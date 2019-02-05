Mann scores 22, No. 22 Florida State beats Syracuse 80-62
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Terance Mann scored 22 points, Mfiondu Kabengele added 18 and No. 22 Florida State beat Syracuse 80-62 on Tuesday night.
Florida State (17-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight after starting conference play with four losses in five games, including consecutive setbacks on the road to Boston College and Pittsburgh.
Syracuse (16-7, 7-3 ACC) entered the game 2-3 against ranked teams, having beaten two on the road - Ohio State in late November and Duke three weeks ago. But the Orange fell far behind early against the Seminoles, rallied to within a point in the second half and then fizzled at the end.
Kabengele has scored in double figures in 15 of the team's 22 games, all as a reserve. M.J. Walker and Phil Cofer each scored 11 points.
Tyus Battle led Syracuse with 23 points, Elijah Hughes had 17 and Oshae Brissett had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Syracuse, which trailed by 22 points in the first half, started the second with a 7-3 spurt, pulling within 42-38 on Battle's steal and fast-break layup.
The Orange drew within a point on Brissett's putback with 13:34 to go, and the game remained tight for the next 3 minutes before the Seminoles reeled off seven straight points. Kabengele's tip, a dunk by Mann and a pair of 3-pointers by Kabengele boosted the Florida State lead to 65-52 with under seven minutes left and the Orange couldn't respond.
Kabengele, who entered the game 8 of 24 from beyond the arc, hit all four of his long-range attempts against the Orange. FSU hit 11 of 22 from behind the arc and made 30 of 55 shots (54.4 percent).
In winning its previous three ACC games, the Seminoles shot 45.7 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from the 3-point line, and the hot shooting continued early against the Orange. The Seminoles were 5 of 6 from long range in the first seven minutes, using the barrage to key a 13-2 spurt and gain a 19-9 lead. Kabengele, Mann and Walker drilled 3-pointers in a span of just over a minute against the reeling Orange defense.
After Battle hit a free throw for the Orange, Florida State went on another tear, outscoring the Orange 14-2, and Mann's three-point play gave the Seminoles a 36-14 lead with 6:05 to go in the half.
The Orange responded with a stirring rally, forcing five turnovers in the final five minutes as they closed the half with a 17-3 surge to make it a game again despite allowing eight 3s.
Battle started it with a fast-break layup and runner in the lane, Brissett followed with a three-point play, and Battle and Hughes each hit 3-pointers in the final minute to move Syracuse within 39-31 at the break.
STAT MANN
Mann notched a steal in the first half to join some elite company. He's the third player in Florida State history to have 1,100 points, 600 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals. Bob Sura (1992-95) and Douglas Edwards (1991-93) are the others.
HOME AGAIN
It was a homecoming of sorts for FSU guard David Nichols, a graduate transfer who starred for three seasons at Albany, two hours east of Syracuse. His season high this year was 19 against Saint Louis in December. He had two points in 10 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: Three of the Seminoles' nine remaining games are against teams in the AP Top 25 that sit above them in the ACC. They play Louisville and Virginia Tech at home and North Carolina on the road. If they continue their hot shooting, they have the talent to make some noise.
Syracuse: Three players - Battle, Brissett and Hughes - accounted for 56 points against the Seminoles. Senior point guard Frank Howard did not score, attempting just two shots from the floor and missing all three free throws. If his game doesn't come around, the Orange will have to find an answer somewhere.
UP NEXT
Florida State: Visits Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
Syracuse: Hosts Boston College on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.5
|Min. Per Game
|36.5
|17.5
|Pts. Per Game
|17.5
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|45.1
|17.4
|Three Point %
|30.5
|77.4
|Free Throw %
|78.3
|+ 2
|Harrison Prieto made layup, assist by David Nichols
|8.0
|Bad pass turnover on Adrian Autry, stolen by Travis Light
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Adrian Autry
|33.0
|Travis Light missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 1
|Tyus Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Tyus Battle made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on Terance Mann
|46.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Mfiondu Kabengele
|53.0
|Offensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele
|53.0
|M.J. Walker missed jump shot
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Terance Mann
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|62
|Field Goals
|30-55 (54.5%)
|21-51 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|11-22 (50.0%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|15-24 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|28
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|23
|18
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|25
|7
|Steals
|11
|9
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|21
|19
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|22 Florida State 17-5
|76.8 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Syracuse 16-7
|71.0 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|54.5
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|22
|9
|3
|8/9
|2/2
|4/4
|4
|35
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8
|P. Cofer
|11
|3
|3
|4/9
|0/3
|3/5
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Walker
|11
|2
|2
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|6
|1
|1
|C. Koumadje
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Forrest
|2
|4
|10
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|22
|9
|3
|8/9
|2/2
|4/4
|4
|35
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8
|P. Cofer
|11
|3
|3
|4/9
|0/3
|3/5
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|M. Walker
|11
|2
|2
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|6
|1
|1
|C. Koumadje
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Forrest
|2
|4
|10
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kabengele
|18
|8
|0
|7/10
|4/4
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|P. Savoy
|7
|0
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R. Gray
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Nichols
|2
|3
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|H. Prieto
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Light
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Miles
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Lindner
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vassell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|31
|25
|30/55
|11/22
|9/12
|21
|200
|11
|3
|21
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|23
|2
|2
|8/15
|1/2
|6/8
|3
|37
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|E. Hughes
|17
|2
|2
|4/12
|4/9
|5/5
|3
|37
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|O. Brissett
|16
|12
|2
|6/11
|0/1
|4/8
|1
|38
|3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|P. Chukwu
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|F. Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/3
|1
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|23
|2
|2
|8/15
|1/2
|6/8
|3
|37
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|E. Hughes
|17
|2
|2
|4/12
|4/9
|5/5
|3
|37
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|O. Brissett
|16
|12
|2
|6/11
|0/1
|4/8
|1
|38
|3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|P. Chukwu
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|F. Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/3
|1
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boeheim
|6
|3
|1
|3/10
|0/6
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|A. Autry
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Feldman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Featherston
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dolezaj
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|J. Carey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Paul
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Balandi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Sidibe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|27
|7
|21/51
|5/20
|15/24
|14
|200
|9
|7
|19
|9
|18
-
VANDY
ARK66
67
2nd 8.0 SECN
-
DAYTON
STLOU58
73
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
13KANSAS
KSTATE61
67
2nd 54.0 ESPN
-
FLA
AUBURN60
71
2nd 1:44 ESPU
-
UTAHST
FRESNO32
26
1st 7:46 ATSN
-
BGREEN
WMICH85
72
Final
-
MIAOH
KENTST67
70
Final
-
PITT
WAKE76
78
Final/OT
-
RIDER
MANH66
73
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE69
83
Final
-
SC
5UK48
76
Final
-
STETSON
LIB54
57
Final
-
DRAKE
LOYCHI64
86
Final
-
9MICHST
ILL74
79
Final
-
BC
2DUKE55
80
Final
-
AKRON
TOLEDO52
63
Final
-
VALPO
ILLST69
53
Final
-
BALLST
NILL72
71
Final
-
STJOHN
10MARQET70
69
Final
-
NCST
8UNC96
113
Final
-
22FSU
CUSE80
62
Final
-
7MICH
RUT77
65
Final
-
MIZZOU
1TENN60
72
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX0
0150.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm ESP2