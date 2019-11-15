Anthony, No. 6 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 77-61
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Freshman star Cole Anthony had 28 points to help sixth-ranked North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 77-61 on Friday night.
Fellow freshman Armando Bacot posted his first double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who shot 50% after halftime to build a double-digit lead after leading just 30-27 at the break.
The improved second-half efficiency was a positive for North Carolina (3-0), which has leaned heavily on Anthony offensively while struggling to find consistent producers around him to start the season.
Anthony didn't shoot particularly well for the second straight game (7 of 17). But he hit a huge 3-pointer over Nate Johnson to beat the shot clock at the 5:48 mark to put UNC up 10, one of several sequences that helped the Tar Heels keep the Runnin' Bulldogs at arm's distance through the final 10 minutes.
Anthony, who had 34 points in the season-opening win against Notre Dame for an Atlantic Coast Conference record for a freshman debut, also made 11 of 13 free throws.
Jose Perez scored 12 points for Gardner-Webb, which shot 37% and made 5 of 23 3-pointers.
BIG PICTURE
Gardner-Webb: The Runnin' Bulldogs tenaciously hung in this one, staying within four points through the first half and then responding to the Tar Heels' halftime-spanning run by getting to the foul line to keep the game from getting away. The problem is their own offensive troubles from the first two games (40.3% shooting) followed them to Chapel Hill and made it tough to keep up when the Tar Heels' offense ran more efficiently down the stretch.
UNC: The Tar Heels were coming out of a weeklong break since winning at UNC Wilmington in a game that saw three players carry the offense and left coach Roy Williams to lament: ''We're not a very good basketball team if we've only got three guys that can make a shot.'' Things weren't significantly better for stretches of Friday night, either, with the Tar Heels having to work to make shots while lacking many easy conversion chances. The good news is help could come soon in the form of senior Brandon Robinson, who got in some warmup work as he nears his debut from a preseason ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Gardner-Webb: The Runnin' Bulldogs visit Wichita State on Tuesday.
UNC: The Tar Heels host Elon on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Shea Rush
|10.0
|Jose Perez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 3
|Shea Rush made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Walker Miller
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Walker Miller
|51.0
|Jaheam Cornwall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|+ 1
|Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58.0
|+ 1
|Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws
|58.0
|Personal foul on Christian Turner
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|1:10
|Jose Perez missed layup
|1:12
|Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Christian Turner
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|77
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|26-57 (45.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|46
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|16
|31
|Team
|8
|7
|Assists
|10
|19
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|16
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Gardner-Webb 0-3
|61.0 PPG
|40 RPG
|12.0 APG
|6 North Carolina 3-0
|77.0 PPG
|56 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Perez G
|16.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|35.5 FG%
|
2
|C. Anthony G
|27.0 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|4.0 APG
|39.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Perez G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|C. Anthony G
|28 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|45.6
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perez
|12
|5
|5
|5/12
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|36
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|N. Johnson
|11
|5
|0
|5/13
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|32
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|E. Jamison Jr.
|9
|4
|0
|4/11
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Cornwall
|6
|0
|1
|2/9
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Dufeal
|2
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jenkins
|11
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|5/5
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Reid
|8
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|16
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|C. Turner
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Terry
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Valdez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kincaid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Selden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Itodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lynott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|19
|10
|21/57
|5/23
|14/18
|18
|201
|9
|2
|13
|3
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Anthony
|28
|1
|2
|7/17
|3/7
|11/13
|4
|33
|4
|1
|4
|0
|1
|A. Bacot
|12
|11
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|C. Keeling
|9
|4
|2
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|2
|3
|0
|4
|G. Brooks
|6
|6
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|L. Black
|2
|5
|6
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Platek
|9
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|J. Pierce
|8
|7
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|21
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|S. Rush
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. McAdoo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Huffman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Miller
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. O'Han
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Manley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|39
|19
|26/57
|6/18
|19/25
|17
|200
|9
|5
|16
|8
|31
-
CALBPTST
CAL48
68
2nd 9:36
-
SIMPU
CPOLY34
69
2nd 8:56
-
UCRIV
SACST34
47
2nd 9:42
-
UNLV
UCLA14
29
1st 8:08 PACN
-
FAIRMNT
BGREEN66
88
Final
-
IDAHO
VMI68
67
Final
-
LIFEPAC
CSBAK51
91
Final
-
HOW
ROBERT65
85
Final
-
MONST
APPST59
56
Final
-
DART
MERMAK55
46
Final
-
NYIT
HOFSTRA69
111
Final
-
TEXPA
NDAKST70
76
Final
-
LPSCMB
DUQ36
58
Final
-
WMICH
MISS58
85
Final
-
MRSHL
ND64
74
Final
-
COPPST
NILL69
81
Final
-
JVILLE
MASLOW80
78
Final
-
TNTECH
NCGRN30
64
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN61
83
Final
-
CSN
22AUBURN70
116
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD53
78
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU42
100
Final
-
NCCU
AKRON47
57
Final
-
LYNDST
BRYANT67
116
Final
-
GAST
2DUKE63
74
Final
-
WKY
EKY79
71
Final
-
WCAR
FSU74
79
Final
-
DELST
UGA66
100
Final
-
RADFRD
GASOU73
76
Final
-
SALAB
CHATT72
90
Final
-
HAMP
WMMARY65
78
Final
-
MOST
21XAVIER56
59
Final
-
ELON
MICH50
70
Final
-
CLEVST
SC63
90
Final
-
WVU
PITT68
53
Final
-
FGC
MERCER68
84
Final
-
BAMA
RI79
93
Final
-
TEXSO
SDAK69
88
Final
-
AICAG
NAU32
105
Final
-
MNMTH
5KANSAS57
112
Final
-
YOUNG
LALAF61
73
Final
-
PVAM
TEXAS56
70
Final
-
ORAL
IOWA74
87
Final
-
MOUNT
LAMAR61
76
Final
-
UTVALL
UAB66
55
Final
-
UMKC
MILW52
61
Final
-
STNYBRK
TXAMCC68
63
Final
-
UCDAV
ARKST67
80
Final
-
BYU
HOU72
71
Final
-
TEXST
24BAYLOR63
72
Final
-
ENM
UTEP57
71
Final
-
SDAKST
NEB73
90
Final
-
GWEBB
6UNC61
77
Final
-
NCAT
17UTAHST54
81
Final
-
8GONZAG
TEXAM79
49
Final
-
UCIRV
BOISE69
60
Final
-
MINN
UTAH69
73
Final
-
PORTST
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-6
12:00am