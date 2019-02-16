Murphy, Minnesota end 4-game skid with 84-63 win vs. Indiana
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) With Jordan Murphy muscling his way to 23 points and 11 rebounds and Gabe Kalscheur going 6-for-8 from 3-point range, Minnesota stopped a four-game losing streak with an 84-63 victory over Indiana on Saturday.
Amir Coffey added 18 points for the Gophers (17-9, 7-8), who built a lead as big as 30 points during a smooth second half that had an intrasquad scrimmage vibe as the Hoosiers stumbled to their 10th loss in their last 11 games. The worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten, Minnesota made a season-high 12 shots in 22 attempts from long range to post its largest winning margin in 33 Big Ten games since a 89-67 victory over Rutgers on Dec. 3, 2017.
Kalscheur finished with 20 points and teamed with Coffey to stifle Indiana star Romeo Langford to a quiet 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. Juwan Morgan led the Hoosiers (13-12, 4-10) with 14 points and eight rebounds and Al Durham added 12 points, but they finished a season-worst 2-for-17 from 3-point range.
Coming off a one-point loss at Nebraska three days ago that coach Richard Pitino called the toughest of his six-year tenure at Minnesota in light of two disputed foul calls in the closing seconds, the Gophers badly needed a dominant performance like this to relieve some tension and steer their NCAA Tournament bid back on track. They still have a lot of work to do to get in, but resume-building opportunities remain with three of the conference's top four teams left on the regular-season schedule.
Murphy, who had 17 points in the first half and posted his 18th double-double of the season, went to work right away on attacking the middle with his powerful and determined back-to-the-basket drives. The Hoosiers piled up the personal fouls, Murphy kept going back to the free-throw line and the Gophers were in control. The 6-foot-7 senior put his exclamation point on the performance with an 180-degree spin move on Justin Smith for an emphatic dunk that gave the Gophers a 61-40 lead.
RACE RETURNS
Indiana redshirt freshman forward Race Thompson returned to action with two points and five rebounds in seven minutes, just his second appearance of the season after sitting out with a concussion. He's a native of Minnesota, the son of former Gophers football star Darrell Thompson.
SATURDAY BANKING HOURS
Not only did the Gophers enter the weekend ranked last in the conference in 3-point shooting (31.0), they were 314th in the country out of 353 NCAA Division I teams, ahead of only three major-conference schools: Wake Forest, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech. They gave themselves a rare early boost from behind the arc in whatever-it-takes fashion, making their first four attempts.
Oturu beat the shot clock with an off-balance heave that rimmed out and back in from the right wing in the opening minutes, the first try of the freshman center's college career. Coffey banked in a 3-pointer a little later, as did Kalscheur for a 21-11 lead that the Gophers were able to keep in double digits for the majority of the remainder of the afternoon.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: The Hoosiers saw their NCAA Tournament hopes further deflated with this lifeless performance. Their victories over Marquette, Louisville and Michigan State might give them a long-shot chance to get in with a winning streak that takes them into March, but there's no sign at this point that they're on the cusp of a surge.
Minnesota: The Gophers finally produced a game with their three best players, Murphy, Coffey and Kalscheur, all in a groove. Coffey had seven assists and only one turnover, and Kalscheur went 7-for-10 from the floor.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Hosts No. 12 Purdue on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers lost 70-55 to the rival Boilermakers on the road on Jan. 19.
Minnesota: Stays home to face No. 6 Michigan on Thursday night. The Gophers lost 59-57 on the road to the Wolverines on Jan. 22 on a buzzer-beating shot.
---
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|11.9
|Reb. Per Game
|11.9
|46.5
|Field Goal %
|49.8
|26.5
|Three Point %
|23.5
|71.8
|Free Throw %
|69.7
|Defensive rebound by Brady Rudrud
|0.0
|Evan Fitzner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|0.0
|Jarvis Omersa missed layup, blocked by Race Thompson
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa
|9.0
|Jarvis Omersa missed dunk, blocked by Race Thompson
|11.0
|+ 3
|Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Green
|37.0
|Bad pass turnover on Michael Hurt, stolen by Devonte Green
|43.0
|+ 2
|Aljami Durham made jump shot, assist by Damezi Anderson
|1:10
|Lost ball turnover on Brady Rudrud, stolen by Race Thompson
|1:16
|+ 1
|Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|84
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|28-58 (48.3%)
|3-Pointers
|2-17 (11.8%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|Free Throws
|21-28 (75.0%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|36
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|8
|19
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|10
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|37.7
|FG%
|48.3
|
|
|11.8
|3PT FG%
|54.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|14
|8
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|6/8
|4
|28
|3
|4
|1
|3
|5
|A. Durham
|12
|1
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Davis
|10
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|18
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|R. Langford
|10
|2
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Green
|8
|4
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|14
|8
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|6/8
|4
|28
|3
|4
|1
|3
|5
|A. Durham
|12
|1
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Davis
|10
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|18
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|R. Langford
|10
|2
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Green
|8
|4
|1
|1/5
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Phinisee
|5
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Thompson
|2
|5
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|E. Fitzner
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Anderson
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. McRoberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forrester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|30
|8
|20/53
|2/17
|21/28
|19
|200
|7
|10
|12
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|23
|11
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|9/13
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|G. Kalscheur
|20
|2
|1
|7/10
|6/8
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Coffey
|18
|6
|7
|5/12
|3/6
|5/8
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|D. McBrayer
|10
|3
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Oturu
|7
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Murphy
|23
|11
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|9/13
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6
|G. Kalscheur
|20
|2
|1
|7/10
|6/8
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|A. Coffey
|18
|6
|7
|5/12
|3/6
|5/8
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|D. McBrayer
|10
|3
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Oturu
|7
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stockman
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Curry
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Hurt
|2
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Stull
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Rudrud
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Conroy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Omersa
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|34
|19
|28/58
|12/22
|16/23
|19
|200
|3
|1
|10
|9
|25
-
MERCER
ETNST69
88
2nd 45.0 ESP3
-
UNF
NJTECH64
63
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
NCAT
HOW60
42
2nd 16:28
-
WVU
14KANSAS42
75
2nd 3:46 ESPN
-
VCU
DAYTON69
68
2nd 1.0 NBCS
-
PSU
12PURDUE58
69
2nd 2:21 BTN
-
NEAST
CHARLS77
86
OT 24.0
-
COLG
AMER74
73
OT 3:53
-
WAGNER
MOUNT53
51
2nd 20.0
-
TEXST
ARKLR63
60
2nd 43.0 ESP+
-
SEMO
EILL82
73
2nd 1:05 ESP+
-
ABIL
UIW63
45
2nd 2:07
-
CAMP
PRESBY38
51
2nd 12:32 ESP+
-
LIB
NALAB56
46
2nd 9:00 ESP+
-
BGREEN
NILL59
41
2nd 12:22 ESP3
-
OHIO
CMICH55
62
2nd 9:25 ESP+
-
COPPST
UMES44
45
2nd 7:28
-
BRYANT
FDU67
71
2nd 6:59
-
LEHIGH
BU65
48
2nd 8:13
-
LPSCMB
KENSAW61
47
2nd 10:00 ESP+
-
22VATECH
PITT43
39
2nd 12:00
-
SFA
NWST48
58
2nd 13:45 ESP+
-
BCU
SCST66
49
2nd 14:01
-
PEAY
MOREHD59
49
2nd 9:02 ESP+
-
VMI
FURMAN37
66
2nd 15:49 ESP3
-
TXAMCC
NORL14
17
1st 6:30
-
RADFRD
CHARSO16
21
1st 6:24 ESP+
-
SAMHOU
LAMAR8
5
1st 11:51 ESP3
-
ALCORN
MVSU11
15
1st 11:20
-
IPFW
NEBOM12
13
1st 10:32
-
MCNSE
SELOU27
45
1st 0.0
-
SDAKST
NDAKST30
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
UVM
HARTFD36
36
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
CHATT
SAMFORD40
38
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LSALLE
STLOU20
26
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
UNLV
SJST28
31
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
TXARL
ARKST34
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WINTHR
GWEBB25
42
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCOLO
EWASH40
38
1st 0.0
-
8UNC
WAKE95
57
Final
-
SILL
INDST79
57
Final
-
24MD
6MICH52
65
Final
-
OKLA
TCU71
62
Final
-
AUBURN
VANDY64
53
Final
-
GWASH
DUQ69
85
Final
-
CLEM
16LVILLE55
56
Final
-
BUCK
HOLY71
72
Final
-
OKLAST
TEXAS57
69
Final
-
DTROIT
WISGB73
82
Final
-
STNYBRK
NH66
64
Final
-
TEXAM
SC77
84
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC66
70
Final
-
CHARLO
ODU60
73
Final
-
CIT
WCAR82
103
Final
-
ND
4UVA54
60
Final
-
MTSU
MRSHL93
98
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST56
57
Final
-
RICE
FAU41
60
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST79
88
Final
-
SACHRT
LIU84
92
Final
-
FLA
BAMA71
53
Final
-
MIAOH
WMICH79
84
Final/OT
-
NTEXAS
FIU59
69
Final
-
17FSU
GATECH69
47
Final
-
BAYLOR
15TXTECH61
86
Final
-
DREXEL
TOWSON77
92
Final
-
IND
MINN63
84
Final
-
FORD
RI66
63
Final/OT
-
XAVIER
PROV75
61
Final
-
ARMY
NAVY68
79
Final
-
SDAK
WILL80
67
Final
-
UTEP
USM47
77
Final
-
UAB
WKY68
60
Final
-
TXSA
LATECH67
72
Final
-
TNMART
SIUE73
69
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD79
83
Final/OT
-
VALPO
DRAKE79
84
Final
-
GC
CHIST90
59
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISS65
75
Final
-
CCTST
STFRAN79
90
Final
-
FGC
STETSON55
67
Final
-
UTAHST
AF76
62
Final
-
BYU
LOYMRY70
62
Final
-
23IOWAST
18KSTATE78
64
Final
-
TEMPLE
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
SAV0
0148 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
TEXSO
GRAM0
0148 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0149.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
21IOWA
RUT0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm FS1
-
NCST
2DUKE0
0160.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm ESPN
-
19LSU
UGA0
0152 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm SECN
-
HIGHPT
HAMP0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
ALST0
0129.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
MEMP
UCF0
0149.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
JACKST0
0131 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
NCCU
NORFLK0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm
-
WMMARY
ELON0
0146.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
MURYST
EKY0
0166 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSBAK
UMKC0
0140.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BOISE
SDGST0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NCGRN
WOFF0
0143 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
CORN0
0142 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
NCWILM0
0162.5 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
FRESNO
NMEX0
0151.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP3
-
IUPUI
CLEVST0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
EMICH
KENTST0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BROWN
CLMB0
0138.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
DART
PRINCE0
0136.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARV
PENN0
0138 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ROBERT
SFTRPA0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
MILW0
0145 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
UTVALL
TEXPA0
0140.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
LAMON
LALAF0
0162.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
WASHST0
0144 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
ORAL
NDAK0
0144 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
USC
CAL0
0148 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NICHST
HOUBP0
0153.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
DEL
JMAD0
0136 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
1TENN
5UK0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
BRAD
ILLST0
0136 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP2
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm FS1
-
TNST
JAXST0
0137.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
TNTECH0
0148 O/U
+15
8:30pm ESP+
-
NWEST
NEB0
0130 O/U
-5
8:30pm BTN
-
MISSST
ARK0
0150.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
STHRN
ARKPB0
0135.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
MONST
WEBER0
0160 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
SNCLRA0
0130 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST0
0135.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0147 O/U
+8.5
9:05pm
-
UCLA
STNFRD0
0152.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCDAV0
0144 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
7NEVADA
WYO0
0144.5 O/U
+22
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0152 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm FS1
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0140 O/U
+14.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
CSFULL
CSN0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
3GONZAG
USD0
0149 O/U
+16
10:00pm ESPN
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0152 O/U
-3.5
10:05pm
-
NAU
SACST0
0144.5 O/U
-7
10:05pm
-
OREG
OREGST0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
10:30pm PACN
-
PEPPER
MARYCA0
0146 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UCSB
UCIRV0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00am
-
UCRIV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-10.5
1:00am