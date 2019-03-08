Samford beats The Citadel 100-71 in SoCon tourney
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Brandon Austin had 26 points as Samford rolled past The Citadel 100-71 in the Southern Conference Tourney first round on Friday night.
Josh Sharkey had 16 points and eight assists for Samford (17-15). Myron Gordon added 15 points. Ruben Guerrero had 12 points and three blocks for the hosts.
Samford scored at least 100 points for the second time this season (1-1).
Samford posted a season-high 22 assists.
Samford put up 55 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Zane Najdawi had 15 points and 11 rebounds for The Citadel (12-18). Jerry Higgins III added 12 points and six assists. Alex Reed had 10 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|58.3
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|33.3
|Three Point %
|36.8
|68.8
|Free Throw %
|77.2
|Defensive rebound by Steven Fitzgerald
|4.0
|Kaelon Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 2
|Stefan Lakic made alley-oop shot, assist by Steven Fitzgerald
|25.0
|Bad pass turnover on Kaelon Harris, stolen by Stefan Lakic
|31.0
|+ 3
|Deandre Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevion Nolan
|41.0
|+ 3
|Tyler Burgess made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|+ 2
|Steven Fitzgerald made turnaround jump shot, assist by Stefan Lakic
|1:34
|Defensive rebound by Stefan Lakic
|1:54
|Kaelon Harris missed free throw
|1:59
|Personal foul on Josh Sharkey
|1:59
|Defensive rebound by Kaelon Harris
|2:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|100
|Field Goals
|28-73 (38.4%)
|34-56 (60.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-45 (28.9%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|2-5 (40.0%)
|21-25 (84.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive
|15
|5
|Defensive
|16
|30
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|11
|22
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|18
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|The Citadel 12-18
|85.6 PPG
|40 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Samford 17-15
|77.8 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
35
|Z. Najdawi F
|14.2 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|1.5 APG
|49.8 FG%
|
0
|B. Austin G
|12.6 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|0.6 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Najdawi F
|15 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|B. Austin G
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.4
|FG%
|60.7
|
|
|28.9
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|84.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Najdawi
|15
|11
|2
|7/18
|1/5
|0/2
|2
|36
|1
|2
|3
|6
|5
|J. Higgins III
|12
|2
|6
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|C. Kern
|9
|3
|0
|3/9
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|H. Brown
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Frierson
|6
|2
|0
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Najdawi
|15
|11
|2
|7/18
|1/5
|0/2
|2
|36
|1
|2
|3
|6
|5
|J. Higgins III
|12
|2
|6
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|C. Kern
|9
|3
|0
|3/9
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|H. Brown
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Frierson
|6
|2
|0
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reed
|10
|6
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|K. Rice
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Burgess
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Harris
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/5
|0/1
|1
|16
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Webster Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Stallworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Guyton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Georgiadis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|31
|11
|28/73
|13/45
|2/5
|18
|200
|5
|2
|17
|15
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Austin
|26
|7
|2
|8/16
|6/12
|4/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|J. Sharkey
|16
|3
|8
|4/6
|0/0
|8/8
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Gordon
|15
|2
|4
|6/8
|2/2
|1/1
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Guerrero
|12
|8
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|27
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|R. Allen
|11
|8
|1
|5/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Austin
|26
|7
|2
|8/16
|6/12
|4/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|J. Sharkey
|16
|3
|8
|4/6
|0/0
|8/8
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Gordon
|15
|2
|4
|6/8
|2/2
|1/1
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Guerrero
|12
|8
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|27
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|R. Allen
|11
|8
|1
|5/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lakic
|9
|4
|2
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. Thomas
|6
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Nolan
|3
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Fitzgerald
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Mumber
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Dupree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Henderson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Dye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|35
|22
|34/56
|11/24
|21/25
|12
|200
|8
|4
|12
|5
|30
-
NIOWA
SILL57
55
2nd 1:24 ESP+
-
MANH
CAN56
55
2nd 1:44 ESP3
-
USD
SNCLRA2
0
1st 16:28
-
JAXST
MURYST33
42
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
VALPO
LOYCHI54
67
Final
-
BRAD
MOST61
58
Final
-
BROWN
PRINCE67
63
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
96
Final
-
BGREEN
19BUFF73
84
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD54
63
Final
-
AKRON
KENTST65
68
Final
-
CMICH
WMICH82
75
Final
-
STPETE
IONA71
73
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE62
78
Final
-
HARV
CORN59
72
Final
-
MIAMI
15VATECH70
84
Final
-
DART
CLMB66
70
Final
-
NILL
BALLST64
57
Final
-
YALE
PENN66
77
Final
-
MINN
24MD60
69
Final
-
EMICH
TOLEDO58
64
Final
-
MIAOH
OHIO57
66
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD71
100
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP79
74
Final
-
PEAY
BELMONT67
83
Final
-
STJOES
VCU63
75
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY68
65
Final