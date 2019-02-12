KANSAS
14 Kansas
Jayhawks
19-6
away team logo
82
TF 7
FINAL/OT
End
OT
ESPN
Mon Feb. 11
9:00pm
BONUS
77
TF 4
home team logo
TCU
TCU
Horned Frogs
17-7
ML: +127
TCU -2.5, O/U 147.5
ML: -147
KANSAS
TCU

No Text

Dotson scores 25 as No. 14 Kansas wins 82-77 in OT at TCU

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 12, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Even when Kansas won games earlier this season against three Top 25 teams, the Jayhawks hadn't celebrated in the locker room like they did after an overtime victory at TCU.

They are a much different team now than when they beat Tennessee, Michigan State and Villanova. Coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks are now starting four freshmen.

Devon Dotson, one of those freshmen, scored a season-high 25 points with six free throws in the final 40 seconds of overtime and No. 14 Kansas won 82-77 on Monday night after blowing a 12-point lead in the second half.

''That's the best locker room we've had all year by far,'' Self said. ''That was a game in which we played really well for the most part, then we screwed it up, then somehow or another were able to pull it back. We were fortunate that it went overtime after we screwed it up, and then we played really well in OT.''

The Jayhawks (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) never trailed in overtime. They broke the final tie on K.J. Lawson's jumper with 1:09 left before Dotson sealed it at the free-throw line.

Dotson also had 10 rebounds for one of the three double-doubles for Kansas. Ochai Agbaji had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Dedric Lawson, a junior and the only non-freshman starter, had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

''Devon was really tough, one of the toughest guys on the court,'' Agbagi said of the only player in the game for all 45 minutes.

''You can't take him out, and he got tired,'' Self said.

TCU (17-7, 5-6), trying to win consecutive games against Top 25 teams for the first time in school history, had a 13-0 run late in regulation and took a 69-65 lead on JD Miller's two free throws with 2:07 left. The Frogs didn't score again until overtime.

''A game we should have won,'' Desmond Bane, who led TCU with 18 points, said before pausing. ''Should have won.''

Dedric Lawson had a putback basket for the Jayhawks with 1:06 left, and they got the ball back after TCU freshman Kendric Davis lost it out of bounds. The ball was initially ruled off a Kansas player until a replay review.

K.J. Lawson tied the game on a floater with 24 seconds left, and Davis missed a contested shot at the buzzer that would have won it.

''Had our opportunities, had our chances,'' coach Jamie Dixon said. ''Certainly in regulation, we were in position to win the game, but we didn't get it done. Defensively didn't finish it, two layups at the end to tie it up.''

Davis finished with 16 points, while Kouat Noi had 14 and Alex Robinson scored 13 for the Frogs.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The young Jayhawks got a big road win. After senior guard Lagerald Vick took a leave of absence from the program last week, Self used four freshman starters Saturday for only the second time in his 16 seasons. They won at Oklahoma State, rebounding from a loss at Kansas State, and overcome a raucous atmosphere in Fort Worth.

''We're not as good visually as what other teams we've had are. We made the game a lot harder on ourselves than what it is,'' Self said. ''That doesn't mean we don't have a good team. ... We haven't hit our stride yet.''

TCU: It was a stinging loss for TCU, which had won eight consecutive Big 12 home games. The Frogs were coming off a 92-83 win at then-No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first 1 1/2 minutes against Kansas, and had the big run late before falling.

BEFORE THE BREAK

The fans sporting white T-shirts and the filled-to-capacity student section were in an early frenzy when Self was forced to call a quick timeout. The Jayhawks settled down and took their first lead after consecutive 3s by Dotson and Dedric Lawson to make it 14-12. That was the first of 10 lead changes in the first half, and the game was tied after a quick exchange of baskets right before the break. Robinson put TCU up 37-35 with 14 seconds left with a long 3-pointer over Quentin Grimes, who then finished the half with a tying jumper.

UP NEXT

Kansas is home Saturday against struggling West Virginia, which beat the Jayhawks 65-64 on Jan. 19.

TCU hosts Oklahoma on Saturday with a chance for a regular-season series sweep of the Sooners.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lawson
1 F
A. Robinson
25 G
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
50.6 Field Goal % 44.8
34.5 Three Point % 36.6
76.4 Free Throw % 67.0
  Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson 0.0
  Lat Mayen missed turnaround jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Lat Mayen 4.0
  Kendric Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Shooting foul on David McCormack 4.0
+ 1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Alex Robinson 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson 9.0
  Alex Robinson missed driving layup 11.0
Team Stats
Points 82 77
Field Goals 28-68 (41.2%) 27-71 (38.0%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 15-24 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 49 43
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 34 28
Team 3 6
Assists 13 13
Steals 5 8
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
D. Dotson G
25 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
1
D. Bane G
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo 14 Kansas 19-6 37321382
home team logo TCU 17-7 3732877
TCU -2.5, O/U 147.5
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
TCU -2.5, O/U 147.5
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 14 Kansas 19-6 76.9 PPG 40.7 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo TCU 17-7 76.3 PPG 39.3 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
11
D. Dotson G 12.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.6 APG 49.2 FG%
1
D. Bane G 15.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.6 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
D. Dotson G 25 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
1
D. Bane G 18 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
41.2 FG% 38.0
30.0 3PT FG% 30.8
73.9 FT% 62.5
Kansas
Starters
D. Dotson
O. Agbaji
D. Lawson
Q. Grimes
D. McCormack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 25 10 5 7/13 4/7 7/9 2 45 2 0 6 0 10
O. Agbaji 20 11 1 6/12 2/6 6/6 0 41 1 1 1 1 10
D. Lawson 14 10 2 6/16 2/5 0/1 5 35 0 0 5 5 5
Q. Grimes 5 2 4 2/11 1/8 0/0 5 36 0 0 1 0 2
D. McCormack 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/4 4 17 0 1 0 1 2
Starters
D. Dotson
O. Agbaji
D. Lawson
Q. Grimes
D. McCormack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 25 10 5 7/13 4/7 7/9 2 45 2 0 6 0 10
O. Agbaji 20 11 1 6/12 2/6 6/6 0 41 1 1 1 1 10
D. Lawson 14 10 2 6/16 2/5 0/1 5 35 0 0 5 5 5
Q. Grimes 5 2 4 2/11 1/8 0/0 5 36 0 0 1 0 2
D. McCormack 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/4 4 17 0 1 0 1 2
Bench
K. Lawson
M. Lightfoot
C. Moore
L. Vick
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
G. Luinstra
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lawson 10 3 0 4/6 0/1 2/2 0 16 0 0 0 2 1
M. Lightfoot 4 6 0 2/4 0/1 0/1 5 22 1 3 0 3 3
C. Moore 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 13 1 0 2 0 1
L. Vick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Luinstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 46 13 28/68 9/30 17/23 22 225 5 5 15 12 34
TCU
Starters
D. Bane
K. Noi
A. Robinson
J. Miller
K. Samuel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 18 7 1 8/15 2/2 0/0 2 44 1 0 3 1 6
K. Noi 14 6 1 6/17 1/9 1/1 2 42 1 0 0 3 3
A. Robinson 13 4 4 4/14 3/7 2/2 5 42 4 1 4 0 4
J. Miller 8 8 0 2/8 0/2 4/6 3 28 0 1 0 2 6
K. Samuel 4 5 0 2/4 0/0 0/2 3 26 0 2 1 2 3
Starters
D. Bane
K. Noi
A. Robinson
J. Miller
K. Samuel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 18 7 1 8/15 2/2 0/0 2 44 1 0 3 1 6
K. Noi 14 6 1 6/17 1/9 1/1 2 42 1 0 0 3 3
A. Robinson 13 4 4 4/14 3/7 2/2 5 42 4 1 4 0 4
J. Miller 8 8 0 2/8 0/2 4/6 3 28 0 1 0 2 6
K. Samuel 4 5 0 2/4 0/0 0/2 3 26 0 2 1 2 3
Bench
K. Davis
L. Mayen
R. Nembhard
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
K. Archie
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davis 16 5 7 4/9 1/3 7/11 1 36 2 0 3 0 5
L. Mayen 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 1
R. Nembhard 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Archie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 37 13 27/71 8/26 15/24 18 225 8 4 12 9 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores