CUSE
Syracuse
Orange
12-5
away team logo
95
TF 0
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ESPN
Mon Jan. 14
7:00pm
BONUS
91
TF 2
home team logo
DUKE
1 Duke
Blue Devils
14-2
ML: +1190
DUKE -17, O/U 146.5
ML: -1967
CUSE
DUKE

No Text

Battle, Syracuse upset No. 1 Duke 95-91 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 14, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points, and Syracuse used its 2-3 zone defense to rattle No. 1 Duke in overtime as the Orange pulled off the upset, 95-91 on Monday night.

With swingman Cameron Reddish out with an illness and point guard Tre Jones suffering a shoulder injury roughly 5 1/2 minutes in, Duke was down two starters and was a completely different team - and the Orange took full advantage.

Paschal Chukwu added 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds while Elijah Hughes added 20 points, Frank Howard finished with 16 and Oshae Brissett had 14 for the Orange (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Syracuse held Duke to 2-of-8 shooting in overtime and to just 21 percent shooting from 3-point range while earning its second victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium in three years.

Battle's jumper about a minute into OT gave Syracuse the lead for good at 89-88. Duke followed that with four consecutive empty possessions - three missed 3s and a turnover that Howard turned into an easy layup.

RJ Barrett's 3 pulled the Blue Devils to 93-91, but Chukwu countered with a dunk from Howard to make it a five-point game.

Zion Williamson had a career-high 35 points and 10 rebounds, and his free throw with 16.2 seconds left in regulation tied it at 85 for Duke (14-2, 3-1), but he missed a second go-ahead foul shot. Brissett grabbed the rebound for Syracuse, but Battle's 3-pointer before the buzzer bounced off the back iron.

Barrett finished with 23 points on 8-of-30 shooting, and added 16 rebounds and nine assists.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange looked nothing like the group that shot a season-worst 31.6 percent in a home loss to Georgia Tech two nights earlier. Their zone defense routinely had Duke settling for 3-pointers - the Blue Devils shot 43 of them, making only nine.

Duke: The night took an ominous turn for the Blue Devils when Jones suffered a right shoulder injury before the first TV timeout. Jones' injury has the potential to be catastrophic for Duke, with Jones tops in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio while also serving as an elite on-the-ball defender on a team that ranks third in Division I in Ken Pomeroy's defensive efficiency rankings.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Duke: Plays host to No. 4 Virginia on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
O. Brissett
11 F
T. Jones
3 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
8.5 Pts. Per Game 8.5
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
38.4 Field Goal % 44.3
28.8 Three Point % 28.6
68.2 Free Throw % 58.3
  Defensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu 0.0
  RJ Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Marques Bolden 6.0
  Paschal Chukwu missed free throw 6.0
  Personal foul on Jack White 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu 8.0
  RJ Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
  Offensive rebound by RJ Barrett 19.0
  Zion Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 2 Paschal Chukwu made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyus Battle 45.0
+ 3 RJ Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex O'Connell 1:12
Team Stats
Points 95 91
Field Goals 35-80 (43.8%) 31-80 (38.8%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 9-43 (20.9%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 51 48
Offensive 11 14
Defensive 33 34
Team 7 0
Assists 13 21
Steals 3 8
Blocks 5 12
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Battle G
32 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
Z. Williamson F
35 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Syracuse 12-5 48371095
home team logo 1 Duke 14-2 4936691
DUKE -17, O/U 146.5
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
DUKE -17, O/U 146.5
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Syracuse 12-5 70.2 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo 1 Duke 14-2 90.2 PPG 46.5 RPG 18.2 APG
Key Players
25
T. Battle G 17.1 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.8 APG 45.5 FG%
1
Z. Williamson F 20.3 PPG 9.4 RPG 2.3 APG 66.9 FG%
Top Scorers
25
T. Battle G 32 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
1
Z. Williamson F 35 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
43.8 FG% 38.8
44.0 3PT FG% 20.9
73.7 FT% 74.1
Syracuse
Starters
T. Battle
E. Hughes
F. Howard
O. Brissett
M. Dolezaj
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Battle 32 4 4 12/28 1/5 7/7 2 45 1 0 3 0 4
E. Hughes 20 5 2 7/15 4/9 2/2 2 45 0 1 0 0 5
F. Howard 16 6 5 7/13 2/5 0/0 3 32 2 0 3 0 6
O. Brissett 14 8 0 5/16 3/5 1/2 3 43 0 1 3 2 6
M. Dolezaj 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
T. Battle
E. Hughes
F. Howard
O. Brissett
M. Dolezaj
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Battle 32 4 4 12/28 1/5 7/7 2 45 1 0 3 0 4
E. Hughes 20 5 2 7/15 4/9 2/2 2 45 0 1 0 0 5
F. Howard 16 6 5 7/13 2/5 0/0 3 32 2 0 3 0 6
O. Brissett 14 8 0 5/16 3/5 1/2 3 43 0 1 3 2 6
M. Dolezaj 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
P. Chukwu
B. Boeheim
B. Sidibe
J. Carey
A. Autry
S. Belbey
K. Feldman
R. Featherston
H. Washington
R. Braswell
B. Paul
A. Balandi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Chukwu 10 18 0 3/5 0/0 4/8 4 32 0 3 2 9 9
B. Boeheim 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
B. Sidibe 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Carey 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 3 0 1
A. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Braswell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Balandi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 44 13 35/80 11/25 14/19 20 225 3 5 14 11 33
Duke
Starters
Z. Williamson
R. Barrett
J. DeLaurier
T. Jones
J. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Williamson 35 10 1 12/20 1/5 10/14 2 44 1 4 2 3 7
R. Barrett 23 16 9 8/30 4/17 3/3 2 45 0 1 1 3 13
J. DeLaurier 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 4 11 0 2 1 1 1
T. Jones 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 4 0 1 0 0
J. White 0 6 5 0/10 0/10 0/0 5 42 0 0 0 2 4
Starters
Z. Williamson
R. Barrett
J. DeLaurier
T. Jones
J. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Williamson 35 10 1 12/20 1/5 10/14 2 44 1 4 2 3 7
R. Barrett 23 16 9 8/30 4/17 3/3 2 45 0 1 1 3 13
J. DeLaurier 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 4 11 0 2 1 1 1
T. Jones 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 4 0 1 0 0
J. White 0 6 5 0/10 0/10 0/0 5 42 0 0 0 2 4
Bench
A. O'Connell
M. Bolden
J. Robinson
J. Goldwire
B. Besser
A. Vrankovic
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
C. Reddish
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. O'Connell 16 3 3 5/9 4/8 2/2 0 34 2 0 3 0 3
M. Bolden 12 11 0 4/6 0/0 4/6 4 34 0 5 3 5 6
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Goldwire 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 8 1 0 0 0 0
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vrankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reddish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 48 21 31/80 9/43 20/27 20 225 8 12 11 14 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores