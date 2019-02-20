CREIGH
Alexander, Krampelj lead Creighton past DePaul 79-67

  • Feb 20, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander had 16 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays defeated DePaul 79-67 on Wednesday night. Martin Krampelj added 14 points for the Bluejays. Davion Mintz chipped in 12, Marcus Zegarowski scored 11 and Connor Cashaw had 10.

Max Strus had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (13-12, 5-9 Big East Conference). Eli Cain added 14 points. Flynn Cameron had 11 points.

Both teams face Georgetown the next time they take the floor. Creighton (14-13, 5-9) heads home for its matchup against the Hoyas on Saturday, while DePaul visits Georgetown on Wednesday.

Team Stats
Points 79 67
Field Goals 28-53 (52.8%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 33
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 26 22
Team 3 3
Assists 12 12
Steals 6 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
5
T. Alexander G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
31
M. Strus G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
Bench
C. Cashaw
D. Jefferson
S. Froling
C. Bishop
K. Joseph
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Cashaw 10 2 1 5/5 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 0 2
D. Jefferson 3 4 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 1 8 0 0 1 0 4
S. Froling 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 1 0 0
C. Bishop 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
K. Joseph 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 1 0 1
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 29 12 28/53 9/26 14/16 19 200 6 0 13 3 26
Bench
F. Cameron
J. Butz
J. Malonga
L. Shreiner
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
P. Xidias
C. Gordon
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Cameron 11 4 0 4/4 3/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 2 2
J. Butz 2 2 1 0/1 0/0 2/4 2 24 0 0 1 0 2
J. Malonga 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Shreiner 0 4 0 0/4 0/2 0/1 2 21 1 0 0 1 3
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 30 12 25/58 12/26 5/13 19 201 2 2 14 8 22
