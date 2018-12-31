CREIGH
Ballock hits 5 of Creighton's 13 3s in win over Providence

  • Dec 31, 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander scored 18 points and Mitch Ballock added 17, including five of Creighton's 13 3-pointers, to help the Bluejays beat Providence 79-68 Monday in the Big East opener for both teams.

Martin Krampelj had 16 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Zegarowski scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Creighton (10-4). The Bluejays have won three in a row.

Alpha Diallo made a jumper to give the Friars (10-4) a 48-46 lead with 12:55 to play but six different Bluejays combined to hit seven 3-pointers in the next seven minutes and Creighton took an 11-point lead - the biggest by either team - when Davion Mintz made two free throws with 5:17 remaining. Maliek White's layup trimmed Providence's deficit to 73-66 with 1:23 left but the Bluejays made 6-of-6 free throws from there to seal it.

Diallo had 18 points and 10 rebounds - his 11th career double-double and fifth of the season - for the Friars, who had their three-game win streak snapped. White scored 13 points, David Duke added 11 and Makai Ashton-Langford 10.

Key Players
T. Alexander
A. Diallo
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
46.4 Field Goal % 43.9
43.8 Three Point % 40.7
80.0 Free Throw % 70.6
  Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock 21.0
  Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Shooting foul on Makai Ashton-Langford 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock 33.0
  Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Providence 38.0
  Makai Ashton-Langford missed floating jump shot 40.0
+ 1 Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
Team Stats
Points 79 68
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 24-59 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 13-29 (44.8%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 35
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 28 23
Team 2 2
Assists 14 12
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
Creighton
Starters
T. Alexander
M. Ballock
M. Krampelj
D. Mintz
D. Jefferson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Alexander 36 18 4 4 1 0 3 1 6/13 2/6 4/4 0 4
M. Ballock 38 17 6 3 1 0 2 2 5/8 5/7 2/2 1 5
M. Krampelj 31 16 9 0 0 1 2 2 5/9 2/4 4/4 2 7
D. Mintz 20 7 0 2 0 0 0 3 2/7 1/5 2/3 0 0
D. Jefferson 16 1 4 1 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/0 1/2 1 3
Bench
M. Zegarowski
C. Bishop
K. Joseph
C. Cashaw
S. Froling
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
J. Canfield
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 28 12 3 2 2 0 2 1 4/8 2/5 2/2 0 3
C. Bishop 7 5 1 0 0 1 1 2 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 0
K. Joseph 12 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 1
C. Cashaw 10 0 5 1 0 1 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
S. Froling 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 35 14 4 3 11 18 25/56 13/29 16/19 7 28
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
M. White
D. Duke
K. Young
J. Nichols Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Diallo 38 18 10 2 1 1 1 1 4/11 1/4 9/13 3 7
M. White 31 13 3 3 0 0 2 1 6/11 1/2 0/0 0 3
D. Duke 31 11 4 1 0 2 1 3 3/12 2/6 3/4 1 3
K. Young 16 5 4 1 0 1 0 3 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 2
J. Nichols Jr. 19 5 3 0 1 1 2 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 1
Bench
M. Ashton-Langford
N. Watson
I. Jackson
D. Edwards
E. Holt
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
A. Reeves
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Ashton-Langford 24 10 1 3 0 1 0 5 4/8 2/4 0/0 0 1
N. Watson 14 4 4 0 0 0 3 3 2/3 0/0 0/1 1 3
I. Jackson 25 2 4 2 2 0 1 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 3
D. Edwards 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 33 12 4 6 10 17 24/59 7/21 13/20 10 23
