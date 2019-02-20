Alexander, Krampelj lead Creighton past DePaul 79-67
CHICAGO (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander had 16 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays defeated DePaul 79-67 on Wednesday night. Martin Krampelj added 14 points for the Bluejays. Davion Mintz chipped in 12, Marcus Zegarowski scored 11 and Connor Cashaw had 10.
Max Strus had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (13-12, 5-9 Big East Conference). Eli Cain added 14 points. Flynn Cameron had 11 points.
Both teams face Georgetown the next time they take the floor. Creighton (14-13, 5-9) heads home for its matchup against the Hoyas on Saturday, while DePaul visits Georgetown on Wednesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.5
|Min. Per Game
|36.5
|17.2
|Pts. Per Game
|17.2
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|39.8
|41.1
|Three Point %
|34.7
|78.8
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|Lost ball turnover on Eli Cain, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski
|18.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Max Strus
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski
|29.0
|Max Strus missed jump shot
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Lyrik Shreiner
|45.0
|Martin Krampelj missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Martin Krampelj made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Max Strus
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Martin Krampelj
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|67
|Field Goals
|28-53 (52.8%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|14-16 (87.5%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|33
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|26
|22
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|16.5 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.6 APG
|41.4 FG%
|
31
|M. Strus G
|17.2 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.5 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Alexander G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|M. Strus G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|52.8
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|38.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|16
|5
|6
|5/10
|2/6
|4/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|M. Krampelj
|14
|7
|0
|5/8
|1/1
|3/4
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|D. Mintz
|12
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Zegarowski
|11
|4
|0
|4/10
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Ballock
|9
|5
|2
|3/10
|3/10
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|16
|5
|6
|5/10
|2/6
|4/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|M. Krampelj
|14
|7
|0
|5/8
|1/1
|3/4
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|D. Mintz
|12
|1
|2
|3/5
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Zegarowski
|11
|4
|0
|4/10
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Ballock
|9
|5
|2
|3/10
|3/10
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cashaw
|10
|2
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Jefferson
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|S. Froling
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Bishop
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Joseph
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|29
|12
|28/53
|9/26
|14/16
|19
|200
|6
|0
|13
|3
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|18
|8
|2
|7/17
|4/9
|0/0
|5
|39
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|E. Cain
|14
|2
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|3/7
|3
|38
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|F. Olujobi
|10
|1
|2
|4/4
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D. Gage
|10
|2
|2
|4/16
|2/7
|0/1
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Reed
|2
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Strus
|18
|8
|2
|7/17
|4/9
|0/0
|5
|39
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|E. Cain
|14
|2
|4
|5/10
|1/3
|3/7
|3
|38
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|F. Olujobi
|10
|1
|2
|4/4
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D. Gage
|10
|2
|2
|4/16
|2/7
|0/1
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Reed
|2
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Cameron
|11
|4
|0
|4/4
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Butz
|2
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Malonga
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Shreiner
|0
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Coleman-Lands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|30
|12
|25/58
|12/26
|5/13
|19
|201
|2
|2
|14
|8
|22
-
6NEVADA
SDGST54
60
2nd 1:28 CBSSN
-
RUT
10MICHST60
71
Final
-
MISSST
UGA68
67
Final
-
17NOVA
GTOWN73
85
Final
-
LSALLE
STBON60
62
Final
-
XAVIER
SETON70
69
Final
-
18LVILLE
CUSE49
69
Final
-
NALAB
KENSAW76
61
Final
-
BC
NCST80
89
Final/OT
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
67
Final
-
STETSON
NJTECH77
82
Final
-
ARMY
LEHIGH81
91
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI58
70
Final
-
FORD
RICH69
72
Final
-
ILLST
INDST50
73
Final
-
FLA
13LSU82
77
Final/OT
-
UMASS
GWASH67
79
Final
-
AMER
LAFAY68
70
Final
-
UNF
JVILLE80
73
Final/OT
-
TULANE
MEMP76
102
Final
-
NICHST
SAMHOU74
84
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
SFA65
55
Final
-
CARK
MCNSE75
83
Final/OT
-
WILL
NEBOM63
77
Final
-
LAMAR
UIW76
58
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST63
43
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK45
72
Final
-
NWST
HOUBP54
92
Final
-
SILL
VALPO52
55
Final
-
SELOU
NORL68
89
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV59
78
Final
-
NWEST
OHIOST49
63
Final
-
ARK
AUBURN56
79
Final
-
WICHST
TULSA81
60
Final
-
BUTLER
11MARQET69
79
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST62
80
Final
-
CREIGH
DEPAUL79
67
Final
-
PITT
GATECH65
73
Final
-
8UNC
1DUKE88
72
Final
-
COLO
WASHST74
76
Final
-
COLOST
SJST91
70
Final
-
CSN
LNGBCH78
80
Final
-
AF
FRESNO64
61
Final
-
NMEX
UTAHST55
71
Final
-
UTAH
WASH45
62
Final
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0
PPD