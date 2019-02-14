BOISE
Boise State
Broncos
11-14
63
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Feb. 13
10:30pm
BONUS
65
TF 9
FRESNO
Fresno State
Bulldogs
18-6
ML: +226
FRESNO -6.5, O/U 140.5
ML: -273
BOISE
FRESNO

Huggins, Blackwell lift Fresno St. late, top Boise St. 65-63

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Braxton Huggins put Fresno State in front with a 3-point play in the final half-minute and Noah Blackwell extended the lead as Fresno State held off Boise State 65-63 on Wednesday night.

The lead changed hands repeatedly throughout the game and in the closing minutes and Alex Hobbs hit a jumper to put the Broncos up 61-59 with 48 seconds left to play. But Huggins scored at the basket and drew a foul from Hobbs to put Fresno State in front. Hobbs drew a foul with eight seconds left and sank both free throws to make it a one-point game, but Nate Grimes drew a foul with six seconds left and hit the first of two free throws to set the final margin.

Fresno State (18-6, 9-3) remains tied with Utah State for second in the Mountain West Conference, two games behind Nevada.

Huggins finished with 26 points for the Bulldogs. Grimes added 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Hobbs had 18 points for Boise State (11-14, 6-6).

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Fresno State 0.0
  Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston 7.0
  Nate Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Nate Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Justinian Jessup 7.0
+ 1 Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Deshon Taylor 8.0
+ 1 Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
Team Stats
Points 63 65
Field Goals 22-60 (36.7%) 21-47 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 16-17 (94.1%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 33
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 24 25
Team 4 2
Assists 8 10
Steals 8 5
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
34
A. Hobbs G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
4
B. Huggins G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 11-14 313263
home team logo Fresno State 18-6 303565
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 11-14 72.3 PPG 34.3 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo Fresno State 18-6 76.9 PPG 38.9 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
34
A. Hobbs G 12.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.0 APG 48.6 FG%
4
B. Huggins G 19.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.7 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
34
A. Hobbs G 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
4
B. Huggins G 26 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
36.7 FG% 44.7
17.6 3PT FG% 32.1
94.1 FT% 70.0
Boise State
Starters
A. Hobbs
D. Wacker
J. Jessup
M. Dickinson
D. Alston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 18 4 2 7/16 1/4 3/3 3 33 3 0 1 0 4
D. Wacker 8 7 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 4 20 0 0 0 2 5
J. Jessup 8 7 2 4/10 0/3 0/0 4 34 0 0 2 0 7
M. Dickinson 7 2 1 2/6 1/3 2/2 3 30 0 0 0 0 2
D. Alston 2 2 2 1/8 0/2 0/0 0 29 1 0 0 1 1
Bench
P. Dembley
R. Williams
Z. Haney
M. Harwell
R. Jorch
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Dembley 9 2 0 2/9 1/5 4/4 3 22 4 0 3 1 1
R. Williams 7 5 0 2/6 0/0 3/4 4 17 0 0 2 1 4
Z. Haney 4 4 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 14 0 0 1 4 0
M. Harwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 33 8 22/60 3/17 16/17 21 200 8 0 9 9 24
Fresno State
Starters
B. Huggins
N. Grimes
D. Taylor
N. Blackwell
S. Bittner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Huggins 26 3 3 9/16 4/9 4/5 1 32 0 1 1 1 2
N. Grimes 13 15 1 4/7 0/1 5/8 1 30 1 3 2 1 14
D. Taylor 11 2 2 3/8 2/6 3/4 4 31 3 0 5 1 1
N. Blackwell 10 1 1 3/7 2/6 2/2 3 33 0 1 1 0 1
S. Bittner 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
N. Williams
C. Gray
L. Rojas
A. Agau
J. McWilliams
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
A. Diouf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Williams 3 2 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 0 0 0 2
C. Gray 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 6 0 0 0 1 2
L. Rojas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
A. Agau 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 2 0
J. McWilliams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 31 10 21/47 9/28 14/20 15 200 5 5 12 6 25
