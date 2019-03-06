Alexander scores 17, Creighton holds off Providence in OT
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander scored 17 points, Martin Krampelj added 15 along with 10 rebounds and Creighton held off Providence 76-70 in overtime on Wednesday night, stretching its win streak to four games.
Alexander scored seven points in OT, including an outburst of five points in 16 seconds to give Creighton (17-13, 8-9 Big East Conference) the lead for good. With the score knotted at 63 in overtime, Krampelj snared the rebound of a Providence miss and Alexander hit a dagger of a 3-pointer from the right corner at the other end. Alexander swiped the ball from Maliek White on the Friars next possession, sprinted untouched downcourt and threw down a two-handed, rim-hanging dunk for a 68-63 lead that Creighton never surrendered.
White made three turnovers in overtime. In all, Creighton converted 18 Providence turnovers into 22 points.
Isaiah Jackson led the Friars (16-14, 6-11) with 21 points. Providence made up a 16-point deficit to tie at 59-59 when Jackson converted a 3-point play with 14 seconds left in regulation.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|10.1
|Pts. Per Game
|10.1
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|33.9
|Three Point %
|39.9
|68.1
|Free Throw %
|77.1
|+ 2
|Isaiah Jackson made jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson
|2.0
|Maliek White missed jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Mitch Ballock missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on David Duke
|8.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Jackson made layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Alpha Diallo
|19.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|76
|Field Goals
|28-62 (45.2%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|9-38 (23.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-21 (47.6%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|38
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|27
|28
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|22
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Providence 16-14
|71.1 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Creighton 17-13
|79.0 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
44
|I. Jackson G
|8.9 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|36.7 FG%
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|16.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|41.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Jackson G
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|T. Alexander G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|23.7
|
|
|47.6
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Jackson
|21
|8
|4
|8/13
|2/6
|3/3
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|K. Young
|12
|4
|0
|5/8
|1/1
|1/4
|2
|24
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|D. Edwards
|3
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Ashton-Langford
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|J. Nichols Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|41
|12
|28/62
|4/20
|10/21
|22
|225
|6
|1
|18
|14
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|17
|3
|1
|6/14
|3/9
|2/3
|3
|31
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|M. Krampelj
|15
|10
|3
|4/7
|0/2
|7/10
|4
|31
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|D. Mintz
|11
|5
|2
|5/12
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|M. Zegarowski
|10
|5
|1
|3/12
|1/9
|3/5
|1
|42
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|M. Ballock
|7
|6
|3
|2/10
|2/10
|1/2
|4
|32
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Joseph
|12
|3
|2
|5/7
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|C. Cashaw
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Bishop
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|S. Froling
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Epperson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|37
|13
|27/64
|9/38
|13/20
|23
|225
|13
|2
|13
|9
|28
