Oregon dominates Washington State 84-51 in Pac-12 opener

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 14, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Oregon knows its only real NCAA Tournament shot is to win four games in four days at the Pac-12 tournament.

The way the Ducks are playing defense, they might just do it.

Ehab Amin scored 17 points, Miles Norris added 14 and Oregon rolled over Washington State 84-51 Wednesday night in the most lopsided game in Pac-12 tournament history.

''Our guys have made a big leap,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''We're so much more connected. Our communication is so much better. It's a big, big difference where we were just three or four weeks ago.''

The sixth-seeded Ducks (20-12) jumped on the Cougars from the start, racing out to a 15-point lead in the opening 12 minutes. Oregon shot 49 percent from the floor and had 14 steals to earn a spot in Thursday's quarterfinals against No. 3 seed Utah.

The tournament's largest margin of victory had been 32, accomplished twice.

Washington State (11-21) shot 31 percent, went 7 for 32 from the 3-point line and didn't hit double-digits in points until the 5:34 mark of the first half

The 11th-seeded Cougars also had 20 turnovers that led to 26 Oregon points in their ninth straight one-and-done trip to the Pac-12 tournament.

Washington State had no players score in double figures.

''I thought Oregon was just exceptional,'' Cougars coach Ernie Kent said. ''People have talked about them being the hottest team in the league. Their length on the floor is really difficult to score on, as they've shown the last five opponents they've played.''

Oregon and Washington State were in the same position a year ago, both with the same seedings and Utah up next. Oregon won 64-62 in overtime.

The Ducks closed the regular season with four straight wins, including their second double-digit win over the Cougars.

Oregon's late-season run coincided with a lineup change, with four players 6-foot-9 starting alongside Payton Pritchard. The big lineup helped the Ducks hold four straight opponents to 62 points or less, a program first in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86).

Oregon certainly had Washington State on lockdown.

The Ducks swarmed the Cougars into turnovers and missed shots, starting the game with an 18-3 run.

Washington State had 10 turnovers in the opening 10 minutes and 16 to trail 37-20 at halftime. The Cougars shot 5 of 22, including 4 for 17 from 3 in the first half.

''We did a good job of rotating, communicating with one another,'' Oregon's Paul White said. ''I think that's been a key factor to the success of our defense so far.''

Oregon didn't let up, pushing the lead to 29 in the first six minutes of the second half.

''With turnovers and them getting out in the open court, it was tough for us to find rhythm anytime during the game,'' Washington State's Robert Franks said.

BIG PICTURE

The Cougars were no match for Oregon's length and athleticism, and didn't help themselves by being careless with the ball.

The Ducks are on a defensive roll as they try to earn the Pac-12's automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

UP NEXT

Washington State's season is over.

Oregon faces Utah in a rematch of last year's quarterfinals.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Franks
P. Pritchard
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
49.3 Field Goal % 40.6
39.9 Three Point % 32.7
84.8 Free Throw % 83.9
  Offensive rebound by Ehab Amin 3.0
  Will Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Aljaz Kunc, stolen by Victor Bailey Jr. 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc 23.0
  Will Johnson missed jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Victor Bailey Jr. 58.0
  Robert Franks missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
+ 2 Miles Norris made layup 1:09
+ 2 Jervae Robinson made reverse layup 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Robert Franks 1:39
  Miles Norris missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:41
Team Stats
Points 51 84
Field Goals 16-52 (30.8%) 33-67 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 7-32 (21.9%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 41
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 21 24
Team 4 3
Assists 13 16
Steals 5 14
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 20 14
Fouls 13 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Cannon F
9 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
4
E. Amin G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Washington St. 11-21 203151
home team logo Oregon 20-12 374784
Team Stats
away team logo Washington St. 11-21 74.8 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Oregon 20-12 70.4 PPG 37 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
2
C. Elleby F 14.7 PPG 7.1 RPG 3.0 APG 43.6 FG%
4
E. Amin G 5.7 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.3 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Elleby F 9 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
4
E. Amin G 17 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
30.8 FG% 49.3
21.9 3PT FG% 35.7
75.0 FT% 80.0
Washington St.
Starters
M. Cannon
C. Elleby
R. Franks
J. Robinson
J. Pollard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cannon 9 3 0 2/5 1/3 4/6 3 21 0 0 3 2 1
C. Elleby 9 9 2 3/11 3/7 0/0 0 39 2 1 6 1 8
R. Franks 8 3 4 2/9 0/6 4/4 2 34 0 0 3 0 3
J. Robinson 7 2 3 3/9 0/4 1/2 3 32 2 0 0 1 1
J. Pollard 3 4 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 3 0 4
Bench
I. Wade
C. Skaggs
A. Ali
D. Cooper
A. Kunc
V. Daniels
J. Streeter
C. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wade 7 5 1 3/6 0/0 1/2 1 23 1 0 0 3 2
C. Skaggs 6 1 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 13 0 0 2 1 0
A. Ali 2 1 0 0/4 0/4 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
D. Cooper 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kunc 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 3 0 1
V. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Streeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 29 13 16/52 7/32 12/16 13 200 5 1 20 8 21
Oregon
Starters
L. King
F. Okoro
P. White
P. Pritchard
K. Wooten
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. King 12 7 2 5/11 2/5 0/0 4 19 3 0 2 4 3
F. Okoro 8 8 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 0 4 4 4
P. White 7 4 0 3/8 1/5 0/0 1 18 2 0 1 1 3
P. Pritchard 7 2 2 3/11 1/5 0/0 1 23 3 0 0 0 2
K. Wooten 4 5 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 2 2 2 3
Bench
E. Amin
M. Norris
W. Richardson
V. Bailey Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
B. Bol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Amin 17 4 1 5/7 3/4 4/5 1 22 2 1 1 2 2
M. Norris 14 3 0 6/10 1/4 1/1 2 24 0 0 1 1 2
W. Richardson 10 2 5 3/5 1/2 3/4 2 23 1 0 3 0 2
V. Bailey Jr. 5 3 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 24 3 0 0 0 3
W. Johnson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Osborn 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 38 16 33/67 10/28 8/10 19 200 14 3 14 14 24
