UCIRV
BOISE

No Text

Worku, Greene lift UC Irvine over Boise State 69-61

  • AP
  • Nov 15, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Eyassu Worku tossed in 15 points and Brad Greene pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds to send UC Irvine to a 69-61 victory over Boise State on Friday night.

Collin Welp came off the bench to score 12 with six rebounds and five assists for the Anteaters (3-1).

It was a three-man show for Boise State (1-2). Derrick Alston hit all 12 of his free throws and topped the Broncos with 22 points. RJ Williams had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Justinian Jessup scored 10 but made just 3 of 12 shots from the floor.

Boise State made just 17 of 55 shots overall (31%) and only 4 of 21 from 3-point range (19%). The Broncos bench scored one point.

UC Irvine shot 49 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Broncos 39-29.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Worku
J. Jessup
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
50.0 Field Goal % 26.9
60.0 Three Point % 28.6
80.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Tommy Rutherford 2.0
  Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Boise State 10.0
  Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Lost ball turnover on John Edgar Jr., stolen by Justinian Jessup 15.0
+ 2 Justinian Jessup made jump shot, assist by Max Rice 19.0
+ 1 Collin Welp made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Collin Welp made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Justinian Jessup 24.0
  Personal foul on Justinian Jessup 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Evan Leonard 32.0
Team Stats
Points 69 60
Field Goals 29-59 (49.2%) 17-55 (30.9%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 4-21 (19.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 22-29 (75.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 29
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 32 20
Team 2 3
Assists 16 9
Steals 5 9
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 28 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
24
E. Worku G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
21
D. Alston Jr. G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UC Irvine 3-1 383169
home team logo Boise State 1-2 243660
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo UC Irvine 3-1 79.0 PPG 43.3 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Boise State 1-2 87.0 PPG 39 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
24
E. Worku G 15.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.5 APG 52.4 FG%
21
D. Alston Jr. G 25.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.7 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
24
E. Worku G 15 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
21
D. Alston Jr. G 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
49.2 FG% 30.9
29.4 3PT FG% 19.0
75.0 FT% 75.9
UC Irvine
Starters
E. Worku
B. Greene
E. Leonard
J. Edgar Jr.
T. Rutherford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Worku 15 2 2 6/12 3/4 0/0 3 29 2 0 3 1 1
B. Greene 14 8 1 7/9 0/0 0/0 5 18 0 0 1 2 6
E. Leonard 7 2 3 3/9 1/6 0/0 2 31 0 0 3 0 2
J. Edgar Jr. 5 1 1 2/6 0/3 1/3 2 26 2 0 4 0 1
T. Rutherford 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 0 2 1 1
Starters
E. Worku
B. Greene
E. Leonard
J. Edgar Jr.
T. Rutherford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Worku 15 2 2 6/12 3/4 0/0 3 29 2 0 3 1 1
B. Greene 14 8 1 7/9 0/0 0/0 5 18 0 0 1 2 6
E. Leonard 7 2 3 3/9 1/6 0/0 2 31 0 0 3 0 2
J. Edgar Jr. 5 1 1 2/6 0/3 1/3 2 26 2 0 4 0 1
T. Rutherford 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
C. Welp
A. Johnson
J. Artest
A. Krause
D. Cole
I. Lee
D. Keeler
J. Butler
J. Hohn
O. Ujadughele
E. Tshimanga
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Welp 12 6 5 4/10 0/2 4/4 4 27 1 0 2 1 5
A. Johnson 7 7 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 4 17 0 2 0 0 7
J. Artest 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
A. Krause 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 5
D. Cole 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
I. Lee 0 4 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 19 0 1 0 0 4
D. Keeler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ujadughele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 37 16 29/59 5/17 6/8 28 200 5 3 18 5 32
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
R. Williams
J. Jessup
A. Hobbs
M. Dickinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 22 6 1 4/14 2/8 12/12 1 40 0 1 1 1 5
R. Williams 20 11 1 8/12 0/0 4/7 4 30 3 0 2 5 6
J. Jessup 10 2 3 3/12 2/7 2/2 4 39 1 0 2 0 2
A. Hobbs 4 4 0 1/7 0/1 2/4 1 30 2 0 4 0 4
M. Dickinson 3 2 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 22 2 0 0 0 2
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
R. Williams
J. Jessup
A. Hobbs
M. Dickinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 22 6 1 4/14 2/8 12/12 1 40 0 1 1 1 5
R. Williams 20 11 1 8/12 0/0 4/7 4 30 3 0 2 5 6
J. Jessup 10 2 3 3/12 2/7 2/2 4 39 1 0 2 0 2
A. Hobbs 4 4 0 1/7 0/1 2/4 1 30 2 0 4 0 4
M. Dickinson 3 2 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 22 2 0 0 0 2
Bench
M. Rice
R. Jorch
R. Dennis
E. Akot
M. Armus
A. Kigab
M. Shaver Jr.
B. Huang
R. Abercrombie
C. Berry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Rice 1 1 4 0/4 0/3 1/2 1 12 0 0 3 0 1
R. Jorch 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 1 1 0 0
R. Dennis 0 0 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 0 0
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kigab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 26 9 17/55 4/21 22/29 14 200 9 2 13 6 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores