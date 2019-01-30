Williams scores 24, Fresno pulls away from Wyoming 75-62
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) New Williams made five of his six 3-pointers in the second half when he scored 15 of his career-high 24 points and Fresno State took control after the break for a 75-62 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (15-5, 6-2 Mountain West Conference) made 9 of 14 3-pointers and shot 50 percent in the second half to break away from a 33-33 tie at halftime.
Nate Grimes added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Fresno State. Williams was 9 of 12; 6 of 8 from distance. Noah Blackwell contributed nine points on 3-of-4 shooting on 3s.
The game was close with the Cowboys (5-17, 1-8), who have lost three straight, trailing 54-53 after two Hunter Thompson free throws with 8:10 to play.
Williams then hit back-to-back 3s, followed by a Blackwell 3 and then Grimes hit a jumper and a 3 and in a three-minute span extending the lead to 15. The Bulldogs hit 5 of 6 shots and the Cowboys missed four with two turnovers in that stretch.
Justin James led Wyoming with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
|37.9
|Min. Per Game
|37.9
|19.9
|Pts. Per Game
|19.9
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|8.6
|Reb. Per Game
|8.6
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|38.2
|36.5
|Three Point %
|26.8
|79.6
|Free Throw %
|73.8
|Bad pass turnover on A.J. Banks, stolen by Sam Bittner
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin James
|15.0
|Sam Bittner missed layup
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by New Williams
|47.0
|Justin James missed jump shot
|49.0
|+ 1
|Deshon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54.0
|+ 1
|Deshon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Personal foul on A.J. Banks
|54.0
|Bad pass turnover on Trace Young, stolen by Sam Bittner
|1:16
|Defensive rebound by Trace Young
|1:22
|Sam Bittner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|62
|Field Goals
|25-53 (47.2%)
|22-46 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|12-25 (48.0%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|31
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|17
|23
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|11
|6
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|17
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Fresno State 15-5
|76.2 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Wyoming 5-16
|65.6 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|9.5 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|N. Williams G
|9.4 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.2 APG
|39.3 FG%
|
1
|J. James G
|19.9 PPG
|8.6 RPG
|4.1 APG
|37.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Williams G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. James G
|21 PTS
|12 REB
|6 AST
|
|47.2
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|48.0
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|24
|3
|1
|9/12
|6/8
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Grimes
|16
|3
|0
|7/9
|1/1
|1/3
|2
|30
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|B. Huggins
|6
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. Taylor
|6
|1
|3
|1/7
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Bittner
|6
|6
|3
|1/6
|1/3
|3/6
|3
|32
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|24
|3
|1
|9/12
|6/8
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Grimes
|16
|3
|0
|7/9
|1/1
|1/3
|2
|30
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|B. Huggins
|6
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. Taylor
|6
|1
|3
|1/7
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Bittner
|6
|6
|3
|1/6
|1/3
|3/6
|3
|32
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blackwell
|9
|1
|3
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Agau
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|11
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|L. Rojas
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|J. McWilliams
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fitzgerald-Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diouf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|26
|12
|25/53
|12/25
|13/19
|16
|200
|11
|3
|10
|9
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|21
|12
|6
|8/16
|3/5
|2/4
|3
|40
|3
|2
|5
|3
|9
|T. Young
|8
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/3
|2/3
|3
|29
|1
|1
|5
|0
|3
|H. Thompson
|7
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Banks
|7
|7
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|40
|1
|0
|5
|1
|6
|T. Taylor
|6
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|21
|12
|6
|8/16
|3/5
|2/4
|3
|40
|3
|2
|5
|3
|9
|T. Young
|8
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/3
|2/3
|3
|29
|1
|1
|5
|0
|3
|H. Thompson
|7
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Banks
|7
|7
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|40
|1
|0
|5
|1
|6
|T. Taylor
|6
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Naughton
|10
|1
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Porter
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Maldonado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hendricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Belt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Fornstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|29
|12
|22/46
|6/19
|12/15
|18
|200
|6
|3
|17
|6
|23
