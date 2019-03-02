Watson helps Missouri pull away to beat South Carolina 78-63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) The youth movement has helped sustain Missouri basketball all season. A trio of freshmen - Javon Pickett, Xavier Pinson and Torrence Watson - have given hope to Tigers fans in a year where postseason play is unlikely.
Watson was the star against South Carolina on Saturday. The freshman guard scored 20 points and showcased his range, hitting a pair of clutch 3s down the stretch to keep the Gamecocks at bay. Missouri proceeded to defeat South Carolina 78-63.
The Gamecocks cut the Tigers' lead from 10 to four with 5:54 remaining. On the next possession, Watson drilled a 3-pointer. After another Gamecocks' basket, Watson knocked down a triple to extend Missouri's lead to eight with 4:34 left.
Missouri (13-15, 4-12 Southeastern Conference) held off South Carolina's push from that point on. It was Watson's second consecutive game as the team's leading scorer. He finished 4 for 9 from beyond the arc.
''Tonight, I was just feeling it,'' Watson said. ''My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball. It makes a really big difference when you see shots go in.''
Hassani Gravett led South Carolina (14-15, 9-7) with 20 points. But the team's leading scorer for the season, forward Chris Silva, was in foul trouble all game and fouled out with 1:44 remaining. He played just 15 minutes and scored 12 points.
''(Silva) creates a lot of activity on both sides of the ball,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''When he's in foul trouble, that's a different team.''
The Tigers took advantage of Silva's limited time. Forward Kevin Puryear scored 18 points, including 8 for 9 from the free-throw line. Puryear is averaging 6.9 points per game and has not scored in double-digits in conference play this season.
''I've really been struggling in SEC play as far as putting the ball in the hole,'' Puryear said. ''To finally see the ball go through the rim like that is a good feeling.''
The Gamecocks also played without their second leading scorer, freshman A.J. Lawson, who suffered a low left ankle sprain in the second half of South Carolina's game against Alabama on Tuesday.
''Like I tried to tell the team, life is not about trying to figure out what you don't have, it's figuring out what you do have, and make it work,'' South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. ''We've got two games left and we've got to make it work.''
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: The Gamecocks faced an uphill climb to reach tournament play entering Saturday. A loss to Missouri may have killed their chances. South Carolina will likely have to win out in the regular season and put together a strong conference tournament showing to be considered for the tourney.
Missouri: The Tigers have played tough in recent home games, and this was another example. Missouri is not in the tournament picture, but play like today's could help the Tigers reach the .500 mark by the end of the season.
FADING AWAY
In his postgame press conference, Frank Martin emphasized South Carolina's fatigue in the second half, where it was outscored 49-38 and outrebounded 19-12.
''I was scared that we'd get tired, which happened,'' he said. ''We're in a place where we're very shorthanded, obviously, and have no depth.''
FRESH ON THE SCENE
Entering Saturday, 62.2 percent of Missouri's scoring this season had come from freshmen and sophomores. Watson's game-high 20 points marked the third time in the last five games a freshman led the Tigers in scoring.
UP NEXT
South Carolina will play visitor to Texas A&M on Tuesday.
Missouri plays its final road game on Wednesday against Georgia.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|13.9
|Pts. Per Game
|13.9
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|36.1
|Three Point %
|34.4
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|74.8
|Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant
|1.0
|Adam Wolf missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Turnover on Tre Campbell
|15.0
|Offensive foul on Tre Campbell
|15.0
|+ 2
|Torrence Watson made layup, assist by Kevin Puryear
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Puryear
|25.0
|Hassani Gravett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Geist made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Geist made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Keyshawn Bryant
|35.0
|+ 3
|Hassani Gravett made 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|78
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|27-57 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-14 (21.4%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|39
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|16
|27
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 14-15
|73.7 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Missouri 13-15
|66.6 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|H. Gravett G
|11.1 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.3 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
0
|T. Watson G
|5.6 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|33.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|H. Gravett G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|T. Watson G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Gravett
|20
|2
|3
|8/17
|3/7
|1/1
|3
|39
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Bryant
|15
|7
|2
|7/12
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|39
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|C. Silva
|12
|0
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|4/4
|5
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Campbell
|5
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|4
|36
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|F. Haase
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Gravett
|20
|2
|3
|8/17
|3/7
|1/1
|3
|39
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Bryant
|15
|7
|2
|7/12
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|39
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|C. Silva
|12
|0
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|4/4
|5
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Campbell
|5
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|4
|36
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|F. Haase
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Frink
|6
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|5
|16
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Kotsar
|3
|4
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|N. Nelson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Hinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cudd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Minaya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Couisnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Borup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|21
|8
|24/60
|3/14
|12/14
|24
|200
|7
|1
|10
|5
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Puryear
|18
|6
|3
|5/7
|0/1
|8/9
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Geist
|15
|5
|3
|4/11
|0/6
|7/8
|2
|39
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|J. Pickett
|9
|6
|3
|3/14
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Tilmon
|8
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|20
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|X. Pinson
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Puryear
|18
|6
|3
|5/7
|0/1
|8/9
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Geist
|15
|5
|3
|4/11
|0/6
|7/8
|2
|39
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|J. Pickett
|9
|6
|3
|3/14
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Tilmon
|8
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|20
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|X. Pinson
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watson
|20
|1
|0
|7/13
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Nikko
|8
|4
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|R. Suggs
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Wolf
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mi. Smith
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Santos
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ma. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|36
|12
|27/57
|6/25
|18/22
|17
|200
|2
|3
|15
|9
|27
-
SFA
LAMAR71
72
2nd 3:28
-
JACKST
MVSU54
54
2nd 1:22
-
VANDY
TEXAM45
51
2nd 8:22 SECN
-
JAXST
SIUE68
34
2nd 10:13
-
BRAD
LOYCHI40
54
2nd 15:44 ESP2
-
5UNC
CLEM48
50
2nd 12:05 ESPN
-
CORN
BROWN32
45
2nd 13:23 ESP+
-
CLEVST
YOUNG54
59
2nd 9:04
-
UTAH
COLO40
51
2nd 11:29 ESPU
-
AF
WYO65
57
2nd 7:52 ATSN
-
HOW
SAV42
34
2nd 19:35
-
PENN
DART15
14
1st 8:26
-
WRIGHT
MILW13
12
1st 8:38
-
LEHIGH
LOYMD16
20
1st 11:11
-
MOREHD
EKY23
22
1st 8:39
-
PRINCE
HARV17
17
1st 6:17 ESP+
-
WASHST
CAL15
22
1st 9:42 PACN
-
STNYBRK
UVM9
12
1st 12:15
-
TEXPA
UMKC15
23
1st 9:57
-
CLMB
YALE20
12
1st 11:21 ESP+
-
TEXSO
ALST40
41
1st 0.0
-
SETON
GTOWN28
24
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
COPPST
NORFLK12
27
1st 0.0
-
ALCORN
STHRN24
26
1st 0.0
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0
Delay
-
BING
MAINE83
60
Final
-
15KANSAS
OKLAST72
67
Final
-
CUSE
WAKE79
54
Final
-
6MICHST
IND62
63
Final
-
13LSU
BAMA74
69
Final
-
NAVY
BU79
74
Final
-
ARMY
BUCK61
62
Final
-
COLG
LAFAY76
70
Final
-
NCST
18FSU73
78
Final
-
AMER
HOLY86
66
Final
-
NKY
WISGB86
82
Final
-
PSU
19WISC57
61
Final
-
FDU
CCTST70
58
Final
-
CIT
VMI78
81
Final
-
MISS
ARK73
74
Final
-
ARKLR
GAST70
83
Final
-
NH
UMBC53
56
Final
-
FORD
DAVID52
77
Final
-
FURMAN
CHATT71
50
Final
-
24WOFF
SAMFORD85
64
Final
-
ILLST
SILL63
72
Final
-
4UK
7TENN52
71
Final
-
NIOWA
INDST54
71
Final
-
OHIO
AKRON73
49
Final
-
UMASS
DUQ73
80
Final
-
EVAN
VALPO65
63
Final
-
RADFRD
CAMP62
64
Final
-
ELON
TOWSON86
66
Final
-
BUTLER
NOVA54
75
Final
-
IOWAST
TEXAS69
86
Final
-
OHIOST
14PURDUE51
86
Final
-
WVU
OKLA80
92
Final
-
PITT
2UVA49
73
Final
-
EMICH
NILL75
69
Final
-
LONGWD
GWEBB47
66
Final
-
GMASON
STLOU71
81
Final
-
NEBOM
DENVER86
76
Final
-
TXARL
TROY79
66
Final
-
CSTCAR
LAMON97
91
Final
-
NMEXST
CHIST92
58
Final
-
SFTRPA
SACHRT84
94
Final
-
SC
MIZZOU63
78
Final
-
MISSST
AUBURN75
80
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST76
58
Final
-
ILLCHI
DTROIT80
71
Final
-
NEAST
DREXEL90
66
Final
-
MIAMI
3DUKE57
87
Final
-
NCWILM
CHARLS61
70
Final
-
LOYMRY
SANFRAN74
69
Final
-
WCAR
ETNST74
81
Final
-
VCU
RICH69
66
Final
-
DRAKE
MOST73
62
Final
-
11TXTECH
TCU81
66
Final
-
STBON
GWASH64
58
Final
-
UCF
8HOU69
64
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER69
60
Final
-
HAMP
USCUP92
71
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DEL92
70
Final
-
MOUNT
STFRAN73
71
Final
-
CHARSO
PRESBY72
65
Final
-
WMMARY
JMAD70
66
Final
-
IUPUI
OAK63
74
Final
-
NAU
MONST73
84
Final
-
TNTECH
EILL63
57
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH60
58
Final
-
FAMU
NCAT42
63
Final
-
SCST
BCU95
98
Final/OT
-
TOLEDO
CMICH80
68
Final
-
NCGRN
MERCER74
47
Final
-
BRYANT
LIU65
81
Final
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV79
74
Final
-
NORL
NICHST80
70
Final
-
NDAK
SDAK63
78
Final
-
TNST
TNMART86
91
Final
-
NDAKST
IPFW69
66
Final
-
NWST
SELOU55
69
Final
-
ALBANY
HARTFD80
82
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
STJOES62
72
Final
-
RUT
22IOWA86
72
Final
-
ARKST
GASOU70
81
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH66
68
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST66
86
Final
-
ABIL
CARK67
55
Final
-
MCNSE
HOUBP0
0157 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
PEAY
MURYST0
0154 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
MEMP
23CINCY0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
UCRIV0
0127 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
BAYLOR
16KSTATE0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
BELMONT
SEMO0
0156 O/U
+15.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
UIW0
0127 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
TEXST
SALAB0
0131 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
UOP
PEPPER0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
12NEVADA
UTAHST0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
GRAM
ARKPB0
0132.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm
-
UGA
FLA0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SUTAH
MNTNA0
0148 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0146.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
GC0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
USD
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
1GONZAG
MARYCA0
0143 O/U
+9.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
COLOST
NMEX0
0159.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZ
OREG0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UTVALL
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
SJST
SDGST0
0140.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
SACST
IDAHO0
0134 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
LNGBCH0
0142 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
BOISE
UNLV0
0144 O/U
-2.5
10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSN
HAWAII0
0146.5 O/U
-7
1:00am