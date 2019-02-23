WISC
Davison has 16 points, No. 22 Wisconsin beats Northwestern

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 23, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Brad Davison scored 16 points, D'Mitrik Trice and Ethan Happ added 14 points apiece and No. 22 Wisconsin held off Northwestern 69-64 on Saturday night.

Khalil Iverson added 11 points for the Badgers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten), who had lost two of three. Happ scored nine of his points in the second half, and Trice shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range.

Vic Law had 24 points for the Wildcats (12-15, 3-13), and Dererk Pardon added 21. They have lost eight straight.

Wisconsin committed 10 turnovers and shot 45.5 percent from the field to Northwestern's 40.7 percent. The Badgers went 7 for 19 from 3-point range compared to the Wildcats' 6 for 21.

Happ took over after a quiet first half. He scored six consecutive points for Wisconsin - all on hook shots - for a 53-46 lead with 7:54 left. But Law responded by scoring 11 straight points on four baskets to give the Wildcats a 57-55 lead.

Davison made a jumper to put Wisconsin up 65-62 with just under two minutes to go before A.J. Turner missed a jumper on the other end. Law hit two free throws with 15.1 seconds left to pull the Wildcats within one. Davison hit two foul shots, and Northwestern's Aaron Falzon missed a three with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Wisconsin has won seven of its last eight at Northwestern.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers have bounced back with wins over Illinois and Northwestern after back-to-back losses to No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State. Wisconsin has a chance to pick up victories against two teams in the bottom half of the conference standings, Indiana and Penn State, next to pad its resume for the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern: The Wildcats haven't won since beating Indiana 73-66 on Jan. 22 and are in danger of their second consecutive losing season after reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2017.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: At Indiana on Tuesday night.

Northwestern: Hosts Minnesota on Thursday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
V. Law
4 F
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
54.3 Field Goal % 39.9
0.0 Three Point % 34.2
43.6 Free Throw % 78.4
+ 1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Miller Kopp 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers 1.0
  Aaron Falzon missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Gaines 8.0
+ 1 Vic Law made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Vic Law made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Brad Davison 15.0
Team Stats
Points 69 64
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 24-59 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 33
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 28 21
Team 4 9
Assists 12 17
Steals 1 6
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 10 3
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
Wisconsin
Starters
B. Davison
E. Happ
D. Trice
K. Iverson
N. Reuvers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Davison 16 6 3 5/11 1/4 5/6 2 35 0 0 3 0 6
E. Happ 14 10 3 6/11 0/0 2/4 3 35 1 2 3 2 8
D. Trice 14 1 3 5/13 4/9 0/0 1 32 0 1 2 0 1
K. Iverson 11 5 1 4/8 0/0 3/4 3 31 0 0 2 1 4
N. Reuvers 6 9 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 4 23 0 1 0 2 7
Northwestern
Starters
V. Law
D. Pardon
A. Gaines
R. Taylor
A. Falzon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Law 24 4 6 8/16 4/6 4/6 2 38 1 2 1 0 4
D. Pardon 21 3 2 9/12 0/1 3/4 3 37 1 2 1 1 2
A. Gaines 6 5 3 2/8 1/3 1/2 4 25 0 1 0 2 3
R. Taylor 3 3 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 18 1 2 0 0 3
A. Falzon 2 2 0 1/6 0/5 0/0 1 23 2 0 0 0 2
