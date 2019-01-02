USF wins 7th straight by beating UConn 76-68
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Laquincy Rideau had 25 points, David Collins overcame foul trouble to add 17 key second-half points, and South Florida battled back from a double-digit deficit to beat UConn 76-68 Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
USF (11-2, 1-0) also got 12 points from Alexis Yetna in its seventh consecutive victory. It's the Bulls' first seven-game winning streak since 2007-08, and their most wins in a season since 2013-14 (12).
Jalen Adams led UConn (9-5, 0-1) with 25 points and Christian Vital added 16.
South Florida trailed by 13 with 2:20 left in the first half, but eventually took the lead at 41-40 when Collins made a layup with 12 1/2 minutes remaining. He scored his first point of the night moments earlier when he made 1 of 2 from the line.
Collins' trey made it 57-48 with 6 minutes left.
Adams had a layup and connected on two free throws, cutting the deficit to 66-62 with 1:25 to go.
Collins, who entered as the Bulls leading scorer at 13.9 points, helped secure the win with four free throws in the final minute.
Adams had 11 points as UConn took a 33-25 halftime lead.
Collins went to the bench 2:10 into the game after picking up his second foul. The Bulls were outscored 19-11 without the guard and trailed 23-13 when he returned with just under nine minutes left in the first half.
Collins played six minutes in the opening half and sat for several minutes early on in the second after getting his third foul.
BIG PICTURE
UConn: The Huskies were looking to rebound after an 81-58 loss to defending national champion Villanova on Dec. 22. UConn led in that game 36-35 with 17 minutes left.
South Florida: The Bulls converted just 6 of 15 first-half free throws (40 percent). USF went 23 for 31 (74.2 percent) during the second half.
UP NEXT
UConn: Hosts Central Florida on Saturday.
South Florida: Plays Saturday night at Tulsa.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|12.9
|Pts. Per Game
|12.9
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|41.4
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|42.4
|Three Point %
|32.7
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|53.5
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|7.0
|Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Xavier Castaneda missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Tarin Smith
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by David Collins
|20.0
|Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Jalen Adams
|22.0
|Jalen Adams missed layup
|24.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|76
|Field Goals
|21-54 (38.9%)
|21-48 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|20-28 (71.4%)
|29-46 (63.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|47
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|19
|29
|Team
|7
|7
|Assists
|12
|8
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|7
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|19
|Fouls
|32
|26
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Connecticut 9-5
|81.3 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|14.1 APG
|South Florida 11-2
|74.9 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|38.9
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|63.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|38
|25
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|4
|9/18
|2/5
|5/6
|2
|4
|C. Vital
|31
|16
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5/7
|2/4
|4/5
|0
|2
|A. Gilbert
|28
|12
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|8/10
|0
|1
|T. Polley
|27
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1/10
|0/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Carlton
|17
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|22
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/3
|2/2
|0/1
|0
|1
|S. Wilson
|13
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|2
|E. Cobb
|15
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|6
|I. Whaley
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|B. Adams
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|K. Yakwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brocke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|25
|12
|8
|7
|12
|32
|21/54
|6/22
|20/28
|6
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Rideau
|34
|25
|8
|4
|3
|0
|6
|4
|9/19
|0/4
|7/13
|3
|5
|D. Collins
|23
|17
|6
|3
|2
|0
|4
|3
|4/9
|1/3
|8/11
|1
|5
|A. Yetna
|35
|12
|8
|0
|2
|4
|2
|5
|4/9
|1/2
|3/6
|3
|5
|J. Brown
|26
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Durr
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Castaneda
|21
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|1/2
|6/8
|0
|2
|T. Lang
|21
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|2/4
|1
|4
|M. Kiir
|17
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|1
|A. Maricevic
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Scekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|40
|8
|8
|6
|19
|26
|21/48
|5/15
|29/46
|11
|29
