Battle, Syracuse upset No. 1 Duke 95-91 in OT
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points, and Syracuse used its 2-3 zone defense to rattle No. 1 Duke in overtime as the Orange pulled off the upset, 95-91 on Monday night.
With swingman Cameron Reddish out with an illness and point guard Tre Jones suffering a shoulder injury roughly 5 1/2 minutes in, Duke was down two starters and was a completely different team - and the Orange took full advantage.
Paschal Chukwu added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds while Elijah Hughes added 20 points, Frank Howard finished with 16 and Oshae Brissett had 14 for the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Syracuse held Duke to 2-of-8 shooting in overtime and to just 21 percent shooting from 3-point range while earning its second victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium in three years.
Battle's jumper about a minute into OT gave Syracuse the lead for good at 89-88. Duke followed that with four consecutive empty possessions - three missed 3s and a turnover that Howard turned into an easy layup.
RJ Barrett's 3 pulled the Blue Devils to 93-91, but Chukwu countered with a dunk from Howard to make it a five-point game.
Zion Williamson had a career-high 35 points and 10 rebounds, and his free throw with 16.2 seconds left in regulation tied it at 85 for Duke (14-2, 3-1), but he missed a second go-ahead foul shot. Brissett grabbed the rebound for Syracuse, but Battle's 3-pointer before the buzzer bounced off the back iron.
Barrett finished with 23 points on 8-of-30 shooting, and added 16 rebounds and nine assists.
BIG PICTURE
Syracuse: The Orange looked nothing like the group that shot a season-worst 31.6 percent in a home loss to Georgia Tech two nights earlier. Their zone defense routinely had Duke settling for 3-pointers - the Blue Devils shot 43 of them, making only nine.
Duke: The night took an ominous turn for the Blue Devils when Jones suffered a right shoulder injury before the first TV timeout. Jones' injury has the potential to be catastrophic for Duke, with Jones tops in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio while also serving as an elite on-the-ball defender on a team that ranks third in Division I in Ken Pomeroy's defensive efficiency rankings.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Duke: Plays host to No. 4 Virginia on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|8.5
|Pts. Per Game
|8.5
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|38.4
|Field Goal %
|44.3
|28.8
|Three Point %
|28.6
|68.2
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|Defensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu
|0.0
|RJ Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Marques Bolden
|6.0
|Paschal Chukwu missed free throw
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jack White
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu
|8.0
|RJ Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by RJ Barrett
|19.0
|Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 2
|Paschal Chukwu made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyus Battle
|45.0
|+ 3
|RJ Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex O'Connell
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|95
|91
|Field Goals
|35-80 (43.8%)
|31-80 (38.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|9-43 (20.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|48
|Offensive
|11
|14
|Defensive
|33
|34
|Team
|7
|0
|Assists
|13
|21
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|5
|12
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
25
|T. Battle G
|17.1 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
1
|Z. Williamson F
|20.3 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|2.3 APG
|66.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Battle G
|32 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|Z. Williamson F
|35 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|38.8
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|20.9
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|32
|4
|4
|12/28
|1/5
|7/7
|2
|45
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|E. Hughes
|20
|5
|2
|7/15
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|45
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|F. Howard
|16
|6
|5
|7/13
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|O. Brissett
|14
|8
|0
|5/16
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|43
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|M. Dolezaj
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|32
|4
|4
|12/28
|1/5
|7/7
|2
|45
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|E. Hughes
|20
|5
|2
|7/15
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|45
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|F. Howard
|16
|6
|5
|7/13
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|O. Brissett
|14
|8
|0
|5/16
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|43
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|M. Dolezaj
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Chukwu
|10
|18
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|4/8
|4
|32
|0
|3
|2
|9
|9
|B. Boeheim
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Sidibe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Carey
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Balandi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|44
|13
|35/80
|11/25
|14/19
|20
|225
|3
|5
|14
|11
|33
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williamson
|35
|10
|1
|12/20
|1/5
|10/14
|2
|44
|1
|4
|2
|3
|7
|R. Barrett
|23
|16
|9
|8/30
|4/17
|3/3
|2
|45
|0
|1
|1
|3
|13
|J. DeLaurier
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|11
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T. Jones
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. White
|0
|6
|5
|0/10
|0/10
|0/0
|5
|42
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williamson
|35
|10
|1
|12/20
|1/5
|10/14
|2
|44
|1
|4
|2
|3
|7
|R. Barrett
|23
|16
|9
|8/30
|4/17
|3/3
|2
|45
|0
|1
|1
|3
|13
|J. DeLaurier
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|11
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T. Jones
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. White
|0
|6
|5
|0/10
|0/10
|0/0
|5
|42
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. O'Connell
|16
|3
|3
|5/9
|4/8
|2/2
|0
|34
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|M. Bolden
|12
|11
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|34
|0
|5
|3
|5
|6
|J. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Goldwire
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Besser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vrankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reddish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|48
|21
|31/80
|9/43
|20/27
|20
|225
|8
|12
|11
|14
|34
