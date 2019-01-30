LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) New Williams made five of his six 3-pointers in the second half when he scored 15 of his career-high 24 points and Fresno State took control after the break for a 75-62 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (15-5, 6-2 Mountain West Conference) made 9 of 14 3-pointers and shot 50 percent in the second half to break away from a 33-33 tie at halftime.

Nate Grimes added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Fresno State. Williams was 9 of 12; 6 of 8 from distance. Noah Blackwell contributed nine points on 3-of-4 shooting on 3s.

The game was close with the Cowboys (5-17, 1-8), who have lost three straight, trailing 54-53 after two Hunter Thompson free throws with 8:10 to play.

Williams then hit back-to-back 3s, followed by a Blackwell 3 and then Grimes hit a jumper and a 3 and in a three-minute span extending the lead to 15. The Bulldogs hit 5 of 6 shots and the Cowboys missed four with two turnovers in that stretch.

Justin James led Wyoming with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.