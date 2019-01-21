Alexander scores 26 and Creighton edges Georgetown 91-87
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Mitch Ballock made four free throws in the last 30 seconds and Creighton ended a four-game losing streak with a 91-87 win over Georgetown on Monday night.
The Bluejays (11-8, 2-4 Big East Conference) outscored the Hoyas (12-7, 2-4) 8-2 after James Akinjo 3's gave Georgetown an 85-83 lead with 2:09 to play.
Creighton got a free throw from Davion Mintz at 1:41, and after a Hoya miss, Alexander hit a go-ahead 3-pointer following a Ballock offensive rebound. Ballock grabbed a defensive board and was fouled, making two free throws with 27.1 seconds to play to make it 89-85. Greg Malinowski made a layup for Georgetown but Ballock's two free throws at 15.2 kept the pressure on.
Mintz had 17 points for Creighton.
Jessie Govan had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown and Akinjo a career-high 11 assists. Georgetown's six conference games have all been decided by six points or less, two in overtime.
The teams combined to go 25 of 56 from 3-point range with a total of 16 turnovers. The big lead for both teams was eight points.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|14.1
|Pts. Per Game
|14.1
|4.9
|Ast. Per Game
|4.9
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|35.6
|46.3
|Three Point %
|37.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|81.1
|30-second timeout called
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|2.0
|Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|7.0
|James Akinjo missed layup, blocked by Martin Krampelj
|8.0
|+ 1
|Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jessie Govan
|15.0
|+ 2
|Greg Malinowski made driving layup
|15.0
|+ 1
|Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|91
|87
|Field Goals
|30-63 (47.6%)
|32-65 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|13-29 (44.8%)
|12-27 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|18-24 (75.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|38
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|28
|27
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|17
|23
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Creighton 11-8
|83.5 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Georgetown 12-7
|82.8 PPG
|43.9 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|17.0 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.8 APG
|43.5 FG%
|
15
|J. Govan C
|19.7 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|53.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Alexander G
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|J. Govan C
|22 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.6
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|44.8
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|26
|7
|4
|8/16
|6/11
|4/7
|1
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|D. Mintz
|17
|5
|3
|6/11
|1/4
|4/5
|3
|36
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Zegarowski
|11
|1
|3
|3/8
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Ballock
|10
|5
|4
|2/7
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Krampelj
|9
|8
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|28
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Froling
|11
|3
|1
|5/6
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C. Bishop
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|K. Joseph
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Cashaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|33
|17
|30/63
|13/29
|18/24
|17
|200
|7
|3
|7
|5
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|22
|12
|2
|9/16
|2/3
|2/4
|3
|31
|1
|2
|1
|3
|9
|J. LeBlanc
|10
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. McClung
|10
|2
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Malinowski
|9
|2
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Mosely
|5
|2
|4
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|8
|4
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|1/3
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|T. Mourning
|7
|2
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Pickett
|7
|6
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/1
|1
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Akinjo
|6
|1
|11
|2/11
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Blair
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Yurtseven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|33
|23
|32/65
|12/27
|11/16
|16
|200
|4
|3
|8
|6
|27
