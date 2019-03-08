CIT
Samford beats The Citadel 100-71 in SoCon tourney

  • Mar 08, 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Brandon Austin had 26 points as Samford rolled past The Citadel 100-71 in the Southern Conference Tourney first round on Friday night.

Josh Sharkey had 16 points and eight assists for Samford (17-15). Myron Gordon added 15 points. Ruben Guerrero had 12 points and three blocks for the hosts.

Samford scored at least 100 points for the second time this season (1-1).

Samford posted a season-high 22 assists.

Samford put up 55 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Zane Najdawi had 15 points and 11 rebounds for The Citadel (12-18). Jerry Higgins III added 12 points and six assists. Alex Reed had 10 points.

Key Players
L. Stallworth
13 G
J. Sharkey
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
58.3 Field Goal % 44.7
33.3 Three Point % 36.8
68.8 Free Throw % 77.2
  Defensive rebound by Steven Fitzgerald 4.0
  Kaelon Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 2 Stefan Lakic made alley-oop shot, assist by Steven Fitzgerald 25.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kaelon Harris, stolen by Stefan Lakic 31.0
+ 3 Deandre Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevion Nolan 41.0
+ 3 Tyler Burgess made 3-pt. jump shot 1:14
+ 2 Steven Fitzgerald made turnaround jump shot, assist by Stefan Lakic 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Stefan Lakic 1:54
  Kaelon Harris missed free throw 1:59
  Personal foul on Josh Sharkey 1:59
  Defensive rebound by Kaelon Harris 2:04
Team Stats
Points 71 100
Field Goals 28-73 (38.4%) 34-56 (60.7%)
3-Pointers 13-45 (28.9%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 21-25 (84.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 15 5
Defensive 16 30
Team 3 1
Assists 11 22
Steals 5 8
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 18 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
Z. Najdawi F
15 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
B. Austin G
26 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo The Citadel 12-18 304171
home team logo Samford 17-15 4555100
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
U.S. Cellular Center Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo The Citadel 12-18 85.6 PPG 40 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo Samford 17-15 77.8 PPG 40.7 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
35
Z. Najdawi F 14.2 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.5 APG 49.8 FG%
0
B. Austin G 12.6 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.6 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
35
Z. Najdawi F 15 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
0
B. Austin G 26 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
38.4 FG% 60.7
28.9 3PT FG% 45.8
40.0 FT% 84.0
The Citadel
Starters
Z. Najdawi
J. Higgins III
C. Kern
H. Brown
M. Frierson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Najdawi 15 11 2 7/18 1/5 0/2 2 36 1 2 3 6 5
J. Higgins III 12 2 6 5/11 2/5 0/0 2 32 0 0 3 2 0
C. Kern 9 3 0 3/9 3/9 0/0 3 30 0 0 2 0 3
H. Brown 8 4 0 3/6 0/2 2/2 4 13 1 0 1 2 2
M. Frierson 6 2 0 2/8 2/8 0/0 2 27 1 0 2 1 1
Bench
A. Reed
K. Rice
T. Burgess
K. Harris
D. Webster Jr.
L. Stallworth
Q. Williams
R. Guyton
D. Georgiadis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reed 10 6 3 4/9 2/5 0/0 4 21 0 0 1 3 3
K. Rice 6 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 19 0 0 3 0 0
T. Burgess 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Harris 2 3 0 1/6 0/5 0/1 1 16 2 0 2 1 2
D. Webster Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Stallworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Guyton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Georgiadis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 31 11 28/73 13/45 2/5 18 200 5 2 17 15 16
Samford
Starters
B. Austin
J. Sharkey
M. Gordon
R. Guerrero
R. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Austin 26 7 2 8/16 6/12 4/4 2 33 0 0 2 0 7
J. Sharkey 16 3 8 4/6 0/0 8/8 1 32 1 0 2 0 3
M. Gordon 15 2 4 6/8 2/2 1/1 1 28 2 0 2 0 2
R. Guerrero 12 8 2 4/4 0/0 4/6 3 27 1 3 1 3 5
R. Allen 11 8 1 5/7 0/2 1/2 2 29 1 1 3 1 7
Bench
S. Lakic
D. Thomas
K. Nolan
S. Fitzgerald
J. Mumber
J. Dupree
S. Henderson Jr.
L. Dye
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lakic 9 4 2 4/5 1/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 2 1 3
D. Thomas 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
K. Nolan 3 2 2 0/6 0/3 3/4 1 18 2 0 0 0 2
S. Fitzgerald 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Mumber 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dupree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 35 22 34/56 11/24 21/25 12 200 8 4 12 5 30
NCAA BB Scores