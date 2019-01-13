NWEST
No. 2 Michigan now 17-0 after 80-60 win over Northwestern

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 13, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jon Teske scored all 17 of his points in the first half, and No. 2 Michigan is now off to its best start in program history after an 80-60 victory over Northwestern on Sunday night.

The Wolverines (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) started 16-0 on two previous occasions, but this season's team surpassed that by routing Northwestern. Zavier Simpson scored a career-high 24 points for Michigan, and Teske matched his own career high in scoring.

The 7-foot-1 Teske made three 3-pointers, plus a couple more midrange shots. Simpson - who entered the game shooting 29 percent from 3-point range - connected five times from beyond the arc.

Northwestern (10-7, 1-5) was without leading scorer Vic Law, who was out with a lower-body injury. The Wildcats lost by two to the Wolverines last month - one of only two Michigan games this season decided by single digits - but this one was no contest.

Simpson's hook shot off the glass gave the Wolverines an early 10-0 lead, and although Northwestern quickly battled back to within two, the game didn't stay close for long. Michigan made 13 of its final 16 shots from the field in the first half and led 50-28 at halftime.

Dererk Pardon scored 20 points for Northwestern.

Michigan also started 16-0 in 1985-86 and 2012-13. The Wolverines have matched the longest winning streak in school history. They won 17 in a row in 1985 before losing in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams remaining in Division I.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats had a real chance to beat Michigan at home in December, but with Law out of action, they couldn't keep it close Sunday and maybe shouldn't have been expected to.

Michigan: The Wolverines have won 31 of their last 32 games, with the only loss coming to Villanova in last year's national title game. They are a terrific defensive team, and they have plenty of ways to score as well. Michigan becomes even harder to beat when getting unexpected scoring from players like Teske and Simpson.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Top-ranked Duke won on a last-second shot Saturday, so Michigan will likely stay at No. 2.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats play at Rutgers on Friday night.

Michigan: The unbeaten run should get a real test when the Wolverines play at Wisconsin on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

Key Players
V. Law
4 F
Z. Simpson
3 G
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
7.7 Pts. Per Game 7.7
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
43.2 Field Goal % 44.3
35.6 Three Point % 33.3
83.6 Free Throw % 55.6
  Personal foul on Tino Malnati 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Luke Wilson 3.0
  Rico Ozuna-Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Miller Kopp, stolen by David DeJulius 28.0
  Lost ball turnover on Rico Ozuna-Harrison, stolen by Tino Malnati 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Wilson 53.0
  Barret Benson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Shooting foul on Rico Ozuna-Harrison 53.0
  Offensive rebound by Barret Benson 59.0
  Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
Team Stats
Points 60 80
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 28 33
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 20 22
Team 2 3
Assists 11 14
Steals 4 10
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
D. Pardon C
20 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
3
Z. Simpson G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Northwestern 10-7 283260
home team logo 2 Michigan 17-0 503080
MICH -12, O/U 129.5
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
MICH -12, O/U 129.5
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 10-7 71.4 PPG 37.1 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo 2 Michigan 17-0 73.3 PPG 39.6 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
5
D. Pardon C 13.4 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.1 APG 61.4 FG%
3
Z. Simpson G 7.7 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.1 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Pardon C 20 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
3
Z. Simpson G 24 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
42.6 FG% 52.5
23.5 3PT FG% 40.7
76.9 FT% 77.8
Northwestern
Starters
D. Pardon
R. Taylor
A. Gaines
P. Nance
A. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Pardon 20 2 0 10/16 0/4 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 1 1
R. Taylor 15 2 0 4/8 4/7 3/3 1 32 1 0 1 0 2
A. Gaines 8 10 1 2/8 0/1 4/4 1 25 1 0 2 2 8
P. Nance 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 30 0 3 1 1 3
A. Turner 3 2 6 1/7 0/3 1/2 1 35 0 2 2 0 2
Starters
D. Pardon
R. Taylor
A. Gaines
P. Nance
A. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Pardon 20 2 0 10/16 0/4 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 1 1
R. Taylor 15 2 0 4/8 4/7 3/3 1 32 1 0 1 0 2
A. Gaines 8 10 1 2/8 0/1 4/4 1 25 1 0 2 2 8
P. Nance 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 30 0 3 1 1 3
A. Turner 3 2 6 1/7 0/3 1/2 1 35 0 2 2 0 2
Bench
M. Kopp
B. Benson
A. Falzon
T. Malnati
R. Greer
V. Law
J. Ash
C. Hall
R. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kopp 8 2 3 4/5 0/1 0/0 1 23 1 0 4 0 2
B. Benson 2 2 0 0/4 0/1 2/4 1 9 0 0 0 2 0
A. Falzon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
T. Malnati 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
R. Greer 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
V. Law - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 26 11 23/54 4/17 10/13 13 201 4 5 13 6 20
Michigan
Starters
Z. Simpson
J. Teske
C. Matthews
I. Brazdeikis
J. Poole
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Simpson 24 5 4 9/17 5/10 1/2 1 34 3 0 0 0 5
J. Teske 17 11 0 7/11 3/5 0/0 0 35 3 2 1 2 9
C. Matthews 13 3 3 6/10 0/2 1/1 3 36 1 1 4 2 1
I. Brazdeikis 11 4 2 5/9 0/2 1/2 2 22 0 0 0 1 3
J. Poole 7 2 3 2/6 1/3 2/2 3 26 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
Z. Simpson
J. Teske
C. Matthews
I. Brazdeikis
J. Poole
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Simpson 24 5 4 9/17 5/10 1/2 1 34 3 0 0 0 5
J. Teske 17 11 0 7/11 3/5 0/0 0 35 3 2 1 2 9
C. Matthews 13 3 3 6/10 0/2 1/1 3 36 1 1 4 2 1
I. Brazdeikis 11 4 2 5/9 0/2 1/2 2 22 0 0 0 1 3
J. Poole 7 2 3 2/6 1/3 2/2 3 26 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
I. Livers
A. Davis
E. Brooks
L. Wilson
R. Ozuna-Harrison
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
A. Nunez
J. Faulds
C. Baird
C. Castleton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Livers 8 1 0 2/2 2/2 2/2 1 21 2 1 1 1 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Brooks 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 1
L. Wilson 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1
R. Ozuna-Harrison 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
D. DeJulius 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1
B. Johns Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Nunez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Castleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 30 14 31/59 11/27 7/9 13 199 10 4 9 8 22
NCAA BB Scores