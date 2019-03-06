PROV
Alexander scores 17, Creighton holds off Providence in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander scored 17 points, Martin Krampelj added 15 along with 10 rebounds and Creighton held off Providence 76-70 in overtime on Wednesday night, stretching its win streak to four games.

Alexander scored seven points in OT, including an outburst of five points in 16 seconds to give Creighton (17-13, 8-9 Big East Conference) the lead for good. With the score knotted at 63 in overtime, Krampelj snared the rebound of a Providence miss and Alexander hit a dagger of a 3-pointer from the right corner at the other end. Alexander swiped the ball from Maliek White on the Friars next possession, sprinted untouched downcourt and threw down a two-handed, rim-hanging dunk for a 68-63 lead that Creighton never surrendered.

White made three turnovers in overtime. In all, Creighton converted 18 Providence turnovers into 22 points.

Isaiah Jackson led the Friars (16-14, 6-11) with 21 points. Providence made up a 16-point deficit to tie at 59-59 when Jackson converted a 3-point play with 14 seconds left in regulation.

Key Players
A. Diallo
M. Ballock
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
10.1 Pts. Per Game 10.1
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
41.5 Field Goal % 42.9
33.9 Three Point % 39.9
68.1 Free Throw % 77.1
+ 2 Isaiah Jackson made jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson 2.0
  Maliek White missed jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Mitch Ballock made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Mitch Ballock missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on David Duke 8.0
+ 2 Isaiah Jackson made layup 11.0
+ 1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Alpha Diallo 19.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
Team Stats
Points 70 76
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 9-38 (23.7%)
Free Throws 10-21 (47.6%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 38
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 27 28
Team 3 1
Assists 12 13
Steals 6 13
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
44
I. Jackson G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
T. Alexander G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Providence 16-14 25341170
home team logo Creighton 17-13 28311776
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 16-14 71.1 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Creighton 17-13 79.0 PPG 37.1 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
44
I. Jackson G 8.9 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.2 APG 36.7 FG%
5
T. Alexander G 16.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.6 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
44
I. Jackson G 21 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
5
T. Alexander G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
45.2 FG% 42.2
20.0 3PT FG% 23.7
47.6 FT% 65.0
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
N. Watson
M. White
A. Reeves
D. Duke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 13 12 2 5/11 0/2 3/10 5 39 1 0 1 4 8
N. Watson 8 4 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 4
M. White 7 0 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 4 30 3 0 4 0 0
A. Reeves 6 6 1 3/9 0/4 0/0 0 21 0 0 3 3 3
D. Duke 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 0 3 0 2
Bench
I. Jackson
K. Young
D. Edwards
M. Ashton-Langford
J. Nichols Jr.
E. Holt
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Jackson 21 8 4 8/13 2/6 3/3 3 32 0 0 1 4 4
K. Young 12 4 0 5/8 1/1 1/4 2 24 2 1 0 2 2
D. Edwards 3 3 1 0/2 0/1 3/4 2 22 0 0 0 1 2
M. Ashton-Langford 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 5 0 0
J. Nichols Jr. 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 41 12 28/62 4/20 10/21 22 225 6 1 18 14 27
Creighton
Starters
T. Alexander
M. Krampelj
D. Mintz
M. Zegarowski
M. Ballock
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Alexander 17 3 1 6/14 3/9 2/3 3 31 2 1 2 0 3
M. Krampelj 15 10 3 4/7 0/2 7/10 4 31 3 1 1 5 5
D. Mintz 11 5 2 5/12 1/5 0/0 2 40 2 0 2 0 5
M. Zegarowski 10 5 1 3/12 1/9 3/5 1 42 2 0 2 0 5
M. Ballock 7 6 3 2/10 2/10 1/2 4 32 2 0 0 1 5
Bench
K. Joseph
C. Cashaw
C. Bishop
S. Froling
J. Scurry
D. Jefferson
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Joseph 12 3 2 5/7 2/3 0/0 4 25 1 0 4 0 3
C. Cashaw 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 10 1 0 1 1 2
C. Bishop 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 2 0
S. Froling 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 37 13 27/64 9/38 13/20 23 225 13 2 13 9 28
NCAA BB Scores