Davison has 16 points, No. 22 Wisconsin beats Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Brad Davison scored 16 points, D'Mitrik Trice and Ethan Happ added 14 points apiece and No. 22 Wisconsin held off Northwestern 69-64 on Saturday night.
Khalil Iverson added 11 points for the Badgers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten), who had lost two of three. Happ scored nine of his points in the second half, and Trice shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range.
Vic Law had 24 points for the Wildcats (12-15, 3-13), and Dererk Pardon added 21. They have lost eight straight.
Wisconsin committed 10 turnovers and shot 45.5 percent from the field to Northwestern's 40.7 percent. The Badgers went 7 for 19 from 3-point range compared to the Wildcats' 6 for 21.
Happ took over after a quiet first half. He scored six consecutive points for Wisconsin - all on hook shots - for a 53-46 lead with 7:54 left. But Law responded by scoring 11 straight points on four baskets to give the Wildcats a 57-55 lead.
Davison made a jumper to put Wisconsin up 65-62 with just under two minutes to go before A.J. Turner missed a jumper on the other end. Law hit two free throws with 15.1 seconds left to pull the Wildcats within one. Davison hit two foul shots, and Northwestern's Aaron Falzon missed a three with 0.4 seconds remaining.
Wisconsin has won seven of its last eight at Northwestern.
BIG PICTURE
Wisconsin: The Badgers have bounced back with wins over Illinois and Northwestern after back-to-back losses to No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State. Wisconsin has a chance to pick up victories against two teams in the bottom half of the conference standings, Indiana and Penn State, next to pad its resume for the NCAA Tournament.
Northwestern: The Wildcats haven't won since beating Indiana 73-66 on Jan. 22 and are in danger of their second consecutive losing season after reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2017.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: At Indiana on Tuesday night.
Northwestern: Hosts Minnesota on Thursday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|54.3
|Field Goal %
|39.9
|0.0
|Three Point %
|34.2
|43.6
|Free Throw %
|78.4
|+ 1
|Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Miller Kopp
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|1.0
|Aaron Falzon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Gaines
|8.0
|+ 1
|Vic Law made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Vic Law made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Brad Davison
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|64
|Field Goals
|25-55 (45.5%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|33
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|4
|9
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|1
|6
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|3
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|22 Wisconsin 19-8
|69.9 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Northwestern 12-15
|66.3 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|B. Davison G
|11.3 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|1.9 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
4
|V. Law F
|15.2 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|2.8 APG
|39.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Davison G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|V. Law F
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|
|45.5
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Davison
|16
|6
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|5/6
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|E. Happ
|14
|10
|3
|6/11
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|35
|1
|2
|3
|2
|8
|D. Trice
|14
|1
|3
|5/13
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|K. Iverson
|11
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Reuvers
|6
|9
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Davison
|16
|6
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|5/6
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|E. Happ
|14
|10
|3
|6/11
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|35
|1
|2
|3
|2
|8
|D. Trice
|14
|1
|3
|5/13
|4/9
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|K. Iverson
|11
|5
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Reuvers
|6
|9
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Ford
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Pritzl
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Thomas IV
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. King
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. McGrory
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Currie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|34
|12
|25/55
|7/19
|12/16
|15
|200
|1
|4
|10
|6
|28
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Turner
|6
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Kopp
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Benson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Nance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|24
|17
|24/59
|6/21
|10/14
|15
|200
|6
|7
|3
|3
|21
