Ballock hits 5 of Creighton's 13 3s in win over Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander scored 18 points and Mitch Ballock added 17, including five of Creighton's 13 3-pointers, to help the Bluejays beat Providence 79-68 Monday in the Big East opener for both teams.
Martin Krampelj had 16 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Zegarowski scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Creighton (10-4). The Bluejays have won three in a row.
Alpha Diallo made a jumper to give the Friars (10-4) a 48-46 lead with 12:55 to play but six different Bluejays combined to hit seven 3-pointers in the next seven minutes and Creighton took an 11-point lead - the biggest by either team - when Davion Mintz made two free throws with 5:17 remaining. Maliek White's layup trimmed Providence's deficit to 73-66 with 1:23 left but the Bluejays made 6-of-6 free throws from there to seal it.
Diallo had 18 points and 10 rebounds - his 11th career double-double and fifth of the season - for the Friars, who had their three-game win streak snapped. White scored 13 points, David Duke added 11 and Makai Ashton-Langford 10.
|35.1
|Min. Per Game
|35.1
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|43.8
|Three Point %
|40.7
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|21.0
|Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Shooting foul on Makai Ashton-Langford
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|33.0
|Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Providence
|38.0
|Makai Ashton-Langford missed floating jump shot
|40.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|68
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-29 (44.8%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|35
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|28
|23
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Creighton 10-4
|85.2 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Providence 10-4
|75.2 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|17.2 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|3.1 APG
|46.9 FG%
|
11
|A. Diallo G
|17.4 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|3.4 APG
|44.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Alexander G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|A. Diallo G
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|44.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|36
|18
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/13
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|4
|M. Ballock
|38
|17
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|5/7
|2/2
|1
|5
|M. Krampelj
|31
|16
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5/9
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|7
|D. Mintz
|20
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|1/5
|2/3
|0
|0
|D. Jefferson
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Zegarowski
|28
|12
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4/8
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|C. Bishop
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|K. Joseph
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Cashaw
|10
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|S. Froling
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|35
|14
|4
|3
|11
|18
|25/56
|13/29
|16/19
|7
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|38
|18
|10
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/11
|1/4
|9/13
|3
|7
|M. White
|31
|13
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/11
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Duke
|31
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3/12
|2/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|K. Young
|16
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|J. Nichols Jr.
|19
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ashton-Langford
|24
|10
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Watson
|14
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|I. Jackson
|25
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Edwards
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|33
|12
|4
|6
|10
|17
|24/59
|7/21
|13/20
|10
|23
