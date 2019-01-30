FRESNO
Williams scores 24, Fresno pulls away from Wyoming 75-62

  • Jan 30, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) New Williams made five of his six 3-pointers in the second half when he scored 15 of his career-high 24 points and Fresno State took control after the break for a 75-62 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (15-5, 6-2 Mountain West Conference) made 9 of 14 3-pointers and shot 50 percent in the second half to break away from a 33-33 tie at halftime.

Nate Grimes added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Fresno State. Williams was 9 of 12; 6 of 8 from distance. Noah Blackwell contributed nine points on 3-of-4 shooting on 3s.

The game was close with the Cowboys (5-17, 1-8), who have lost three straight, trailing 54-53 after two Hunter Thompson free throws with 8:10 to play.

Williams then hit back-to-back 3s, followed by a Blackwell 3 and then Grimes hit a jumper and a 3 and in a three-minute span extending the lead to 15. The Bulldogs hit 5 of 6 shots and the Cowboys missed four with two turnovers in that stretch.

Justin James led Wyoming with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Key Players
D. Taylor
J. James
37.9 Min. Per Game 37.9
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
42.4 Field Goal % 38.2
36.5 Three Point % 26.8
79.6 Free Throw % 73.8
  Bad pass turnover on A.J. Banks, stolen by Sam Bittner 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin James 15.0
  Sam Bittner missed layup 17.0
  Defensive rebound by New Williams 47.0
  Justin James missed jump shot 49.0
+ 1 Deshon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Deshon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Personal foul on A.J. Banks 54.0
  Bad pass turnover on Trace Young, stolen by Sam Bittner 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Trace Young 1:22
  Sam Bittner missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:22
Team Stats
Points 75 62
Field Goals 25-53 (47.2%) 22-46 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 31
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 17 23
Team 3 2
Assists 12 12
Steals 11 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 10 17
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
47.2 FG% 47.8
48.0 3PT FG% 31.6
68.4 FT% 80.0
Fresno State
Starters
N. Williams
N. Grimes
B. Huggins
D. Taylor
S. Bittner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Williams 24 3 1 9/12 6/8 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 1 2
N. Grimes 16 3 0 7/9 1/1 1/3 2 30 1 2 3 0 3
B. Huggins 6 4 2 1/5 0/3 4/4 2 25 1 0 2 1 3
D. Taylor 6 1 3 1/7 1/4 3/4 2 38 2 0 2 0 1
S. Bittner 6 6 3 1/6 1/3 3/6 3 32 4 0 1 2 4
Bench
N. Blackwell
A. Agau
L. Rojas
J. McWilliams
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
C. Gray
A. Diouf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blackwell 9 1 3 3/4 3/4 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 1 0
A. Agau 6 3 0 2/6 0/0 2/2 4 11 1 0 1 2 1
L. Rojas 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 1 1 2 2
J. McWilliams 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 26 12 25/53 12/25 13/19 16 200 11 3 10 9 17
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
T. Young
H. Thompson
A. Banks
T. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 21 12 6 8/16 3/5 2/4 3 40 3 2 5 3 9
T. Young 8 3 2 3/7 0/3 2/3 3 29 1 1 5 0 3
H. Thompson 7 2 0 2/5 1/2 2/2 2 28 0 0 1 1 1
A. Banks 7 7 3 3/4 1/1 0/0 4 40 1 0 5 1 6
T. Taylor 6 3 1 1/6 0/4 4/4 1 31 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
J. Naughton
B. Porter
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
J. Hendricks
B. Belt
T. Johnson
K. Henry
H. Fornstrom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Naughton 10 1 0 4/4 0/0 2/2 1 12 1 0 1 1 0
B. Porter 3 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 4 20 0 0 0 0 1
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Fornstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 29 12 22/46 6/19 12/15 18 200 6 3 17 6 23
