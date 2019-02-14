Huggins, Blackwell lift Fresno St. late, top Boise St. 65-63
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Braxton Huggins put Fresno State in front with a 3-point play in the final half-minute and Noah Blackwell extended the lead as Fresno State held off Boise State 65-63 on Wednesday night.
The lead changed hands repeatedly throughout the game and in the closing minutes and Alex Hobbs hit a jumper to put the Broncos up 61-59 with 48 seconds left to play. But Huggins scored at the basket and drew a foul from Hobbs to put Fresno State in front. Hobbs drew a foul with eight seconds left and sank both free throws to make it a one-point game, but Nate Grimes drew a foul with six seconds left and hit the first of two free throws to set the final margin.
Fresno State (18-6, 9-3) remains tied with Utah State for second in the Mountain West Conference, two games behind Nevada.
Huggins finished with 26 points for the Bulldogs. Grimes added 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Hobbs had 18 points for Boise State (11-14, 6-6).
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Fresno State
|0.0
|Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston
|7.0
|Nate Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Nate Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
|7.0
|+ 1
|Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Deshon Taylor
|8.0
|+ 1
|Noah Blackwell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Noah Blackwell made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|65
|Field Goals
|22-60 (36.7%)
|21-47 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|16-17 (94.1%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|33
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|24
|25
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 11-14
|72.3 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Fresno State 18-6
|76.9 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|A. Hobbs G
|12.7 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
4
|B. Huggins G
|19.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|44.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Hobbs G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|B. Huggins G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.7
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|94.1
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|18
|4
|2
|7/16
|1/4
|3/3
|3
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Wacker
|8
|7
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|J. Jessup
|8
|7
|2
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|M. Dickinson
|7
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Alston
|2
|2
|2
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|18
|4
|2
|7/16
|1/4
|3/3
|3
|33
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Wacker
|8
|7
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|J. Jessup
|8
|7
|2
|4/10
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|M. Dickinson
|7
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Alston
|2
|2
|2
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Dembley
|9
|2
|0
|2/9
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|22
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|R. Williams
|7
|5
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Z. Haney
|4
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|M. Harwell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|33
|8
|22/60
|3/17
|16/17
|21
|200
|8
|0
|9
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Huggins
|26
|3
|3
|9/16
|4/9
|4/5
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|N. Grimes
|13
|15
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|5/8
|1
|30
|1
|3
|2
|1
|14
|D. Taylor
|11
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|3/4
|4
|31
|3
|0
|5
|1
|1
|N. Blackwell
|10
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|S. Bittner
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Huggins
|26
|3
|3
|9/16
|4/9
|4/5
|1
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|N. Grimes
|13
|15
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|5/8
|1
|30
|1
|3
|2
|1
|14
|D. Taylor
|11
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|3/4
|4
|31
|3
|0
|5
|1
|1
|N. Blackwell
|10
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|S. Bittner
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Gray
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|L. Rojas
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Agau
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. McWilliams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fitzgerald-Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diouf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|31
|10
|21/47
|9/28
|14/20
|15
|200
|5
|5
|12
|6
|25
-
BU
ARMY61
71
Final
-
SC
1TENN73
85
Final
-
PROV
13NOVA67
85
Final
-
STLOU
GWASH73
58
Final
-
JVILLE
STETSON93
70
Final
-
SMU
TEMPLE74
82
Final
-
IONA
SIENA57
52
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY80
74
Final
-
RICH
VCU60
81
Final
-
RUT
NWEST59
56
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC55
57
Final
-
TROY
GAST63
77
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU65
75
Final
-
PRESBY
WINTHR85
93
Final
-
CLEM
MIAMI64
65
Final
-
UMBC
BING64
50
Final
-
NH
UVM44
73
Final
-
NCASHV
USCUP57
53
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF57
80
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB74
77
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD73
81
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final/OT
-
WAKE
17FSU66
88
Final
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT62
59
Final
-
DUQ
LSALLE72
73
Final
-
SFLA
UCF65
78
Final
-
MASLOW
ALBANY86
54
Final
-
HAMP
CAMP84
87
Final
-
MEMP
ECU79
69
Final
-
MOST
EVAN68
56
Final
-
LOYMD
AMER86
84
Final
-
MCNSE
SFA57
67
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
66
Final
-
COLG
HOLY74
70
Final
-
HOUBP
CARK75
71
Final
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC70
69
Final
-
ABIL
NICHST64
48
Final
-
UIW
SELOU64
70
Final
-
ILLST
NIOWA64
77
Final
-
CUSE
NCST58
73
Final
-
GATECH
22VATECH68
76
Final
-
LOYCHI
BRAD54
61
Final
-
INDST
VALPO87
82
Final/OT
-
NWST
LAMAR70
75
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
64
Final/OT
-
MISS
AUBURN60
55
Final
-
GTOWN
SETON75
90
Final
-
15TXTECH
OKLAST78
50
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST59
76
Final
-
MINN
NEB61
62
Final
-
SJST
NMEX60
92
Final
-
VANDY
FLA57
66
Final
-
UCLA
CAL75
67
Final/OT
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL82
85
Final
-
CSN
UCDAV59
76
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO73
77
Final
-
BOISE
FRESNO63
65
Final
-
USC
STNFRD76
79
Final