Anthony, No. 6 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 77-61

  • AP
  • Nov 15, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Freshman star Cole Anthony had 28 points to help sixth-ranked North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 77-61 on Friday night.

Fellow freshman Armando Bacot posted his first double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who shot 50% after halftime to build a double-digit lead after leading just 30-27 at the break.

The improved second-half efficiency was a positive for North Carolina (3-0), which has leaned heavily on Anthony offensively while struggling to find consistent producers around him to start the season.

Anthony didn't shoot particularly well for the second straight game (7 of 17). But he hit a huge 3-pointer over Nate Johnson to beat the shot clock at the 5:48 mark to put UNC up 10, one of several sequences that helped the Tar Heels keep the Runnin' Bulldogs at arm's distance through the final 10 minutes.

Anthony, who had 34 points in the season-opening win against Notre Dame for an Atlantic Coast Conference record for a freshman debut, also made 11 of 13 free throws.

Jose Perez scored 12 points for Gardner-Webb, which shot 37% and made 5 of 23 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin' Bulldogs tenaciously hung in this one, staying within four points through the first half and then responding to the Tar Heels' halftime-spanning run by getting to the foul line to keep the game from getting away. The problem is their own offensive troubles from the first two games (40.3% shooting) followed them to Chapel Hill and made it tough to keep up when the Tar Heels' offense ran more efficiently down the stretch.

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming out of a weeklong break since winning at UNC Wilmington in a game that saw three players carry the offense and left coach Roy Williams to lament: ''We're not a very good basketball team if we've only got three guys that can make a shot.'' Things weren't significantly better for stretches of Friday night, either, with the Tar Heels having to work to make shots while lacking many easy conversion chances. The good news is help could come soon in the form of senior Brandon Robinson, who got in some warmup work as he nears his debut from a preseason ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin' Bulldogs visit Wichita State on Tuesday.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Elon on Wednesday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Shea Rush 10.0
  Jose Perez missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 3 Shea Rush made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Walker Miller 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Walker Miller 51.0
  Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Personal foul on Christian Turner 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks 1:10
  Jose Perez missed layup 1:12
  Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Christian Turner 1:22
Team Stats
Points 61 77
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 26-57 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 46
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 16 31
Team 8 7
Assists 10 19
Steals 9 9
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
J. Perez G
12 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
C. Anthony G
28 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Gardner-Webb 0-3 61.0 PPG 40 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo 6 North Carolina 3-0 77.0 PPG 56 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
5
J. Perez G 16.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.5 APG 35.5 FG%
2
C. Anthony G 27.0 PPG 10.5 RPG 4.0 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Perez G 12 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
2
C. Anthony G 28 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
36.8 FG% 45.6
21.7 3PT FG% 33.3
77.8 FT% 76.0
Starters
J. Perez
N. Johnson
E. Jamison Jr.
J. Cornwall
L. Dufeal
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perez 12 5 5 5/12 0/3 2/4 1 36 1 0 4 0 5
N. Johnson 11 5 0 5/13 1/7 0/0 3 32 3 0 2 0 5
E. Jamison Jr. 9 4 0 4/11 0/1 1/2 2 34 1 0 2 1 3
J. Cornwall 6 0 1 2/9 2/6 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 0 0
L. Dufeal 2 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 24 0 0 0 1 1
J. Jenkins
K. Reid
C. Turner
L. Terry
E. Valdez
G. Bryant
K. Kincaid
A. Selden
S. Itodo
M. Lynott
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jenkins 11 0 0 2/5 2/4 5/5 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
K. Reid 8 2 1 2/3 0/0 4/5 2 16 1 2 3 1 1
C. Turner 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 1 0 0 0 1
L. Terry 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 1 0 1 0 0
E. Valdez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kincaid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Selden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Itodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lynott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 19 10 21/57 5/23 14/18 18 201 9 2 13 3 16
C. Anthony
A. Bacot
C. Keeling
G. Brooks
L. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Anthony 28 1 2 7/17 3/7 11/13 4 33 4 1 4 0 1
A. Bacot 12 11 0 6/9 0/0 0/0 1 23 0 1 3 4 7
C. Keeling 9 4 2 4/9 1/4 0/0 4 31 1 2 3 0 4
G. Brooks 6 6 5 1/3 0/0 4/4 3 30 0 0 3 0 6
L. Black 2 5 6 1/6 0/1 0/0 2 34 2 0 2 0 5
A. Platek
J. Pierce
S. Rush
K. Smith
R. McAdoo
B. Huffman
W. Miller
R. O'Han
B. Robinson
S. Manley
C. Ellis
A. Harris
J. Francis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Platek 9 3 2 3/6 1/4 2/4 1 22 0 1 0 1 2
J. Pierce 8 7 1 3/6 0/1 2/4 1 21 2 0 1 3 4
S. Rush 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
K. Smith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. McAdoo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Huffman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. Miller 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
R. O'Han 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 39 19 26/57 6/18 19/25 17 200 9 5 16 8 31
