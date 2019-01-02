UCONN
SFLA

No Text

USF wins 7th straight by beating UConn 76-68

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 02, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Laquincy Rideau had 25 points, David Collins overcame foul trouble to add 17 key second-half points, and South Florida battled back from a double-digit deficit to beat UConn 76-68 Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

USF (11-2, 1-0) also got 12 points from Alexis Yetna in its seventh consecutive victory. It's the Bulls' first seven-game winning streak since 2007-08, and their most wins in a season since 2013-14 (12).

Jalen Adams led UConn (9-5, 0-1) with 25 points and Christian Vital added 16.

South Florida trailed by 13 with 2:20 left in the first half, but eventually took the lead at 41-40 when Collins made a layup with 12 1/2 minutes remaining. He scored his first point of the night moments earlier when he made 1 of 2 from the line.

Collins' trey made it 57-48 with 6 minutes left.

Adams had a layup and connected on two free throws, cutting the deficit to 66-62 with 1:25 to go.

Collins, who entered as the Bulls leading scorer at 13.9 points, helped secure the win with four free throws in the final minute.

Adams had 11 points as UConn took a 33-25 halftime lead.

Collins went to the bench 2:10 into the game after picking up his second foul. The Bulls were outscored 19-11 without the guard and trailed 23-13 when he returned with just under nine minutes left in the first half.

Collins played six minutes in the opening half and sat for several minutes early on in the second after getting his third foul.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies were looking to rebound after an 81-58 loss to defending national champion Villanova on Dec. 22. UConn led in that game 36-35 with 17 minutes left.

South Florida: The Bulls converted just 6 of 15 first-half free throws (40 percent). USF went 23 for 31 (74.2 percent) during the second half.

UP NEXT

UConn: Hosts Central Florida on Saturday.

South Florida: Plays Saturday night at Tulsa.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Gilbert
L. Rideau
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
41.4 Field Goal % 46.3
42.4 Three Point % 32.7
75.0 Free Throw % 53.5
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda 7.0
  Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Xavier Castaneda missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Tarin Smith 15.0
  Defensive rebound by David Collins 20.0
  Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Jalen Adams 22.0
  Jalen Adams missed layup 24.0
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
Team Stats
Points 68 76
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 20-28 (71.4%) 29-46 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 47
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 19 29
Team 7 7
Assists 12 8
Steals 8 8
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 12 19
Fouls 32 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
J. Adams G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
L. Rideau G
25 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Connecticut 9-5 333568
home team logo South Florida 11-2 255176
SFLA +3, O/U 139
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
SFLA +3, O/U 139
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Connecticut 9-5 81.3 PPG 41.7 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo South Florida 11-2 74.9 PPG 44.8 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
4
J. Adams G 16.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.0 APG 52.1 FG%
3
L. Rideau G 12.9 PPG 3.4 RPG 5.7 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Adams G 25 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
3
L. Rideau G 25 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
38.9 FG% 43.8
27.3 3PT FG% 33.3
71.4 FT% 63.0
Connecticut
Starters
J. Adams
C. Vital
A. Gilbert
T. Polley
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 38 25 6 3 3 0 6 4 9/18 2/5 5/6 2 4
C. Vital 31 16 2 3 2 0 0 4 5/7 2/4 4/5 0 2
A. Gilbert 28 12 1 3 0 1 1 4 2/6 0/3 8/10 0 1
T. Polley 27 4 1 0 1 2 1 3 1/10 0/7 2/2 0 1
J. Carlton 17 2 3 0 1 2 1 5 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
Starters
J. Adams
C. Vital
A. Gilbert
T. Polley
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 38 25 6 3 3 0 6 4 9/18 2/5 5/6 2 4
C. Vital 31 16 2 3 2 0 0 4 5/7 2/4 4/5 0 2
A. Gilbert 28 12 1 3 0 1 1 4 2/6 0/3 8/10 0 1
T. Polley 27 4 1 0 1 2 1 3 1/10 0/7 2/2 0 1
J. Carlton 17 2 3 0 1 2 1 5 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
T. Smith
S. Wilson
E. Cobb
I. Whaley
B. Adams
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
T. Aiyegbusi
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smith 22 6 1 1 0 0 1 4 2/3 2/2 0/1 0 1
S. Wilson 13 2 2 0 1 1 1 4 1/5 0/1 0/1 0 2
E. Cobb 15 1 7 1 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 6
I. Whaley 4 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 1
B. Adams 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 25 12 8 7 12 32 21/54 6/22 20/28 6 19
South Florida
Starters
L. Rideau
D. Collins
A. Yetna
J. Brown
M. Durr
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Rideau 34 25 8 4 3 0 6 4 9/19 0/4 7/13 3 5
D. Collins 23 17 6 3 2 0 4 3 4/9 1/3 8/11 1 5
A. Yetna 35 12 8 0 2 4 2 5 4/9 1/2 3/6 3 5
J. Brown 26 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
M. Durr 10 0 1 0 0 1 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
L. Rideau
D. Collins
A. Yetna
J. Brown
M. Durr
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Rideau 34 25 8 4 3 0 6 4 9/19 0/4 7/13 3 5
D. Collins 23 17 6 3 2 0 4 3 4/9 1/3 8/11 1 5
A. Yetna 35 12 8 0 2 4 2 5 4/9 1/2 3/6 3 5
J. Brown 26 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
M. Durr 10 0 1 0 0 1 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
X. Castaneda
T. Lang
M. Kiir
A. Maricevic
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
R. Williams
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Castaneda 21 9 2 0 0 0 2 4 1/2 1/2 6/8 0 2
T. Lang 21 5 5 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 1/2 2/4 1 4
M. Kiir 17 3 4 1 1 1 1 3 0/1 0/0 3/4 3 1
A. Maricevic 13 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 40 8 8 6 19 26 21/48 5/15 29/46 11 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores