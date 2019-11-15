Worku, Greene lift UC Irvine over Boise State 69-61
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Eyassu Worku tossed in 15 points and Brad Greene pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds to send UC Irvine to a 69-61 victory over Boise State on Friday night.
Collin Welp came off the bench to score 12 with six rebounds and five assists for the Anteaters (3-1).
It was a three-man show for Boise State (1-2). Derrick Alston hit all 12 of his free throws and topped the Broncos with 22 points. RJ Williams had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Justinian Jessup scored 10 but made just 3 of 12 shots from the floor.
Boise State made just 17 of 55 shots overall (31%) and only 4 of 21 from 3-point range (19%). The Broncos bench scored one point.
UC Irvine shot 49 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Broncos 39-29.
---
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|26.9
|60.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Tommy Rutherford
|2.0
|Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Boise State
|10.0
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Lost ball turnover on John Edgar Jr., stolen by Justinian Jessup
|15.0
|+ 2
|Justinian Jessup made jump shot, assist by Max Rice
|19.0
|+ 1
|Collin Welp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Collin Welp made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
|24.0
|Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Evan Leonard
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|60
|Field Goals
|29-59 (49.2%)
|17-55 (30.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|4-21 (19.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|22-29 (75.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|29
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|32
|20
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|16
|9
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|28
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|UC Irvine 3-1
|79.0 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Boise State 1-2
|87.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|E. Worku G
|15.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|52.4 FG%
|
21
|D. Alston Jr. G
|25.0 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|44.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Worku G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|D. Alston Jr. G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|30.9
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|19.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|75.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Worku
|15
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|B. Greene
|14
|8
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|E. Leonard
|7
|2
|3
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Edgar Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|26
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|T. Rutherford
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|9
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Worku
|15
|2
|2
|6/12
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|B. Greene
|14
|8
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|E. Leonard
|7
|2
|3
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Edgar Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|1/3
|2
|26
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|T. Rutherford
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|9
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Welp
|12
|6
|5
|4/10
|0/2
|4/4
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|A. Johnson
|7
|7
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|17
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|J. Artest
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Krause
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|D. Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Lee
|0
|4
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|D. Keeler
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hohn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ujadughele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|37
|16
|29/59
|5/17
|6/8
|28
|200
|5
|3
|18
|5
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston Jr.
|22
|6
|1
|4/14
|2/8
|12/12
|1
|40
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|R. Williams
|20
|11
|1
|8/12
|0/0
|4/7
|4
|30
|3
|0
|2
|5
|6
|J. Jessup
|10
|2
|3
|3/12
|2/7
|2/2
|4
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Hobbs
|4
|4
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|30
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|M. Dickinson
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston Jr.
|22
|6
|1
|4/14
|2/8
|12/12
|1
|40
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|R. Williams
|20
|11
|1
|8/12
|0/0
|4/7
|4
|30
|3
|0
|2
|5
|6
|J. Jessup
|10
|2
|3
|3/12
|2/7
|2/2
|4
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Hobbs
|4
|4
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|30
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|M. Dickinson
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rice
|1
|1
|4
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|R. Jorch
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R. Dennis
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Akot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Armus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kigab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shaver Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|26
|9
|17/55
|4/21
|22/29
|14
|200
|9
|2
|13
|6
|20
