CREIGH
Creighton
Bluejays
11-8
away team logo
91
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Mon Jan. 21
8:30pm
BONUS
87
TF 11
home team logo
GTOWN
Georgetown
Hoyas
12-7
ML: +106
GTOWN -1.5, O/U 164.5
ML: -125
CREIGH
GTOWN

No Text

Alexander scores 26 and Creighton edges Georgetown 91-87

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 21, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Mitch Ballock made four free throws in the last 30 seconds and Creighton ended a four-game losing streak with a 91-87 win over Georgetown on Monday night.

The Bluejays (11-8, 2-4 Big East Conference) outscored the Hoyas (12-7, 2-4) 8-2 after James Akinjo 3's gave Georgetown an 85-83 lead with 2:09 to play.

Creighton got a free throw from Davion Mintz at 1:41, and after a Hoya miss, Alexander hit a go-ahead 3-pointer following a Ballock offensive rebound. Ballock grabbed a defensive board and was fouled, making two free throws with 27.1 seconds to play to make it 89-85. Greg Malinowski made a layup for Georgetown but Ballock's two free throws at 15.2 kept the pressure on.

Mintz had 17 points for Creighton.

Jessie Govan had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown and Akinjo a career-high 11 assists. Georgetown's six conference games have all been decided by six points or less, two in overtime.

The teams combined to go 25 of 56 from 3-point range with a total of 16 turnovers. The big lead for both teams was eight points.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Ballock
J. Akinjo
3 G
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
44.2 Field Goal % 35.6
46.3 Three Point % 37.0
75.0 Free Throw % 81.1
  30-second timeout called 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock 2.0
  Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Georgetown 7.0
  James Akinjo missed layup, blocked by Martin Krampelj 8.0
+ 1 Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jessie Govan 15.0
+ 2 Greg Malinowski made driving layup 15.0
+ 1 Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Mitch Ballock made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
Team Stats
Points 91 87
Field Goals 30-63 (47.6%) 32-65 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 13-29 (44.8%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 38
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 28 27
Team 2 5
Assists 17 23
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
T. Alexander G
26 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
15
J. Govan C
22 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Creighton 11-8 415091
home team logo Georgetown 12-7 424587
GTOWN -1.5, O/U 164.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
GTOWN -1.5, O/U 164.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Creighton 11-8 83.5 PPG 36.5 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Georgetown 12-7 82.8 PPG 43.9 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
5
T. Alexander G 17.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.8 APG 43.5 FG%
15
J. Govan C 19.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.4 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
T. Alexander G 26 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
15
J. Govan C 22 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
47.6 FG% 49.2
44.8 3PT FG% 44.4
75.0 FT% 68.8
Creighton
Starters
T. Alexander
D. Mintz
M. Zegarowski
M. Ballock
M. Krampelj
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Alexander 26 7 4 8/16 6/11 4/7 1 36 0 0 0 0 7
D. Mintz 17 5 3 6/11 1/4 4/5 3 36 2 0 2 1 4
M. Zegarowski 11 1 3 3/8 3/6 2/2 3 29 0 0 0 0 1
M. Ballock 10 5 4 2/7 2/5 4/4 2 37 0 0 2 1 4
M. Krampelj 9 8 1 4/9 0/1 1/2 3 28 2 1 1 1 7
Starters
T. Alexander
D. Mintz
M. Zegarowski
M. Ballock
M. Krampelj
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Alexander 26 7 4 8/16 6/11 4/7 1 36 0 0 0 0 7
D. Mintz 17 5 3 6/11 1/4 4/5 3 36 2 0 2 1 4
M. Zegarowski 11 1 3 3/8 3/6 2/2 3 29 0 0 0 0 1
M. Ballock 10 5 4 2/7 2/5 4/4 2 37 0 0 2 1 4
M. Krampelj 9 8 1 4/9 0/1 1/2 3 28 2 1 1 1 7
Bench
S. Froling
C. Bishop
K. Joseph
C. Cashaw
J. Scurry
D. Jefferson
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Froling 11 3 1 5/6 1/2 0/0 3 15 0 1 1 1 2
C. Bishop 5 4 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 1 10 1 1 1 1 3
K. Joseph 2 0 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 9 2 0 0 0 0
C. Cashaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 33 17 30/63 13/29 18/24 17 200 7 3 7 5 28
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
J. LeBlanc
M. McClung
G. Malinowski
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Govan 22 12 2 9/16 2/3 2/4 3 31 1 2 1 3 9
J. LeBlanc 10 2 1 3/4 0/0 4/4 0 19 1 0 0 1 1
M. McClung 10 2 2 4/11 2/7 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 0 2
G. Malinowski 9 2 1 3/4 1/2 2/2 2 21 1 0 1 0 2
J. Mosely 5 2 4 1/1 1/1 2/2 1 17 0 0 2 0 2
Starters
J. Govan
J. LeBlanc
M. McClung
G. Malinowski
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Govan 22 12 2 9/16 2/3 2/4 3 31 1 2 1 3 9
J. LeBlanc 10 2 1 3/4 0/0 4/4 0 19 1 0 0 1 1
M. McClung 10 2 2 4/11 2/7 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 0 2
G. Malinowski 9 2 1 3/4 1/2 2/2 2 21 1 0 1 0 2
J. Mosely 5 2 4 1/1 1/1 2/2 1 17 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
K. Johnson
T. Mourning
J. Pickett
J. Akinjo
J. Blair
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
G. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Johnson 8 4 0 3/4 1/1 1/3 2 19 0 0 0 1 3
T. Mourning 7 2 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 2
J. Pickett 7 6 2 3/6 1/3 0/1 1 17 0 1 1 1 5
J. Akinjo 6 1 11 2/11 2/5 0/0 3 30 1 0 1 0 1
J. Blair 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 33 23 32/65 12/27 11/16 16 200 4 3 8 6 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores