalakulondi
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|47
|24
|8
|6
|4
|24
|20
|16/45
|3/19
|12/22
|8
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|33
|21
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|8/8
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|2
|E. Hughes
|25
|16
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/7
|1/1
|0
|2
|M. Dolezaj
|25
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|5
|O. Brissett
|24
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|3
|F. Howard
|20
|4
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|33
|21
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|8/8
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|2
|E. Hughes
|25
|16
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/7
|1/1
|0
|2
|M. Dolezaj
|25
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|5
|O. Brissett
|24
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|3
|F. Howard
|20
|4
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boeheim
|17
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|3/3
|1
|0
|R. Braswell
|8
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|J. Carey
|19
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|B. Sidibe
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|P. Chukwu
|15
|2
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|5
|A. Autry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Feldman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Paul
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Balandi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|28
|19
|17
|4
|13
|20
|29/50
|6/17
|17/22
|6
|22
-
HOWPN
TEXST19
83
2nd 9:11
-
LALAF
SELOU47
49
2nd 14:49
-
USM
LATECH35
64
2nd 10:05 ESP+
-
CHATT
NCGRN48
63
2nd 10:43
-
UNF
12AUBURN35
62
2nd 12:35 SECN+
-
WEBER
EWASH61
43
2nd 9:30
-
REIN
JAXST41
48
1st 1.0 ESP+
-
NORL
BAYLOR10
14
1st 7:43
-
LIB
UCLA13
13
1st 11:10 PACN
-
BRSCIA
EKY22
32
1st 9:20 ESP+
-
RADFRD
MD19
16
1st 8:42 ESPU
-
DIXIE
WYO14
13
1st 8:52
-
15WISC
WKY34
30
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
WOFF
WCAR74
54
Final
-
HIGHPT
13OHIOST64
82
Final
-
BYU
19MISSST81
103
Final
-
DAVID
14UNC60
82
Final
-
PVAM
WINTHR62
76
Final
-
COPPST
ND56
63
Final
-
HOW
GTOWN67
102
Final
-
ARKPB
TROY63
71
Final
-
UMBC
PSU52
74
Final
-
MGSC
GAST69
117
Final
-
LONGWD
CIT110
94
Final
-
HAMP
STPETE80
83
Final/OT
-
TNTECH
3TENN53
96
Final
-
SDAK
NDAKST65
71
Final
-
FAMU
MEMP65
96
Final
-
FDU
SFLA54
60
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK84
73
Final
-
MERCER
HARV67
71
Final
-
TNST
VANDY76
95
Final
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP92
143
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
71
Final/OT
-
6NEVADA
UTAH86
71
Final
-
SNCLRA
WASHST79
71
Final
-
CMPVLL
NICHST63
88
Final
-
MCMUR
ABIL40
88
Final
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL74
65
Final
-
ARKM
UAB67
75
Final
-
MASLOW
SACHRT100
91
Final/OT
-
FGC
MISS57
87
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU61
75
Final
-
TXAMCC
OKLAST59
69
Final
-
GWEBB
WAKE73
69
Final
-
STBON
CUSE47
81
Final
-
MARIST
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
16UK
LVILLE71
58
Final
-
NILL
8MICHST60
88
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOES57
59
Final
-
DELST
BALLST57
116
Final
-
EMICH
5KANSAS63
87
Final
-
FAY
NCASHV80
63
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO61
97
Final
-
SSMN
NEB38
79
Final
-
CPOLY
SIENA54
75
Final
-
PENN
TOLEDO45
77
Final
-
MCKEN
DRAKE70
98
Final
-
VMI
SAMFORD68
96
Final
-
MAINE
RUT55
70
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE103
87
Final
-
NORFLK
NIAGARA75
83
Final
-
FAU
ILL73
71
Final/OT
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR58
122
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM88
73
Final
-
GASOU
DAYTON90
94
Final
-
NJTECH
22HOU59
80
Final
-
HOOD
ROBERT51
108
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST56
79
Final
-
RICH
SALAB91
82
Final
-
CAMP
MIAMI62
73
Final
-
BUTLER
FLA43
77
Final
-
PRINCE
17ARIZST67
66
Final
-
SEOKST
TXSA67
70
Final
-
COKER
USCUP69
89
Final
-
COLG
PITT54
68
Final
-
MNTNA
NAU86
73
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH92
62
Final
-
BELMONT
PURDUE62
73
Final
-
UTVALL
FRESNO0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
21BUFF
CAN0
0154.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLS
NCWILM0
0151 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
OREG
BOISE0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm CBSSN
-
CCTST
OREGST0
0142.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm PACN
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0147.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm PACN
-
BETHEL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
MILES
JACKST0
0
8:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NIOWA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
WISGB
MILW0
0156 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
BRYANT
24IOWA0
0158 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
BROWN
SDGST0
0143 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
GMASON
KSTATE0
0133 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
SJST
MARYCA0
0144 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
HARD
ARKST0
0
8:00pm
-
STJOHN
SETON0
0152.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
PORT
CSFULL0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UCSB0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
LAV
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
UOP0
0133 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
IDAHO0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
GC
USD0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MORGAN
CSN0
0159 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
10:05pm
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD0
0145 O/U
-11
10:30pm PACN
-
ALAM
HAWAII0
0
12:00am