Hands leads UCLA's 2nd-half rally to beat Oregon 90-83
LOS ANGELES (AP) Jaylen Hands nearly couldn't miss. He stopped and popped 3-pointers from all over, repeatedly burning Oregon's defense.
Hands scored all of his 27 points in the second half when he led a 19-point comeback to help UCLA win 90-83 on Saturday night.
Kris Wilkes added 20 points and Jules Bernard had a career-high 20 for the Bruins (15-13, 8-7 Pac-12), who outscored the Ducks 62-39 over the final 20 minutes.
''If we can figure out how to tie a ribbon around the second half as we move forward we're a good basketball team,'' interim Bruins coach Murry Bartow said. ''We made a lot of plays in the second half. Defensively, we were much, much better.''
UCLA completed a season sweep of the Ducks, having stunned them 87-84 in overtime last month when the Bruins rallied from a nine-point deficit with less than 58 seconds left in regulation on the road.
This time, the Bruins got going much earlier.
Payton Pritchard's 3-pointer opened the second half and pushed Oregon's lead to 19 points.
''When we went up there we were down by a lot. We knew to keep fighting,'' Wilkes said. ''We ultimately had to get some energy. Hands got everybody hyped. Our defense stepped up, too.''
The Ducks led 53-38 when the Bruins took over.
They ran off 17 straight points, including three consecutive 3-pointers by Hands, to take their first lead of the game, 55-53. Hands added a pair of free throws and a fast-break layup during the spurt.
''It seemed like he couldn't miss, especially on that shot that was from almost half-court,'' said Oregon's Paul White, who had 18 points.
Hands wasn't done yet.
He hit another 3-pointer and Wilkes followed with one of his own, raising the noise level in Pauley Pavilion considerably thanks to the season's third-largest crowd of 10,588.
''The energy in the building took over and really helped our guys,'' Bartow said.
Bernard said, ''Even our coach was a little crazy on the sidelines.''
The Ducks tied the game at 62-all on two free throws by Kenny Wooten, but they never led again.
Louis King's 3-pointer drew the Ducks to 68-65 before UCLA closed the game on a 24-18 run.
''We scored 83 points, that should be enough,'' Ducks coach Dana Altman said, ''but you can't give up 62 points in the second half.''
Pritchard added 18 points for Oregon (15-12, 6-8).
''This is a tough loss,'' White said. ''This will test our character.''
UCLA hit 14 pointers in the game, led by Hands with seven. Wilkes had four.
The Ducks raced to a nine-point lead 2 1/2 minutes into the game. UCLA fought back to tie it three times before Oregon closed out the half on a 24-8 run. The Ducks hit four of their eight first-half 3-pointers during the spurt that gave them a 44-28 lead.
BIG PICTURE
Oregon: The Ducks' third straight loss sets them up for a tough closing stretch. They host second-place Arizona State next week and travel to first-place Washington to end the regular season. They're 9-9 since standout freshman Bol Bol was lost to injury for the season in December.
UCLA: The Bruins have won two in a row and need a strong finish to build momentum going into the Pac-12 tourney, where their hopes rest for an NCAA Tournament bid.
BIG NUMBERS
The Ducks shot 63 percent from the field in the first half, the highest percentage by a UCLA opponent in the first half this season. The Bruins' 62 points were their most in a half this season.
UP NEXT
Oregon: Hosts Arizona State on Thursday.
UCLA: Hosts rival Southern California on Thursday in the Bruins' last regular-season home game.
---
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|39.1
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|32.7
|Three Point %
|35.9
|88.3
|Free Throw %
|76.4
|+ 2
|Kenny Wooten made dunk, assist by Payton Pritchard
|2.0
|+ 2
|Jules Bernard made dunk, assist by Kris Wilkes
|6.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Jalen Hill
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jules Bernard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Jules Bernard made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Louis King
|17.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Shooting foul on Alex Olesinski
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|90
|Field Goals
|29-58 (50.0%)
|29-57 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-30 (36.7%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|18-29 (62.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|12
|12
|Defensive
|17
|20
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|20
|18
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|6
|Fouls
|23
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|11.8 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|4.3 APG
|39.1 FG%
|
4
|J. Hands G
|13.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|6.4 APG
|41.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Pritchard G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|8 AST
|J. Hands G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|9 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|36.7
|3PT FG%
|63.6
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|62.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. White
|18
|2
|4
|7/14
|4/10
|0/1
|2
|36
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|P. Pritchard
|18
|4
|8
|6/13
|2/7
|4/4
|4
|38
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|K. Wooten
|16
|9
|0
|6/11
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|33
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|L. King
|10
|7
|0
|4/8
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|F. Okoro
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|12
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hands
|27
|4
|9
|8/15
|7/10
|4/5
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Wilkes
|20
|3
|2
|7/14
|4/7
|2/4
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Singleton
|6
|0
|3
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brown
|6
|7
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/4
|2
|21
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|C. Smith
|1
|5
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
